Aaron Carter checks himself into a treatment facility
Aaron Carter has entered a treatment facility and "looks forward to coming back stronger than ever before.” https://t.co/YVBN7yq84w pic.twitter.com/miQlNz3BDB— E! News (@enews) September 22, 2017
Aaron carter seems to have checked himself into a treatment facility
Statement from his rep: Aaron has decided to enter a facility to improve his health and work on his overall wellness. He is going to do this privately and focus all his attention on being the best person and performer possible. He is grateful for the support and love from his fans and looks forward to coming back stronger than ever before.
September 23, 2017
source, 2
