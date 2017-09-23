Grindr

Nick Jonas Reads Y'all's Thirsty Tweets 💦



Nicky J stopped by the Buzz Feed offices to read all of the naughty tweets y'all send him. Highlights include he is "100% sure [he] is not your daddy," he's into choking, and he would only consider eating bacon off y'all's naked body right out of the shower.

He teased a follow-up series in which he reads his R-rated DMs from tucker and lagay2oregon.







The living, breathing thirst trap also seductively posed for At Large magazine.





ONTD: Which tweet was yours?

