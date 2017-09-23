'Will & Grace' reviews are in... and boy, they're great! + the cast sings the W&G theme!!

Happy it’s back! And that they FINALLY put the previous seasons on Hulu Reply

And I think they're also streaming on NBC.com! Reply

Yeah but they are still syndicated versions. :(



I believe the DVD's are also missing the full episodes/Supersized versions. Reply

Will and Grace>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Friends

I just need Netflix to upload all the 6 seasons Reply

I honestly never got the Friends hype. Give me Seinfeld, Will and Grace, Fresh Prince, but Friends? Meh. Reply

All three of those were better shows, but NBC was wildin in the 90s. Had more hit shows than Mariah has number ones Reply

i've never seen a single episode of Friends. lol Reply

Ikr Friends is so overrated! Reply

superstore....the good place....will and grace



i'll be dead to the world from 8pm to 930pm Reply

what about Great News? Reply

haven't watched it, know nothing about it, but i'll probably watch it and if i like it, then add another half hour to my no-human ban Reply

the good place's premiere was some insane shit, I've never seen a comedy pull something like that before Reply

LOL WAG will actually bring Thursday's MUST SEE NBC block back to the network. Reply

I only kare about Karen. Reply

I'm a little worried about her character the most. Reply

I watched the first four episodes on the NBC app yesterday and boy was it rough.



I will watch the reboot though. Reply

I've spent the entire weekend so far just marathoning W&G lmaoooo. Can't wait to see Karen again. I'm SO excited.



PS. BRING BACK NATHAN!!!



PS. BRING BACK NATHAN!!!

Edited at 2017-09-23 04:54 pm (UTC)

Dammit why did Woody Harrelson have to go off and have a film career?!



Although Leo is coming back. Wasn't a huge fan of his character but I looooove me some Harry Connick Jr. Reply

I don't mind HCJ but honestly... going back and rewatching the show just makes me realised how badly Leo fucked up the dynamic. I honestly think he ruined Grace's character from S5 onwards. IDGI how a show that had such a knack for casting guest stars so well messed up so badly when it came to Leo.



Except for the Mira Sorvino episode, jfc that was amazing. I still remember watching it for the first time on my mum's couch (lol) and it's still so funny after all these years. Reply

so tired of reboots/remakes. this good looks decent, unless that cringe trash fuller house Reply

Oh wow, Eric did not like that girl Reply

pretty sure that's part of the skit ;) Reply

Will & Grace? Woke? Doubt it. Reply

They all aged super well! I can't wait! Reply

Three of them did anyways. Reply

i can't tell who you're shading w this Reply

lol i didn't want the other one to feel left out Reply

well thank god for that



I'm looking forward to having Megan Mullally's Karen back





Edited at 2017-09-23 05:05 pm (UTC)

Smh, I'm still on season two. Gotta catch up Reply

Good for them. But no, Hollywood. That does not mean that we need more reboots. Reply

my mom is excited

i might watch Reply

