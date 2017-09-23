Meghan Markle's Ex-Husband Is Making a TV Show About Being Left for a Prince
Meghan Markle's Ex-Husband Is Making a TV Show About Being Left for a Prince https://t.co/Z8feFL2o9H pic.twitter.com/qZ2zFivJkY— Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) September 22, 2017
- Trevor Engelson, Meghan Markle's ex-husband, has announced a new tv sitcom about a man whose wife leaves him for a British prince
- Unlike real life, in the show the couple has children and the characters are not based on Markle and Engelson, who divorced prior to her dating Prince Harry
- The official pitch: "Divorce is hard. Sharing custody is harder. Sharing custody with the British Royal family when your wife marries a prince, in the unforgiving spotlight of London's tabloid media, is next level."
source 1 2
Oh boy lol
FOUR years ago
Just looked him up. He's a fugly yt.
Edited at 2017-09-23 05:30 pm (UTC)
let me rephrase: no way in hell. they'll use the excuse that they didn't want to be too on the nose.
Edited at 2017-09-23 06:08 pm (UTC)
ps, do your homework!
Edited at 2017-09-23 05:38 pm (UTC)
lela loren is the actress i'm thinking of. they look so much alike to me - same bone structure.