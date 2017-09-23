Yuzuru Hanyu breaks his own world record in short program
Hanyu breaks own world record in short program https://t.co/y5mBCpmy19— The Japan Times (@japantimes) September 23, 2017
I think it can be a wise decision bc it's a memorable program and she's obviously comfortable with it, but I'm sad we never got to see her La La Land program (and all the time and money that went through that program! Hope she makes it an exh program at least).
Also while my brain processed "Nathan" your icon made me think for a moment that Nathan Adrian was now skating for the USA, lol.
I miss skating fandom! ontd_skating people, anyone still around here? haha
I suspect he will repeat, assuming his tiny body holds up.
I hope this isn't a repeat of the 2015-16 season where he peaked too soon and crashed and burned at Worlds (with these two same programs nonetheless!). Please let him get to the Olympics in the best of shapes!.
But lmao at him and Brian saying they were going to take it easy bc he's injured and there's no need to peak at the beginning of the season and Yuzu goes and does THAT. Typical Yuzuru.
Also, I'm so glad to see all judges gave him +3 for his jumps, they were truly sublime.
Wishing him the best of luck for his FS in a few hours.
He deserves Olympic gold because he's the best skater like...ever. Also Nathan Chen's new programs are super hot, so get him up there for silver.
I feel like he's own competition at this point. IDK. He tends to make stupid mistakes. He'll be on the podium, but he may screw himself out of repeating for gold.
In US news the Shibutanis must be cheering. Gracie imploding means that USfed has to promote their thirsty, mediocre asses by default. I hope Nathan Chen makes medals.