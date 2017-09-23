Federer and Nadal play doubles (finally) at the Laver Cup
. @RafaelNadal & @RogerFederer star at #LaverCup with singles & doubles wins. Full details: https://t.co/5wJCUioFlb pic.twitter.com/0u1hOCknJu— Sky Sports Tennis 🎾 (@SkySportsTennis) September 23, 2017
- Since the tournament's annoucement 18 months ago Federer/Nadal doubles was trotted out as their selling point
- The format which sees Team Europe play Team World was heavily stacked in Europe's favour but has been surprisingly competitive in matches
- Federer and Nadal had never played doubles before
- Nadal proposed playing doubles to Federer in 2006 (Federer declined)
- There were some epic flops (mostly by Federer, who hasn't played men's doubles in 2 years) but they managed to win
😂🙈 (🎥@LaverCup ) pic.twitter.com/O0RldWiuFs— doublefault28 (@doublefault28) September 23, 2017
The one that didn't make the highlights reel. #FedalUtd @RogerFederer #LaverCup pic.twitter.com/nED8169LGF— Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 23, 2017
Nadal was basically carrying the team, but when they got to the match tiebreak they were great to watch. Glad they won after all that build up
He went full alpha.
This is literally the highlight of my life. There's nowhere for me to go from this.
In the second set Rafa went away a bit which really hurt them, and Roger stepped it up in time for the match tiebreak.
I thought as a scratch pairing they'd do a lot worse, so I was pleased they won.
also damn do they both look really good in blue. also can we talk about how awesome the black court is. overall the highlight of the tournament but i am enjoying the camaraderie between all the players