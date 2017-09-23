Colin Firth gets dual British-Italian citizenship



-While Colin Firth was very anti Brexit, he did not confirm this was his reason for gaining Italian Citizenship
-He has been married to Italian film producer Livia Giuggioli, for 20 years
-Their children were born in Rome and have dual citizenship
-Wants the same passport as his family
-He will still live in England


Source


Any ONTDs have dual citizenship? Especially since the fuckery that is Brexit or The Trump Presidency? (Disclaimer: I know other countries aren't perfect either so don't be offended my fellow Americans or British ONTDers <3 )
