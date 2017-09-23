So the next two years while be a twisted Alice in Wonderland aesthetic? Not interested. Hopefully some of the songs will be jams though. I did admittedly like Soap and Tag You're It and no I'm not that proud. Reply

idt this has anything to do w/ her next era, this is the last song from the daycare album she's been promoting for the past 84 years

Ah okay. I just listen to those two songs so I didn't know this was from that same album.

when you've heard one butchered nursery rhyme, you've heard them all

this is supposed to be end of cry baby so that could be neat if it transitions into her next era. i think there's a lot of interpretation that could be had with alice in wonderland, and i would be here for it, but i'm afraid that melanie would take it very literal.

Her music sucks but i like her weird ass MV

how long is this bitch gonna be an adult baby for? will she be an adult toddler for era 2? idgi

sorry 2 kinkshame but her fans are weird and wear diapers

but her fans are weird and wear diapers



is this for real?? I wouldn't be surprised, but I figured all her fans were middle schoolers and high schoolers.

most are kids sucking on pacifiers and dressed in some soft goth bullshit/that weeaboo pastel lolita tip idk and the rest are grown men in diapers

source: me @ one of her shows



source: me @ one of her shows Reply

holy shit. the only people I knew (way back in the day) who wore pacifiers were raver kids who went to raves and took X..who dressed like late 90s/early 00s mall goths.



but tbh, I'm sort of not surprised? I mean, I've been on tumblr so...I should have expected it. Reply

love her. hilarious how she's like the most successful act to come from the voice

she reminds me of how important it is for pop artists to keep reinventing themselves. sis has been wearing that same two-tone wig for years with the same tired ass aesthetic



also i dunno anything about her mental health but these types of lyrics always make me wanna rme. neurotypicals love to sing about how ~crazy they are!! and act like delusions/hallucinations/other psychotic symptoms are some cute accessory. like i said tho idk about her history Reply

I'm ready for this era to be over, she needs to put out new music.

When is she going to release a new album? When is she going to let this aesthetic go? It's boring now.

WHERE IS NEW MUSIC

IDK much about her or her music, but I do love the song Soap and Mr Potato Head. Those are the only ones I know tho.

Soap is a bop.

Her music is quite terrible but her fans are worse.

Well, she continues to be consistent with regards to aesthetics.

put out some new music bitch

I think her music is catchy but I'm surprised she's still making music videos for the same album.

I love her music but could use a follow up to Cry Baby. I feel like being a fan of Sky Ferreira has made me used to waiting for new music for infinity, though.

she's still releasing videos for that album? damn



i like some of her songs but will never understand her aesthetic

This is a terrible video and I didn't realize she was still doing these.



But Mad Hatter is my fave of her songs. Reply

I like her music but I need her to chill a bit.

Never listened to her music but lmao at all the adult baby comments. I was peripherally aware of her and her pacifier aesthetic but that was a couple years ago.

