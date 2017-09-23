Bless! Side note, nikita was sooo underrated! Reply

I just watched it for the first time earlier this year and I loved it (and ship Michael/Nikita like burning. They hit OTP status so fast I'm still surprised). Reply

ikr?? They're a great ship. Nikita herself i thought was so well written - she got the kind of writing that male anti-heroes get but it felt like way more depth in a female character, imo Reply

Yes, agreed! Nikita (the character) is amazing and I love her character development. Reply

Same and its one of the few shows that ended well Reply

Aw, this is awesome! Congratulations to them.



Alex and Ryan are two of my favorites on Nikita and I'm still upset about the latter's death. And I absolutely fucking love Michael/Nikita with every fiber on my being. Reply

how opportunistic of them to announce on a saturday :/ Reply

She posted on Instagram she's (probably both of them are) going to an an event tonight so that's likely why they announced now. Reply

oh it doesn't matter i was just being sarcastic because apparently announcing pregnancy at the beginning of the weekend is opportunistic according kardashian haters. Reply

Oh, LOL. Got it! (We really need a sarcasm font, tbh) Reply

i agree :) Reply

that person is a troll Reply

Have always been annoyed at the way her name is spelled but whatever, congrats sis Reply

Haha me too. I'm a Lindsay so I irrationally hate all other spellings. I don't know why it's so hard to spell??? Reply

Her parents ran out of vowels. Reply

I thought there was a Fonseca on Sleepy Hollow, but maybe I remembered it wrong. Whatever happened to that show hah. Reply

Is she done filming her syfy show

I remember her from Y&R, the original Colleen Reply

The SyFy show was a pilot and unfortunately, they didn't pick it up to series (still bitter about it, tbh, because I loved the premise). Reply

Damn she already on a 2nd marriage?



Congrats on the baby Reply

congrats Reply

Was he in damages? Reply

Yea Reply

Congrats.



I had a feeling she was pregnant lol. She and Noah are adorable.



Aww Shane's comment on the post is cute. I would post but I'm on my phone.





Edited at 2017-09-23 07:37 pm (UTC) Reply

It's weird seeing her as an adult because I've only ever seen her as the daughter on HIMYM. Reply

