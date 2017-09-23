Trump uninvites the Warriors from the WH after Steph Curry says he doesn't want to go

Steph Curry discussed his opinions on the Warriors visiting the White House.

He indicated that it would be a team decision and they hadn't arrived at that decision yet.

He says if it was up to him, they wouldn't go, his vote will reflect that, and they have an opportunity to make a statement.

Trump tweeted

