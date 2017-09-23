got | winter dany

Meghan Markle's Ex-Husband Is Making a TV Show About Being Left for a Prince




- Trevor Engelson, Meghan Markle's ex-husband, has announced a new tv sitcom about a man whose wife leaves him for a British prince
- Unlike real life, in the show the couple has children and the characters are not based on Markle and Engelson, who divorced prior to her dating Prince Harry
- The official pitch: "Divorce is hard. Sharing custody is harder. Sharing custody with the British Royal family when your wife marries a prince, in the unforgiving spotlight of London's tabloid media, is next level."

