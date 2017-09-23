Colin Firth gets dual British-Italian citizenship

there's something about this man I love. Still waiting on the day ONTD teaches me about him and makes me hate him.



Anyway, I am a dual USA/Iran citizen. I basically only use my US passport and reserve the Iranian one for when I go there.

He did a Woody Allen movie where his character did yellowface.

Yikes

I appreciate early delivered receipts.

lol that was quick

I haven't seen the movie, but the "Chung Ling Soo" story is true and interesting and insane. Aren't there exceptions to the rule when the main character is based on real people who dressed in yellow face? Is the problem that he's playing a fictionalized version of that character? Again, I haven't seen the movie. Is the tone not acceptable? Does it not shine the light on the issue of cultural appropriation enough?

I'm glad someone remembers! It seems like people just kind of forgot about his racist character and instead focused all their criticism on Emma Stone alone

Do you travel with both when going to Iran? Can't imagine the grilling you'd get in either country with the other passport.

Allen did his research; Firth's character, Stanley Crawford / Wei Ling Soo is a composite of several real historical figures, including the Houdini and William Ellsworth Robinson, an Englishman who adopted a Chinese persona and the stage name Chung Ling Soo to capitalize on the popularity of Orientalism at the time. Robinson, as Soo, never spoke English and even had a person interpret for him during press conferences to take reporters's questions. The illusion tricked the public, and very few people knew that Chung Ling Soo was an elaborate hoax-until one day in 1918 when a bullet-catching trick went awry and the magician was fatally shot onstage. He died at the hospital soon after, and that's when Robinson's greatest secret was revealed.



I have dual citizenship, but I have the misfortune of havin tr**p and duterte as my president>:(

Same bb we need to Dump Trump. Although on top of American I've got Canadian through my mom & Belgian thanks to my dad of Rwandan descent (idk some law allowed it haha). I'm not a patriotic being so I do wonder how many citizenships you can have

Depends on the country. Where I live they're edging the 'ya have to pick', my birth country doesn't give a fuck. I know an American with four or five citizenships.

oh I missed the Duterte part of your comment. </3

Wow, that's like choosing between piss lemonade and a shit sandwich.

that sucks 😕 i've got canadian and filipino, but my family's from one of the Southern islands where it feels like the gov't can't be bothered to enforce whatever crazy they come up with...but I might be talking outta my ass

damn i'm sorry sis

With Philippine citizenship you might be eligible for a Spanish passport after living in Spain for two years. (Not an immigration lawyer, never actually encountered a Filipino-American who did it, yada yada...)

Lol you and my mom have something in common (and share pretty much the same sentiments about it 😕)

I’m sorta screwed but in a very different way.



USA citizen then obtained UK but with Brexit and then Mango Mussolini 🤷‍♀️ Reply

i would love to get dual citizenship, but idk if i'm eligible. german grandmother, but her kids only have british citizenship.

you should definitely look into it! i don't know about Germany, but Ireland will accept you for citizenship if you have 1 grandparent who was/is an Irish citizen.

It has to be a parent. Getting German citizenship is complicated and offen hard to do

i think it's parents only. unless my grandmother was forced to leave germany i think. i'm not entirely sure why she came to england...

germany is pretty strict about dual citizenships



it was ok with other EU contries but who even knows whats true post-brexit Reply

I think there are lists of countries allowing multi-citizenship and who's eligible. I myself am eligible for Italian citizenship jure sanguinus.

I thought about looking into getting Scottish citizenship because my grandmother was from Scotland but I didn't know how complex it would get so I gave up...

Lol

I got dual citizenship about 6 weeks ago. Currently awaiting the new passport

For where?

Trinidad + Tobago and USA. Just got the USA

Congrats boo! I'm assuming you're a US citizen now? I think you mentioned you were born in TnT.....either way, congrats!!!!

I have dual citizenship! It's a bloody godsend considering the mess that is Brexit. I would encourage all British/US citizens to get dual citizenship if possible because the future is very uncertain.

Don't want to get US citizenship tbh, everyone keeps telling me I should, but I'm fine with being a GC holder and I don't intend to live in the US for the rest of my life and I really don't want to have to renounce my citizenship when I do move back to the UK to get out of paying US taxes. IDK, maybe I'm making a mistake.

I could be wrong but I don't think you have to renounce USA citizenship for tax purposes. I'm the opposite where I'm USA first then obtained UK due to job with global company. USA citizens have to "file" taxes even if residing abroad but only "pay" taxes if math calculation is above allowed overseas earnings, which increases each year with cost of living. And then it's against a portion not total gross income. Anyway fun facts.

my parents are both irish so i'm a dual irish/american citizen. i really only use the irish passport to skip the customs line when we get to ireland but i guess it's nice to know i could move to europe if i wanted to

if you can get an EU passport, get one

MTE

fr

i know, right? i'm eligible for an italian passport and its so tempting. it's a ton of paperwork, but still.

I'm thinking about getting a dual citizenship with Portugal. (Parents are from there) But I'm not sure how it exactly works. Do I get a passport with that?

yes, you do!

I need to get off my ass and apply for that Irish citizenship, I need an out for Brexit.

I have dual citizenship so do one Theresa May, you and your shitty Brexit team aren't getting rid of me that easily. Suck it!

There are some ways that I'm able to get either Italian or French (maybe both?) citizenship because of ancestors. I only slightly looked into it before. I've been thinking about looking into it a lot more seriously lately, though.

How would you prove it? Ancestry.com? How far back would you be going? We are all mostly from a different place somewhere in our family tree.

you need documents and i don't think they let you unless it's grandparent or closer. at least for any eu countries with that policy.

I've got birth records for a lot of people. Places that do allow for you to use that sort of stuff only go back a couple of generations. So even if I have documentation of a great great grandfather being born somewhere, it won't get me anything.

It is born after January 1948 for Italy,

What happened to the girl group feud post? I was going to post a comment and then it disappeared.

Edited at 2017-09-23 05:51 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-09-23 05:51 pm (UTC) Reply

I'm an Amurrican now as well as a citizen of Trinidad.



I need to get a new Trini passport tho which will take 9 million years but w/e. Reply

Woody Allen supporter

i have both US & UK citizenship. both flop nations. yay for me.

Those are really good passports to have...you should feel grateful.

