Fergie sings her new single You Already Know and does the splits on Jimmy Fallon



Fergie Ferg is back with a new visual album and is gracing us once again with hot performances like the one she did this week on Jimmy Fallon. Even if you're not bopping you should definitely be watching! (splits @ 2:19)

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=26WHdiZMXhY

