Yuzuru Hanyu breaks his own world record in short program

I'm rooting for Nathan Chen this season tbh .. also did you all see Ashely Wagner is going back to the Moulin Rouge routine for a third time? I hope she retools it and just uses the same music otherwise she's going to get eaten alive... that being said it's my favorite routine she's ever done. She nailed at last years worlds

I had her Moulin Rouge mix stuck in my head for the whole of last week and kept thinking "this was such a great program, I wish she'd do it again at some gala or sth". A few days later I open my IG and see her announcement.

I think it can be a wise decision bc it's a memorable program and she's obviously comfortable with it, but I'm sad we never got to see her La La Land program (and all the time and money that went through that program! Hope she makes it an exh program at least).

I'm kind of torn about this. 3rd time is a bit ridiculous. Apparently she had a concussion and she said it makes it harder for her to memorize choreography? If so, then that's really sad. I don't know if the judges would hold repeating a program against her. I think for people who only tune in to figure skating every 4 years, the Moulin Rouge program would be a big hit, though.



Also while my brain processed "Nathan" your icon made me think for a moment that Nathan Adrian was now skating for the USA, lol.

I wish judges would hold repeating programs against certain skaters. Only bc Evgenia is doing the same crap she's been doing since the 2015-16 season but w/ different music, and I WISH judges would get as tired of that as I am. I know it's impossible but I wish judges wouldn't overscore her so much.



edit: wonky grammar.



edit: wonky grammar.

she needs to give it a fucking break e_____e Reply

Love him <3 he's so great. I woke up at like 5 am to watch him win gold in Sochi. I hope he repeats in Pyeongchang!



I miss skating fandom! ontd_skating people, anyone still around here? haha

Present.



I suspect he will repeat, assuming his tiny body holds up.

I'M SO HAPPY FOR MY PRINCE!♥♥



I hope this isn't a repeat of the 2015-16 season where he peaked too soon and crashed and burned at Worlds (with these two same programs nonetheless!). Please let him get to the Olympics in the best of shapes!.

But lmao at him and Brian saying they were going to take it easy bc he's injured and there's no need to peak at the beginning of the season and Yuzu goes and does THAT. Typical Yuzuru.

Also, I'm so glad to see all judges gave him +3 for his jumps, they were truly sublime.

Wishing him the best of luck for his FS in a few hours.

He skated that shit like strolling on a breezy day.

YUZURU NEEDS TO CHILL AND HEAL HIS KNEE.



He deserves Olympic gold because he's the best skater like...ever. Also Nathan Chen's new programs are super hot, so get him up there for silver.

I just wish Nathan would get a fucking costume for his free skate. Tired of this look like they have to step off of the ice and go into the office.

i love ha

I love watching him skate, he's so delicate and graceful.

Poetry in motion, tbh

any video of this?

i'll update the post too lol i just wanted to make it as fast as possible.

This little king. He's so competitive, it's amazing. I wish he wasn't repeating programs for the Olympics, though. It's like an epidemic of laziness in the skating world.



I feel like he's own competition at this point. IDK. He tends to make stupid mistakes. He'll be on the podium, but he may screw himself out of repeating for gold.



In US news the Shibutanis must be cheering. Gracie imploding means that USfed has to promote their thirsty, mediocre asses by default. I hope Nathan Chen makes medals.

Since he's improved his stamina, I don't even think his mistakes can hold him back. Javi has a way bigger tendency to mess up somehow, and I think Nathan's nerves will get the better of him.

Also, OP your icon! His hydroblading is my favorite. So much control, power and grace. Just like everything Yuzu does.

