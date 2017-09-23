Nick Jonas Reads Y'all's Thirsty Tweets 💦
Nicky J stopped by the Buzz Feed offices to read all of the naughty tweets y'all send him. Highlights include he is "100% sure [he] is not your daddy," he's into choking, and he would only consider eating bacon off y'all's naked body right out of the shower.
He teased a follow-up series in which he reads his R-rated DMs
The living, breathing thirst trap also seductively posed for At Large magazine.
ONTD: Which tweet was yours?
Ily OP but be honest!
i thought he was cute until i saw him in person tbh.
I have nothing much for this weekend omg 😩. So stupid. I had too much coffee I had earlier today or smth! It ain't helpin when I saw a fine ass dude with swag yesterday and thought of him today, Kaepernick and now Stephen Curry all bein fione. 😒 @ everyone getting laid in the city this weekend and I'm yawnin over here lol 😪. Sad!
There are tens of us who don’t thirst after yt mediocrity!
lol