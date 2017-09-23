Lupe Fiasco tweets & deletes post against NFL #TakeAKnee protest

Lupe been washed, career been in shambles.



Edited at 2017-09-23 07:49 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Lupe, you are a Fiasco. Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

HA Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lool Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I read that in a RuPaul judging panel voice. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm sorry my dear but you are up for elimination... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

heyooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmaoooooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAOO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol stay a flop forever then. Cackling Reply

Thread

Link

What a lame. Half them muhfuckas already got CTE and don't even know it.



And mad of them are rich 5 times over and can donate mad of that money to existing black causes. I'm sure many of them already do.



I'm so done with this idea that these NFL players don't have a choice. They do. SO MANY OF THEM signed a decent contract off the jump. 3$ mil is more than most people in America will ever be worth.



Let's keep it reality. You don't want to give up the lifestyle. And it's money > your people because you wanna ball out.



I can't imagine why else these black players would be so hesitant to say fuck the NFL.



Reply

Thread

Link

so what if they're thinking about their own career?





3 million dollars is not a lot. that's 10 years of a 300,000 income (before taxes), so realistically like half of that. a lot of these men in the NFL support their families with their money. they've got their parents to worry about, they've got their kids to worry about.





fuck outta here saying these men don't care about their people Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Act like people on regular income dont care for their families and more. Like mans won't ever be able to get a good, decent paying job and the NFL is the be all and end all.



Through the bullshit and the racism and their owners and fans not giving a fuck, they're staying for the millions. Miss me with that bullshit. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yeah aaron hernandez was found to have severe CTE and the dude was only like 27 when he died and didn't have a long NFL career. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Bruh, please shut the fuck up and slink back into obscurity. Reply

Thread

Link

fake news. he's not tweeting against the idea of the protest, he's tweeting against the repercussions that these men will be faced with. Reply

Thread

Link

You're a white guy, you're being a little presumptuous feeling like you got a say in this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

pretty sure you know nothing about my race, only whatever assumptions you have based off of not liking me (lol). and either way, i wasn't saying people should do one thing or the other, so my comment was not presumptuous, as it wasn't "saying" anything. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

welp... after reading his tweet, I can see his reasoning behind it in a way. He's basically saying get money bitch and fuck em all by making more black people rich. Reply

Thread

Link

I see what he is saying as well in away, the tweet and delete just makes it look worse. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Spend 5000$ living on the same flat earth as you bud? Nah, having integrity >> Reply

Thread

Link

uhm not all black people are the same, sis. that's BoB Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wow Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"retire before cte" lol they'd have to retire before ever stepping foot in the league then... Reply

Thread

Link

I really do hope there's a record breaking number of players protesting tomorrow. Reply

Thread

Link

I can see where he is coming from, it isn't what everyone would say is "right" but all people of colour, in particular black people do everyday in the workforce. So many times I have to keep quiet or refrain from going ham on people cause I have bills to pay. Reply

Thread

Link

Yup. I get where he's coming from. It sucks that that is very much the road of most POCs. It seems like so many are speaking out but lbr it's more like 2% of the POC workforce and it's not because of choice. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this tweet doesnt even make sense? he's worked with black people numerous times before and after this? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Maybe he had something against CG? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I would hazard a guess that most players have enough damage to show marked CTE before even entering the pros :(



Minus QBs and kickers and shit lol Reply

Thread

Link

Yep, that shit starts in pea-wee leagues. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

there's a good Radiolab about this, incl a 6 year old who was showing signs of CTE after kids league Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yeah, I think Aaron Hernandez only played like 44 games in the NFL and about 40 during college and apparently he had the "brain of a 67 year old man". I can't believe the NFL tried to play CTE off like it was nothing in the past. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

pretty much. i honestly think that cte will kill the sport. not anytime soon because money is always more important than people's lives but in the next 10+ years there's going to be more and more stories of former players' health effects and eventually parents aren't going to risk it or at least not on the scale that they do currently. i don't think it will happen for a long time but unlike other contact sports that can minimize concussions it seems like the nature of the sport of football causes these types of injuries and they can't really be avoided.



or maybe i'm giving people too much credit and they'll happily send out their children to get their brains turned to mush for the extremely tiny chance that they'll one day make enough money to pay for their inevitably huge medical bills. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yeah considering the intensity of even youth leagues at this point i'd be shocked if a lot of these kids that didn't play from age 5 on weren't showing cte signs before college. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

These "woke" athletes are so incredibly embarrassing. Reply

Thread

Link

How so? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

how are they not?? why are they even doing this? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

op is a troll Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

you forgot to call them limousine liberals Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link