September 23rd, 2017, 06:27 pm Melanie Martinez - Mad Hatter [Music Video]
sorry 2 kinkshame but her fans are weird and wear diapers
is this for real?? I wouldn't be surprised, but I figured all her fans were middle schoolers and high schoolers.
source: me @ one of her shows
but tbh, I'm sort of not surprised? I mean, I've been on tumblr so...I should have expected it.
also i dunno anything about her mental health but these types of lyrics always make me wanna rme. neurotypicals love to sing about how ~crazy they are!! and act like delusions/hallucinations/other psychotic symptoms are some cute accessory. like i said tho idk about her history
i like some of her songs but will never understand her aesthetic
But Mad Hatter is my fave of her songs.