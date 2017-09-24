Aaron Carter checks himself into a treatment facility

I feel so bad for him. Sending him positive energy so he can heal and be complete. I am supporting you, Aaron. Reply

happy he's chosen to seek treatment - i hope he gets the help he needs & gets stronger emotionally

Thoughts and prayers. Reply

thoughts and prayers Reply

I read this in Princess Carolyn's voice Reply

that's good.



that's good.

Edited at 2017-09-23 08:59 pm (UTC)

I feel so bad for him, I hope he gets the help he needs. Reply

Congratulations on the innovation of spinning your 30 day rehab stint into a promotional opportunity, sis. I'm not knocking it, whatever gets you healthy and sober is a good thing.



Edited at 2017-09-23 09:01 pm (UTC) Reply

Nnnn Ily sis. Reply

Pass away please. 🙏 Reply

I hope he can get the help and support that he needs. He seems to have so much unresolved trauma. :( Reply

Happy for him. Hope he gets a lot of dick when he’s better. Reply

good for him. i hope he gets through this. Reply

He has some serious mental and physical health issues that I'm glad to see he's finally addressing. Reply

Good for him, wish him the best.



On a petty note, I hate when people use ë and Ø in English words, they make completely different sounds than the ones you're after. Reply

Me, too. I always read Ø the Scandinavian way. Reply

right seeing ø being used for some reason by the 21 pilots (or something) fandom is rly jarring Reply

That's a good decision Reply

That doesn't seem to be nearly enough time, but I hope he manages to improve his health and has a responsible team taking care of him. Reply

Yeah, 30 days is the "standard" but if you're not constrained by insurance limitations and financial obligations it would be better to not put a maximum on the numbers of days you'll be receiving inpatient treatment. But I get it, it's a scary fucking thing to confront and there are so many unknowns - this probably was just what he needed to focus on to get himself through the door. Reply

