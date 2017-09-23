yuzuru lp

Yuzuru Hanyu breaks his own world record in short program


He scored 112.72 points at the Autumn Classic International, adding 1.77 points to his previous record (110.95) he set at the Grand Prix Final in 2015. The music for his short program this season is Chopin Ballad No. 1.

Video of the program:



Source, Video

Congrats, Yuzuru!
Tagged: , ,