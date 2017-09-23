'Will & Grace' reviews are in... and boy, they're great! + the cast sings the W&G theme!!
.@WillAndGrace Review: NBC's Revival Is as Funny as You Hoped, Maybe Funnier https://t.co/zYT2MVtmwg pic.twitter.com/8hzcnHLY7I— Michael Ausiello (@MichaelAusiello) September 21, 2017
- All of them agree that the show is as good as it was, maybe funnier.
- Reviewers were sick of laugh tracks in shows, but they barely noticed W&G's cause they were actually laughing.
- They don't get that much political, but they end up in... [Spoiler (click to open)]Tr*mp's oval office.
- Remains incredibly sharp and with great one-liners.
- Pop culture heaven again!
#WillAndGrace is as sharp as ever. The revival has gusto, laughs, and purpose. Our review: https://t.co/HM9izyXTK0 pic.twitter.com/hDg8XvGXQZ— IndieWire (@IndieWire) September 23, 2017
The new #WillAndGrace has something to say, and it's a treat to hear them say it. Our review: https://t.co/HM9izzfuBy pic.twitter.com/xE7csQ3Gh4— IndieWire (@IndieWire) September 23, 2017
FIRST REVIEW: Relax! The new @WillAndGrace is woke, anti-Trump, AND still funny https://t.co/a1Lp8hBxds pic.twitter.com/YzLQCwkZbZ— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) September 21, 2017
The cast and
Will & Grace premieres this thursday Sep.28! IS YOUR BODY READY??!!!!
I believe the DVD's are also missing the full episodes/Supersized versions.
I just need Netflix to upload all the 6 seasons
shit, Thursday nights on NBC is gonna be my shit
i'll be dead to the world from 8pm to 930pm
I will watch the reboot though.
PS. BRING BACK NATHAN!!!
Although Leo is coming back. Wasn't a huge fan of his character but I looooove me some Harry Connick Jr.
Except for the Mira Sorvino episode, jfc that was amazing. I still remember watching it for the first time on my mum's couch (lol) and it's still so funny after all these years.
I'm looking forward to having Megan Mullally's Karen back
i might watch