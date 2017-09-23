Neo Yokio - interesting but flat?




* Helmed by Ezra Koenig it reads as parody but is completely un-ironic.
* Ezra compares main character Kaz Kaan to batman
* Awful voice acting (in english at least!) overall flat delivery, no one to root for.

Are you watchin this in english (if at all) ONTD or do you love yourself more than that & are instead watching in a different language with subtitles?
