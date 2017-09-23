Lena Dunham Has Advice for Friends Who Were ‘Triggered’ by Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy
Lena Dunham Has Advice for Friends Who Were ‘Triggered’ by Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy https://t.co/BnFhMjaeQB— People (@people) September 23, 2017
* Says she was contacted by ten friends who were triggered by the news of Kylie's pregnancy because she got pregnant before them
* “I’m like, ‘Ladies she’s 20. We were all [very] fertile then, we were just broke.”
And her reply doesn't make any fucking sense. Because I highly doubt that Kylie's pregnancy was planned.
and she's saying yea, but she's fertile af at that age so w/e
"omg this is near where *I* live"
"this could happen to anyone! this is why *I* don't date!!"
seriously, remove yourself from the equation for once and focus on the victims and their families smh
I knew once I read "Lena" and "triggered " it was going to be something ridiculous and irritating.
The word "triggered" is basically a joke now, people will literally laugh at you if you say you are legitimately, actually triggered. People need to stop saying it just because they got their feelings hurt or they were annoyed by something.
So I kinda get it lol but yeah. Its not a healthy reaction at all.
