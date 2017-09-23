'Will & Grace' reviews are in... and boy, they're great! + the cast sings the W&G theme!!



- All of them agree that the show is as good as it was, maybe funnier.
- Reviewers were sick of laugh tracks in shows, but they barely noticed W&G's cause they were actually laughing.
- They don't get that much political, but they end up in... [Spoiler (click to open)]Tr*mp's oval office.
- Remains incredibly sharp and with great one-liners.
- Pop culture heaven again!









The cast and ugh, jimmy fallon... sing the theme song with lyrics!


Source 1,2,3,4,5

Will & Grace premieres this thursday Sep.28! IS YOUR BODY READY??!!!!
Tagged: , ,