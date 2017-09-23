Lena Dunham Has Advice for Friends Who Were ‘Triggered’ by Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy

OMG it did just occur to me that kylie legally can't drink yet but is pregnant. Reply

good, this baby doesn't need another way to get fucked up. Reply

lol, lbr, she drinks already Reply

You don't think she would drink illegally? Reply

The USA is such a strange place to me. such strange customs and ways. Reply

tbh it's kind of a ridiculous law to begin with, does anyone really go through university without drinking? it makes no sense to make it illegal. Reply

lol bitch who asked you Reply

bitch shut the fuck up Reply

why did her friends contact her "10 triggered friends" contact her within 24 hours of the announcement. Is she their therapist?



And her reply doesn't make any fucking sense. Because I highly doubt that Kylie's pregnancy was planned. Reply

lbr this is lena dunham. we'll find out tomorrow this story is either a) greatly exaggerated or b)made up Reply

B. With Lena, it's always B. Reply

I'm as confused as you are. Reply

oop. i just saw how I added an extra ""friends contact her". ignore that, plz Reply

i imagine what she's trying to say is that she has a lot of friends in their 30s who are having fertility issues and they're like, WTF kylie wasn't even TRYING



and she's saying yea, but she's fertile af at that age so w/e Reply

Why was the announcement “triggering”. Does she not know what that really means? Like when she her sister? Reply

She's the personification of that youtuber meme. Reply

Lmao right? Reply

the way she is able to make literally anything about her is almost inspiring tbh Reply

Imagine her and Tyra having a conversation Reply

Epic. Record it. Broadcast it. Amazing Reply

lmaooo Reply

Lolllll Reply

lmao Reply

lmaoooo, that would be peak insufferableness. Reply

is that Adele Exarchopoulos? Reply

bb adele! (she is also pregnant...) Reply

is she... she was pregnant as HELL like a year ago tho Reply

Unless she's pregnant again, she already had a baby (think it was a boy). Reply

ugh i hope it isn't with the ugly dude she met on bitwc Reply

She must have had that bb already, but there's been absolutely no news on the birth or any pics or mentions on social. Well done, Adele! Reply

my bb girl. She has 5 times the talent that JLaw or Emma Stone has, I wish her career was bigger Reply

Parent

omg she was a child actress?!?! Reply

Parent

adele is so cuuuute there (and hot now)! Reply

Parent

She looks familiar omg Reply

Parent

open mouthed queen Reply

Parent

Aww she was so cute. I love the kid town movie she did. Reply

Parent

Omg this is Adele???? Reply

Parent

people who say triggered instead of upset are the worst. which isn't to say that someone couldn't be triggered by pregnancy news but her response is way too casual for me to believe that's what happened here



Edited at 2017-09-23 09:04 pm (UTC) Reply

mfte. i can't believe the use of that word in this way has become so mainstream. Reply

Same. I’ve never seen her show nor any interview with her, I’ve never even heard her voice. But yet I still have an irrational hatred for her fuckery. Reply

Parent

lol,omg go listen to her talk!!! it won't be irrational after that Reply

Parent

yeap, triggering is right up there with empowering when it comes to words people overuse ignoring their actual meaning. Reply

Parent

i don't when/why it even started Reply

Parent

same. this new trend is so damn annoying Reply

Parent

Mte. There's nothing "triggering" about this. Reply

Parent

kylie jenner is problematic for getting pregnant so young while other older women have been trying for years it's just offensive Reply

LMAO 👏👏👏 Reply

lol Reply

how dare she Reply

Lol Reply

LOL Reply

Ikr how dare she Reply

lmao i'm waiting for the xojane or manrepeller think piece tick tock bitches Reply

xojane has been gone for a while now Reply

Parent

LMAO Reply

lool Reply

exactly lol Reply

yeah, so very insensitive! Reply

lmao Reply

It's like young women could never get pregnanse. :O Reply

What Reply

whut to all of this Reply

Why are people so self centered when it comes to reacting to shit other people do. Kylie getting pregnant literally has nothing to do with any of Lena's friends, but okay. Reply

i was thinking about this the other day when i saw a tumblr post about an abuser killing his wife and 8 friends after she left and i couldn't believe the comments



"omg this is near where *I* live"



"this could happen to anyone! this is why *I* don't date!!"



seriously, remove yourself from the equation for once and focus on the victims and their families smh Reply

Domestic abuse related murders are symptomatic of a greater societal issue though that does affect people in a greater sense. So I can see people sort of inserting themselves into that narrative. As long as they aren't like contacting the victims families and making it about themselves then I think its acceptable and normal to let those sort of incidents hit home.



Edited at 2017-09-23 09:15 pm (UTC) Reply

The second comment doesn't seem out of line to me for the reasons warwarwar said. The first one is pretty self-absorbed though. Reply

That's never going to change it's natural for people to do that, however annoying it is. Reply

tbh those sound like the average ontd comments lol Reply

Kylie Jenner is young, attractive, rich...and now pregnant. It probably puts life into perspective for someone like Lena who has a facial architecture that is so badly damaged it almost completely renders her fetid cunt infertile. 👶 Reply

i hate lena but she's obviously taking the piss lol Reply

i wish people would stop appropriating mentally ill/trauma vocabulary. I'm not sure how she's using the term because i don't know her friends, but triggered is not "i got SO UPSET LOL", it's an actual term referring to a trauma victim's reactions to situations that set off said trauma gfc Reply

Mte.



I knew once I read "Lena" and "triggered " it was going to be something ridiculous and irritating. Reply

honestly, her name was enough to set an alarm off that it'd be another "funny" story that just ends up sounding self-centered or tone-deaf. i cannot stand this woman and still have no idea why she's a thing??? Reply

TBH



The word "triggered" is basically a joke now, people will literally laugh at you if you say you are legitimately, actually triggered. People need to stop saying it just because they got their feelings hurt or they were annoyed by something. Reply

Yep. I'm sick of hearing this word misused, as someone with actual triggers. Reply

Ikr I’ve had two miscarriages and then learned while I can conceive a child I won’t be able to carry a child, while this 12 yr old immature person in a 20 yr old biological body got pregnant after two mins of dating and exploiting yet another poc to perpetuate their black appropriation business model. But I don’t feel triggered rme, just baffled at people who think just because you’re wealthy makes it ok to become a mother. Reply

Parent

iawtc, it bothers me when people use it flippantly when they really mean "upset" or "annoyed." Reply

For real. I have ptsd that can actually, literally be triggered. People using the word so nonchalantly or mockingly really pisses me off. Reply

Parent

LoL, she is such an asshole and she doesn't even realize it. You don't need to knock this girl's age and "maturity" to make yourself feel better about yourself, ~Lenny. Reply

Is she really mocking her maturity? Reply

I took the bit where she pointed out Kylie isn't old enough to drink as a shot at her maturity, I truly don't understand why she would even mention it if she didn't want to emphasize Kylie's limitations. Reply

Parent

She didn't tho lol Reply

Parent

IA. She ain't shit for that, but I guess she's never been. Reply

also the only difference between kylie and your friend from high school who dropped out and thought she could say the n word because she only dated black guys and who got pregnant at 20 is the money Reply

yup, i know a lot of broke kylies. take away the money and having a baby at 20 fucking years old goes from nagl to a life-ruining fuckup really quickly :( Reply

She really is their perfect role model Reply

People really were triggered bc a 20 yr old got pregnant?! Do they not know about teen mom? I know infertility can be devastating but to react so strongly whenever anyone else gets pregnant can't be healthy Reply

I feel like this isn't an uncommon mentality, I've seen a lot of comments along the lines of "this idiot can get pregnant but I can't" or "but women who are really trying can't", they're all over the internet. Reply

i feel awful for women going through this struggle bc once you can't get pregnant you see pregnant people EVERYWHERE. I feel like Lena should keep her mouth shut if this is true bc it comes across as her friends knocking Kylie personally rather than taking out their frustration on their situation Reply

mte or the wave of obnoxious thinkpieces about how horrible it is to pull a fake pregnancy joke on April Fools Day or whatever Reply

I mean infertile and that's exactly how I feel :/ I try not to but it's difficult Reply

It's not healthy, but it's a very emotional situation for a lot of people and they can't really help how they react. If you truly want to have a child and can't, or worse you've miscarried or lost a child, something stupid like this can bring up all those emotions. Reply

My BFF didn't go to our mutual friend's baby shower because she got pregnant before her. Reply

I've known women who were basically suicidal over fertility issues, so yes, seeing some dipshit who wasn't even trying all over the news for being pregnant could literally be triggering. Reply

I think in addition to fertility issues, there are those who live their lives by "benchmarks" such as having a child. I have a friend who, while capable, just hasn't had the financial or relationship stability to have a child rn and we're in our early 30s. Her sister had a kid before her, and she felt like she had lost a competition or something. It's terrible to treat it like a race, but it can seriously upset people.



So I kinda get it lol but yeah. Its not a healthy reaction at all. Reply

my sister's sister-in-law struggles with infertility and like started guilt tripping/yelling at my sister when she was pregnant with her 2nd baby because she said she wanted a girl (her 1st is a boy). because apparently my sister was a selfish monster for saying she wanted a daughter instead of the generic healthy baby answer. *eye-roll*



Edited at 2017-09-24 01:45 am (UTC) Reply

