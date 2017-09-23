Neo Yokio - interesting but flat?
Netflix’s Neo Yokio has the makings of a brilliant anime, but fails the execution https://t.co/Pm5JlMt4ky pic.twitter.com/yNusQcwYEX— The Verge (@verge) September 23, 2017
* Helmed by Ezra Koenig it reads as parody but is completely un-ironic.
* Ezra compares main character Kaz Kaan to batman
* Awful voice acting (in english at least!) overall flat delivery, no one to root for.
Are you watchin this in english (if at all) ONTD or do you love yourself more than that & are instead watching in a different language with subtitles?
It's just very flat. I would swap the audio back to english for Desus & Mero moments - or to hear new characters english voices - but Jaden is a mess.
helena is by far the best character