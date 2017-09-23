Fergie sings her new single You Already Know and does the splits on Jimmy Fallon

keep Reply

Edited at 2017-09-23 05:46 pm (UTC)

lmao omg did the backing track not play or something?

No, she just fucked up her "rap" part. Watching the whole thing now after a million years; she actually looks like she is on something. Like pills aka oxy or some other opiod. She is kinda listless and lethargic.



Edited at 2017-09-23 06:06 pm (UTC)

I can't understand a word she's saying...

I remember watching this live! Such an iconic moment.

lol I remember this

lmaoooo

queen of golden showers

lol the mastibatory equivalent of golden showers

She needs to learn to sync ha lips better

Caught that too. Also, she looks like Kirstie Alley's daughter.

lmfao now that's all I see

Piss on that floor bitch. Make it rain!

HARD PASS on all Jimmy Fallon clips

I used to be able to do the splits when I was younger in dance. I wonder if I could refrain myself?

You could refrain.

Ha. Retrain

i've never been able to do anything even remotely resembling the splits

Right? I can't even touch my toes, even when I was an athlete in HS and stretching every day.

same. it really depresses me lol

her version of "be italian" is the best ever

And she was the best part of that mess of a movie!

I wanna get more flexible and learn the splits but idk how lol

i've been trying to train myself off and on this past year and it's about stretching the muscles in your inner thighs, if you start by doing deep lunges and stretching those muscles to strengthen them then you can start extending



i have weak thigh muscles in gen so this is part of a quest to strengthen them but i just don't have time these days Reply

If she was smart she'd be promoting this one after the news of her divorce and reap the gossip benefits:



Reply

A smash tbh

High-key loving this look

i'm 33 and i recently got my flexibility back to a point of doing splits. i'm quite proud of myself Reply

OMG, how?? I'm also on my 30s and rather active/flexible, but the last time I was able to do splits was around 1995 Reply

i was doing that 30 day revolution challenge (even thoguh i only got halfway through), i dl-ed a copy of some ballet beautiful exercise dvds and did water aerobics at the Y every day. i need to be warmed up to get there but i have it back on both sides. i didn't think i had, i just tried it one day and was super surprised Reply

lmao at her trying to stand up after those splits.



I'm slowly becoming more flexible, but it's frustrating how slow progress is and how much time I have to invest on it. Reply

stage presence, vocals, no leotards...A VISUAL EXPERIENCE

Getting Yonce out of a leotard is a uphill battle

Confessions On A Dancefloor was a mistake

