Fergie sings her new single You Already Know and does the splits on Jimmy Fallon
Fergie Ferg is back with a new visual album and is gracing us once again with hot performances like the one she did this week on Jimmy Fallon. Even if you're not bopping you should definitely be watching! (splits @ 2:19)
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=26WHdiZMXhY
Never forget...
i have weak thigh muscles in gen so this is part of a quest to strengthen them but i just don't have time these days
A smash tbh
I'm slowly becoming more flexible, but it's frustrating how slow progress is and how much time I have to invest on it.