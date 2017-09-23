Where are they now? The cast of Star Trek: Deep Space 9
On the eve of Star Trek Discovery, the first Star Trek show in 12 years, let's catch up with the stars of the first serialized Trek - Deep Space Nine.
Avery Brooks (Captain Benjamin Sisko)
Avery is one of the true Trek eccentrics. He has kept busy with an assortment of different projects - teaching, music (he released his first album Here in 2009, why not try his EIGHT MINUTE version of Someone To Watch Over Me for a sample), narrating audio books, directing. A couple years ago he got a DUI which sucks. He lives in Princeton with his wife and has three daughters.
Nana Visitor (Kira Nerys)
Nana is big on the convention circuit and is living her best life travelling the world and giving Trekkies good memories. In 2001 the asteroid 26733 Nanavisitor was named for her. She still acts on occasion and has made several cameos in Family Guy. She is married to musical director Matthew Rimmer and has two sons from previous relationships, including one with DS9 co-star Alexander Siddig. She's pretty active on social media and you can follow her on instagram and twitter.
Rene Auberjonois (Odo)
First of all, did you guys know Rene voiced Chef Louis in The Little Mermaid and sang Les Poissons. My mind is blown. Anyway, Auberjonois has been very prolific post-DS9, popping up in amongst other things The Practice, Boston Legal, Certain Women and The Librarians, as well as doing a lot of voice acting. He is married and has two children. He's also on twitter.
Terry Farrell (Jadzia Dax)
Terry had a dramatic exit from DS9 which still gets fans angry on her behalf. She landed a role on the Ted Danson sitcom Becker immediately after DS9, and after that she's been working with wellness and fitness and become a yoga instructor. In 2001 the asteroid 26734 Terryfarrell was named for her. She recently got engaged to Adam Nimoy, son of Leonard, and have been active in promoting and working on Nimoy's upcoming DS9 documentary. She has a son from her previous marriage. You can follow her on twitter.
Alexander Siddig (Dr. Julian Bashir)
Siddig went on to have one of the most prolific and high-profile post-DS9 careers. His TV work includes 24, Game of Thrones and Peaky Blinders, and his film work includes Syriana, Cairo Time and the upcoming Wim Wenders film Submergence. He can currently be seen starring as Ra's Al Ghul in Gotham. He has a son with ex-wife and former co-star Nana Visitor.
Colm Meaney (Miles O'Brien)
Meaney has also worked consistently. Some of his films include Get Him To The Greek, The Damned United and Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa and he starred in the western series Hell On Wheels. He could recently be seen treading the boards of the Young Vic playing Big Daddy in Cat On A Hot Tin Roof. He is married to costume designer Ines Glorian and has two daughters.
Armin Shimerman (Quark)
Shimerman's most recognisable role apart from Quark is probably Principal Snyder from Buffy the Vampire Slayer, but the actor has worked pretty steadily. He's also written several genre novels, including the Quark-centric Trek novel The 34th Rule. He's married to actress Kitty Swink. He's on twitter!
Michael Dorn (Worf)
Dorn's Worf may have been a TNG transplant in order to get DS9 higher ratings, but his personality and outsider status arguably found an even better home on the darker, less human-centric DS9. After the show ended Dorn never really quit Trek, regularly doing the convention circuit and expressing his desire to repeat his character in a new Star Trek show as captain (hey, I'd watch). He's a prolific voice actor and recently played the voice of Prometheus on Arrow. Dorn is a licensed pilot, and a vegan. Here he is on twitter.
Cirroc Lofton (Jake Sisko)
Cirroc went on to be a regular on Hoop Dreams and Soul Food. For a while he ran his own restaurant (!) alongside his wife Sara. He still does conventions occasionally and has aged pretty nicely.
Rosalind Chao (Keiko O'Brien)
Chao has worked consistently (she requested to be a recurring actress rather than a regular on DS9 in order to be able to do film work) and continued to do many high profile movies after the series ended, such as The Just Like Heaven, I Am Sam and Freaky Friday. She's also guested on many TV shows, including her performance as Pastor Jin on Don't Trust The B! She is married and has two children. She's on twitter, too.
Andrew Robinson (Elim Garak)
Robinson is a professor of theatre practice and member of the MFA Acting faculty of the USC School of Dramatic Arts. In 2000 he wrote the epistolary Trek novel A Stitch in Time about his character Elim Garak. He is married and has a daughter, Rachel Robinson, a singer/songwriter and actress who guest-starred on DS9 and was also a candidate to play Ezri Dax (imagine!). He is the godfather of Nana Visitor and Alexander Siddig's son.
Louise Fletcher (Kai Winn)
Oscar-winner Fletcher was already a lowkey legend when she was cast as Kai Winn, and has done a lot of high-profile work post-Trek, including Pushing Daisies and Heroes. She could most recently be seen in the Netflix original Girlboss. She is married and has two children - she took an 11-year hiatus from acting to raise her sons full-time.
Nicole de Boer (Ezri Dax)
After Terry Farrell's departure the Dax symbiont was transferred to the peppy Ezri, played by de Boer. Post-DS9 she was a regular on The Dead Zone, and can currently be seen on the Canadian dramedy Private Eyes. You can follow her on Twitter.
Chase Masterson (Leeta)
Chase still acts, including in the Big Finish Doctor Who audiobooks (as Vienna Salvatori, the universe's most glamorous, and most dangerous woman!), and is a popular convention guest. She's also a jazz singer and her albums include Thrill of the Chase and Crystal Anniversary: Songs From The Holosuite. She was the plaintiff in a landmark early cyber harrassment case (and sadly lost, although legislation has since changed in some districts). She founded the anti-bullying non-profit Pop Culture Hero Coalition in 2013. Chase is active on Twitter and vocally anti-Trump. She has a son.
Penny Johnson Jerald (Kasidy Yates)
Jerald has had steady work since her stint on DS9 as Sisko's girlfriend, most notably joining the cast of 24 but also appearing on The 4400 and Castle. She has twice portrayed Condoleezza Rice! She also teaches acting workshops and directs theatre. She can currently be seen on Trek stan Seth MacFarlane's Lidl version of Star Trek, The Orville. Jerald is married and has a daughter. You can follow her on twitter.
Hana Hatae (Molly O'Brien)
LITTLE MOLLY IS NEARLY THIRTY OMG. Hatae has studied psychology and worked at her parent's restaurant, as a photography assistant and filmmaker. She's currently working on a crowdfunded sci-fi anthology serial called The Circuit and has reprised her role as Molly in the fan-made Star Trek series Renegades. She, er, also appeared on Kitchen Nightmares as Gordon Ramsay tried to salvage her parents' restaurant Sushi Ko (Google says it's closed now). She's on twitter and instagram.
DS9 nostalgia post?
DS9 nostalgia post?
TRAVESTY. UNACCEPTABLE.
(other than that, great list of total babes OP! 💖)
thanks tho :*
But yas DS9 <3
I can´t wait to watch her on Netflix
2. DS9 is my hands down fav Trek. Love for this post is huge.
he is gorgeous honestly ilhim
Plus Avery Brooks was a really bad actor. I'm sorry, he was. Don't, get, him, started with his clipped, stutter, delivery.
However, Dr. Bashir was hot as fire and we'll always have "The Visitor."
Waiting for Nana to have a comeback
I wonder if she wants a steady job tbh? she'd do amazing though i'm sure, imagine her in something like Top of the Lake
Also how cool that Terry Farrell is married to Nimoy's son.