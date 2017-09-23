Federer and Nadal play doubles (finally) at the Laver Cup

I'm still in tears. It was so beautiul... and Rafa was SO HAPPY. Thank you, Laver Cup. <3 Reply

I'M FINE



Rafa ignoring Roger's 'mine' call on the smash is legit hilarious to me.



He went full alpha. Reply

In the post-match interview Rafa was like, "we were playing with too much energy", lmao. Reply

lol nice try Rafa, stop pretending you weren't irritated with roger Reply

Honestly though, they were really good. I hope they play together again. Reply

i honestly don't think it was all that bad for two players who aren't really doubles specialists, atleast certainly not roger and who have never played together. i think it was expected to be a bit clumsy at first and its not like the best singles players will have good tennis chemistry but they seemed to have fun out there and it worked in their favor in the end. Reply

Rafa didn't have to carry so much tonight, Roger was actually pretty great once he loosened up.



This is literally the highlight of my life. There's nowhere for me to go from this. Reply

I think it was the end of the first set Rafa was really carrying him.



In the second set Rafa went away a bit which really hurt them, and Roger stepped it up in time for the match tiebreak.



I thought as a scratch pairing they'd do a lot worse, so I was pleased they won. Reply

Kindly supply me with videos/gifs of them slapping each other on the ass in a sportsmans like way Reply

I saw the picture Rafa posted and my shipper heart skipped two beats. I've waited so long for this. *cries in Fedal* Reply

Edited at 2017-09-23 11:10 pm (UTC) Roger tense while next to Rafa has been the highlight of this weekend. Reply

too cute Reply

that pic, with the meme that someone caption on twitter is seriously giving me so much life Reply

and Reply

links where i can watch? Reply

Dunno how long it'll stay up but here

Really though the match tiebreak was the highlight for the two of them, the rest was pretty shaky.



Lol at Anna's face in that still, you know she's pissed she's standing next to Rafa, not Roger. Reply

tbh she's prob more grossed out by the ugly americans Reply

there has been so much fedal shipping on my twitter tl smh Reply

Well they've both been asking for it and playing into it this week, tbh. Reply

The #Fedal tag on Twitter has been killing me lmao Reply

one of the few times i've genuinely looked forward to fedal on court together and they did not disappoint. rofl at that smash, clearly fed realized nadal wasn't going to give it up and ducked in time. also i do believe rafa's error count actually was higher than fed's but I do agree that the first set nadal was the better player but tiebreakerer made up for it.



also damn do they both look really good in blue. also can we talk about how awesome the black court is. overall the highlight of the tournament but i am enjoying the camaraderie between all the players Reply

king roger shows his generosity once again! Reply

I'm watching right now and basically crying, it's beautiful Reply

