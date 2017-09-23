Lyndsy Fonseca and Noah Bean expecting first child!
Baby Girl on the Way for Lyndsy Fonseca and Noah Bean https://t.co/WMJA0D4Spk— People (@people) September 23, 2017
Nikita co-stars Lyndsy Fonseca and Noah Bean have announced their first child is on the way. The baby, a girl, is due in February.
Bless! Side note, nikita was sooo underrated!
ikr?? They're a great ship. Nikita herself i thought was so well written - she got the kind of writing that male anti-heroes get but it felt like way more depth in a female character, imo
Alex and Ryan are two of my favorites on Nikita and I'm still upset about the latter's death. And I absolutely fucking love Michael/Nikita with every fiber on my being.
I remember her from Y&R, the original Colleen
Congrats on the baby
I had a feeling she was pregnant lol. She and Noah are adorable.
Aww Shane's comment on the post is cute. I would post but I'm on my phone.
Edited at 2017-09-23 07:37 pm (UTC)