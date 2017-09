I'm super excited for this, the Stick of Truth was amazing Reply

i can't wait omfg. just wish it was for mac too :( ugh Reply

My brain had a moment of clarity - I only just got the title joke Reply

sometimes this trash show can make me laugh, but i'm not digging the seemingly racist caricature of his mom fish :/ Reply

I'll buy it as soon as I find a version that isn't $80 CAD on Steam. Reply

