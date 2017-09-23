Neo Yokio - interesting but flat?

The character designs/art both look terrible. Reply

Thread

Link

it's not a good sign when the official art looks like bad fanart Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have heard nothing but good things, but also every person I have talked to said it is def supposed to be ironic or a parody, not serious at all lol.

Reply

Thread

Link

It's terrible idk what you heard Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao I watched two episodes, it's abysmal and it looks sf cheap Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i just want the desus and mero soundbites Reply

Thread

Link

yup! gotta watch this to support my boys. gang gang. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It looks terrible, parody or not... Reply

Thread

Link

i kinda wanna watch but i just got crunchyroll and im really into boku no hero academia Reply

Thread

Link

didn't know this was out yet Reply

Thread

Link

came out yesterday Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'll be watching this because of Jaden + the illustrious Bodega Boys. Reply

Thread

Link

Uzi Vert such an icon, got an anime bout him already. 😢😢😢 Reply

Thread

Link

I give it a firm 'eh', especially since this isn't a self parody, but that's largely off the strength of watching it in french instead of Jaden's flat delivery. Reply

Thread

Link

is there a japanese dub? i've never watched an anime in english and i've definitely read jaden's performance isn't worth it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





http://miwadake.tumblr.com/post/165654025189/you-know-how-in-silence-of-the-lambs-anthony



It's just very flat. I would swap the audio back to english for Desus & Mero moments - or to hear new characters english voices - but Jaden is a mess. No, just french and spanish as alt. As far as delivery -It's just very flat. I would swap the audio back to english for Desus & Mero moments - or to hear new characters english voices - but Jaden is a mess. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ive been switching out dubs to feel them out and i like the german best, the main kid doesnt sound too old but still manages a livelier delivery than jaden Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i watched a couple episodes and liked it. sailor = taylor = demon y/n? Reply

Thread

Link

Y, the blue Katy hair is an obvious diversion Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm on episode 3 and i fucking love it idc



helena is by far the best character Reply

Thread

Link

ok i've finished it and its really good even tho i fucking hate ezra its worth a watch imo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

her house is so ridiculous, I want it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can’t believe Netflix paid money for this. Reply

Thread

Link

The art looks like some early 2000's Newgrounds flash animation Reply

Thread

Link

lol newgrounds was my shit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didn't realize until now this wasn't some kickstarter project that got made oop Reply

Thread

Link