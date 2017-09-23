Trump uninvites the Warriors from the WH after Steph Curry says he doesn't want to go
Steph Curry discussed his opinions on the Warriors visiting the White House.
Stephen Curry pretty forceful on his thoughts about Trump and possible White House visit pic.twitter.com/Ubj6V91EsL— Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) September 22, 2017
He indicated that it would be a team decision and they hadn't arrived at that decision yet.
Steph Curry tells @Rachel__Nichols that he sides with Kevin Durant when it comes to a potential White House visit. pic.twitter.com/eoD9AHGAEV— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) September 23, 2017
He says if it was up to him, they wouldn't go, his vote will reflect that, and they have an opportunity to make a statement.
Trump tweeted
Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017
And I don't get why it has to be a team decision for the Warriors. A few Patriots players didn't go to the White House after their SB win. Stay home and let the fools who wanna go expose themselves.
When Prince Shembo was identified at the NFL combine as the man who raped Lizzy Seeberg, the man who was not interviewed by police relating to her accusation until 5 days after she killed herself following days of intimidating texts from his fellow football players, and he was drafted in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL draft by the Atlanta Falcons & signed to a 4-year, $2.5 million dollar contract... and was cut only after he killed his then-girlfriend's dog, because dogs mean more than women in Atlanta I guess..
... and when Terrell Suggs, who has been paid over $101 million in 15 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, assaulted a man with a pipe in 2003, threw a soap dispenser at his then-girlfriend's head & punched her in the chest & threatened to pour bleach over her and their son in 2009, punched & dragged his then-girlfriend (same woman) alongside the car with their children inside in 2012, and surrendered an arsenal of weapons including an AK-47 to police as a result of a temporary restraining order, still gets to suit up on Sunday?..
Amidst MANY MANY MANY other incidents including Ray Rice and Josh Brown and Ben Roethlisberger and Mark Sanchez and Jameis Winston and Greg Hardy and CJ Spillman and Adrian Peterson and Chris Rainey and Jonathan Dwyer and AJ Jefferson and Ausar Walcott and Adam Jones and Robert Sands and Bryan Thomas and Daryl Washington and Chad Johnson and Amari Spievey and Leroy Hill?
AND THAT'S LITERALLY JUST COVERING ASSAULT CASES?
This is beyond fucked.
he is ranting against pro athletes more than he ever has against nazis and white supremacists. we all know why.
This is some middle/high school level maturity realness at its peak.
Being at the White House for any reason used to seem so special. I really and truly would not consider it an honor to meet President Trump.
Steph curry is looking good lately 👀👀👀
Yup. White supremacist stays racist. I don't know how anyone can deny it when he always save his most vicious attacks for anyone black.