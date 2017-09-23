Fedal - Wimbledon

Federer and Nadal play doubles (finally) at the Laver Cup




- Since the tournament's annoucement 18 months ago Federer/Nadal doubles was trotted out as their selling point
- The format which sees Team Europe play Team World was heavily stacked in Europe's favour but has been surprisingly competitive in matches
- Federer and Nadal had never played doubles before
- Nadal proposed playing doubles to Federer in 2006 (Federer declined)
- There were some epic flops (mostly by Federer, who hasn't played men's doubles in 2 years) but they managed to win








Source, source, source

Nadal was basically carrying the team, but when they got to the match tiebreak they were great to watch. Glad they won after all that build up
Tagged: