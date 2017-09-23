Colin Firth gets dual British-Italian citizenship
-While Colin Firth was very anti Brexit, he did not confirm this was his reason for gaining Italian Citizenship
-He has been married to Italian film producer Livia Giuggioli, for 20 years
-Their children were born in Rome and have dual citizenship
-Wants the same passport as his family
-He will still live in England
Any ONTDs have dual citizenship? Especially since the fuckery that is Brexit or The Trump Presidency? (Disclaimer: I know other countries aren't perfect either so don't be offended my fellow Americans or British ONTDers <3 )
Anyway, I am a dual USA/Iran citizen. I basically only use my US passport and reserve the Iranian one for when I go there.
USA citizen then obtained UK but with Brexit and then Mango Mussolini 🤷♀️
it was ok with other EU contries but who even knows whats true post-brexit
I need to get a new Trini passport tho which will take 9 million years but w/e.