Lupe Fiasco tweets & deletes post against NFL #TakeAKnee protest
He may have deleted it but teehee 😜 pic.twitter.com/OF6d3ZPy3Z— DarkSkintDostoyevsky (@daniecal) September 23, 2017
People are asking NFL players to show solidarity with Kaepernick by not standing during the national anthem at games. Lupe tweeted against the idea then deleted.
Source
And mad of them are rich 5 times over and can donate mad of that money to existing black causes. I'm sure many of them already do.
I'm so done with this idea that these NFL players don't have a choice. They do. SO MANY OF THEM signed a decent contract off the jump. 3$ mil is more than most people in America will ever be worth.
Let's keep it reality. You don't want to give up the lifestyle. And it's money > your people because you wanna ball out.
I can't imagine why else these black players would be so hesitant to say fuck the NFL.
3 million dollars is not a lot. that's 10 years of a 300,000 income (before taxes), so realistically like half of that. a lot of these men in the NFL support their families with their money. they've got their parents to worry about, they've got their kids to worry about.
fuck outta here saying these men don't care about their people
Through the bullshit and the racism and their owners and fans not giving a fuck, they're staying for the millions. Miss me with that bullshit.
Minus QBs and kickers and shit lol
or maybe i'm giving people too much credit and they'll happily send out their children to get their brains turned to mush for the extremely tiny chance that they'll one day make enough money to pay for their inevitably huge medical bills.