Trump uninvites the Warriors from the WH after Steph Curry says he doesn't want to go





President Donald Trump said "son of a b----" NFL players who protest during the national anthem should be "fired." https://t.co/h3RFmk23Sa — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 23, 2017



‘He didn’t even call the Charlottesville murderer that’.



I know why. #TakeAKnee #Kaepernick https://t.co/XMWA0q8xq1 pic.twitter.com/puzWIt3lQk — Khary Penebaker (@kharyp) September 23, 2017



And I don't get why it has to be a team decision for the Warriors. A few Patriots players didn't go to the White House after their SB win. Stay home and let the fools who wanna go expose themselves.



OP can you also add these tweets since they're sports related and shit. No point in making a new post. Top trend on Twitter is #TakeAKnee urging NFL players to take a knee during their next games.And I don't get why it has to be a team decision for the Warriors. A few Patriots players didn't go to the White House after their SB win. Stay home and let the fools who wanna go expose themselves.

The fact that literall rapists & abusers--both physical and drug related, can get drafted to teams in the NFL while Kaepernick is ostracized fucking disgusts me. Trump opening his fucking mouth about the subject is just icing on the cake at this point.



Thread



When Prince Shembo was identified at the NFL combine as the man who raped Lizzy Seeberg, the man who was not interviewed by police relating to her accusation until 5 days after she killed herself following days of intimidating texts from his fellow football players, and he was drafted in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL draft by the Atlanta Falcons & signed to a 4-year, $2.5 million dollar contract... and was cut only after he killed his then-girlfriend's dog, because dogs mean more than women in Atlanta I guess..



... and when Terrell Suggs, who has been paid over $101 million in 15 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, assaulted a man with a pipe in 2003, threw a soap dispenser at his then-girlfriend's head & punched her in the chest & threatened to pour bleach over her and their son in 2009, punched & dragged his then-girlfriend (same woman) alongside the car with their children inside in 2012, and surrendered an arsenal of weapons including an AK-47 to police as a result of a temporary restraining order, still gets to suit up on Sunday?..





Amidst MANY MANY MANY other incidents including Ray Rice and Josh Brown and Ben Roethlisberger and Mark Sanchez and Jameis Winston and Greg Hardy and CJ Spillman and Adrian Peterson and Chris Rainey and Jonathan Dwyer and AJ Jefferson and Ausar Walcott and Adam Jones and Robert Sands and Bryan Thomas and Daryl Washington and Chad Johnson and Amari Spievey and Leroy Hill?



AND THAT'S LITERALLY JUST COVERING ASSAULT CASES?



This is beyond fucked.



Thread



Thread



Basketball's different in that there are only like 14 or 15 people on a team and they're playing a whole lot more games with each other and I think there's a larger expectation of sticking together than there is on a football team where there are over fifty people and a lot of them aren't even typically interacting. Reply

The Warriors were going to overwhelming vote no (actually I wouldn't be surprised if it was already unanimous). It was a team decision because they wanted to make a stand as a unit, which is more powerful for media purposes Reply

im cautiously optimistic. ot-ish, but I wish the bengals would sign kaepernick, but nothing's gonna come out of that. im unfortunately a bengals fan and one decent person on that team would probably help me not feel like trash when rooting for them lol Reply

Right after their win though, some of them said it was unanimous to not go. I don't understand why they were going to decide again. Lol Reply

every day i think i can't be more sick of his fascist racist shit and yet here is another day and once again....



he is ranting against pro athletes more than he ever has against nazis and white supremacists. we all know why. Reply

This is extremely scary tbh. Who talks like that, in front of hundreds of people, if not a crazy fascist POS? Reply

Every single day, I can't believe that he's actually President.



This is some middle/high school level maturity realness at its peak. Reply

Such is life when Eric Cartman is president.



I can't either. It feels like some weird alternate dimension, even as a Canadian. I am like.. #HOWSWAY !!? Reply

what i don't get is, is Agent Orange trying to sabotage every professional US sports league? Because, except for hockey and maybe US soccer, all the pro teams are more poc than they are white. so, if they're all sons of bitches who gets fired, what will all those rich white team owners do? i mean, he doesn't even get the actual repercussions of his racist rant. Reply

"O-oh yeah? Well you're just a big dumb poopyhead and not allowed in my clubhouse! HOW ABOUT THAT, STUPID?!"

He is like a 12 yo girl throwing a tantrum over a bday party.

I wanted my Lexus at my birthday party NOT on my actual birthday MOM

Please, 12 year old girls have way better decorum than this tumescent skinsack.

Rude to all 12 year old girls tbh.

Lol at him getting his feelings hurt



Being at the White House for any reason used to seem so special. I really and truly would not consider it an honor to meet President Trump. Reply

tbh I hope he pisses off all 4 major sports and nobody from any of them wants to meet him. He's gonna have to resort to middle school bowling teams or beer league hockey from Kenosha. Reply

I feel sad in advance for all of the US Olympic champions who will be bullied by their federations to trudge over to the Russian White House for photo ops after the games in 2018. Reply

Unfortunately the NHL seems to be overwhelmingly pro-Trump. It's pretty gross. Reply

He'll always have Nascar to go to.

Same. I have a bucket list where I want to road trip the USA going to every landmark per state (lower 48) and there's this map route some guy has done using algorithms like with Where's Waldo, to avoid circling and backtracking. So anyway, fascinating, but I want to add extra time in NYC and DC because REASONS. When I first thought of this, I just knew Hillary was going to win and I was all squee about getting a tour pass for the WH during HRC term. And then Mango Mussolini turned all of our worlds upside down. I know there are so many things to tour and see in DC that reflect what's great about this country, but I don't even want to recognize that this administration exists. If I were an athlete or for any other reason - like the Presidential awards that are given to specific citizens, etc - I wouldn't want to go. It's like, how soon can this be over /not soon enough. Reply

Lmao what a petty, insecure, fragile man. He'll never be beloved, revered or respected and I bet that bothers him which is why he keeps throwing tantrums. And did anyone see what this bloated orangutan said about colin kaepernick? Someone needs to teach americans about their own fucking constitution Reply

Election tomorrow. Lots of AfD flyers in my mailbox today, geez. Reply

NPD here. They're also driving through our town with loudspeakers, rme.

People keep tearing down the AfD (and Linder's brotastic image) posters as soon as they go up and I don't think the Ordnungsamt has done anything about it. I still hope they won't become the third strongest party but I fully expect them to at this point. Reply

haven't gotten any flyers but most of the AfD posters have been torn down around my hometown. already voted via write-in tho bc i'm out of the country rn.

Embarrassing





Steph curry is looking good lately 👀👀👀 Reply

Also, he didn't hesitate. He straight up said he doesn't want to go. Fuck. Off.

Coming into my DMs is considered both a great honor and privilege. Rihanna is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn! — Trill Withers (@TylerIAm) September 23, 2017





"Sons of bitches" vs. "Fine people". pic.twitter.com/2wylpEoRvH — Denizcan Targaryen (@MrFilmkritik) September 23, 2017





Virtually anyone who tells athletes to "stick to sports" is not following their own advice to only comment on topics related to their job — Adam Serwer 🍝 (@AdamSerwer) September 23, 2017





Edited at 2017-09-23 03:08 pm (UTC) That Trump continues to attack private citizens for their opinions is deeply disturbing. Like, this man is fucking president and logging onto twitter every fucking morning being a fascist POS. I wonder if more NFL players will kneel. What kind of president calls them "sons a bitches." Notice he doesn't attack Kimmel. It's always black people. Like I said in the ffaf last night - I long for the day Trump croaks and the KFC sends him to the other side. Reply

It's always black people.



Yup. White supremacist stays racist. I don't know how anyone can deny it when he always save his most vicious attacks for anyone black. Reply

Live at the White House right now

