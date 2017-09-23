Where are they now? The cast of Star Trek: Deep Space 9

Literally can NOT believe you left out CASEY BIGGS, aka the PASO ROBLES WINE MAN!!!!



TRAVESTY. UNACCEPTABLE.



(other than that, great list of total babes OP! 💖)

at some point you gotta look at your choices in life, close that wikipedia window and press submit



thanks tho :*

Any job worth doing, is a job worth doing right and completely bb. Bless you for getting it mostly done though. Reply

Avery is bonkers but I love him. Reply

He's one of those people who are an artist at like a base level. I literally cannot picture him at a desk. I really like that quality tbh. Reply

Oh hi Cirroc...he's grown up. Reply

Nana is hands down one of the nicest celebs I've ever met. Such an awesome woman so I'll stan hardcore for her wherever needed.



But yas DS9 <3

i'm so jel! was she as beautiful irl

stunning tbh. she has the nicest smile and kindest eyes. her hugs are awesome <3 met her in vegas this year.

oh that's awesome. she's goals tbh, every time i see an interview or whatever i just love her attitude and outlook.

I love them all so much. Nothing will ever really top DS9 in my heart. Reply

Sonequa Martin-Green's reaction after finding out she got the lead role in Star Trek: Discovery pic.twitter.com/CawvG0Zgt5 — sonequa updates (@dailysonequa) September 23, 2017

going kind of OT in my own damn post but I am not up for submitting anything else tonight - Sonequa's husband filmed her reaction when she got the call to say she'd been cast as Michael and I might cry

Sometimes I'm just like...how are Sonequa and I the exact same age? She's like a real grown up. Reply

Awwwwwwwwwwww

I can´t wait to watch her on Netflix

1. I always stare at your icon with hearts in my eyes because I have no shame for my love of Sid.

2. DS9 is my hands down fav Trek. Love for this post is huge. Reply

he is gorgeous honestly ilhim



<3 ty bb!he is gorgeous honestly ilhim

oh good god damn he can get it forever and ever amen. Reply

Michael Dorn broke my heart when I was little. He was to make an appearance at the air show in town that my dad helped run. He canceled last minute even though he was in town. Word had it they couldn't accommodate all of his demands. I remember bawling because TNG was my favorite show and my dad tried to pull strings so I could meet him anyway but it didn't happen lol Reply

aw that sucks! My one and only con I've ever been to Bruce Campbell was supposed to be there and he flaked (can't remember why). I was pretty gutted, it was peak 90s hotness Bruce too :/ Reply

Oh man!!! He's so fine but he was EXTRA fine then Reply

So excited about Discovery. Is it on Netflix on Monday? Reply

yes, outside the US/Canada

Great. So looking forward it!

DS9 was a great sci-fi show. But it wasn't Star Trek. Truthbomb.



Plus Avery Brooks was a really bad actor. I'm sorry, he was. Don't, get, him, started with his clipped, stutter, delivery.



However, Dr. Bashir was hot as fire and we'll always have "The Visitor." Reply

Alexander in Peaky Blinders 👌 Reply

Thank you for this post.

Waiting for Nana to have a comeback Reply

:)

I wonder if she wants a steady job tbh? she'd do amazing though i'm sure, imagine her in something like Top of the Lake

Also I freaked out when I heard Rene while watching the last air bender a few months ago. Reply

For some reason, Jason Clark always makes me think of O'Brien.



Also how cool that Terry Farrell is married to Nimoy's son. Reply

Also I'll go halfsies on a WATN Voyager post with you OP Reply

lol deal but give me a week to recover from this one

