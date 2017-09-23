Kris Jenner Addresses Kylie Jenner Pregnancy Rumors
Kris Jenner addresses Kylie Jenner pregnancy rumors https://t.co/20iiz6ahbP pic.twitter.com/AJrJQf3SNC— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 23, 2017
- While sitting front row at Bottega Veneta at Milan Fashion Week this morning, Kris Jenner spoke out on the rumors that Kylie Jenner is pregnant with Travis Scott's baby.
- Jenner said she was surprised to wake up in Milan to the rumors(surejan.gif), but would not confirm if they are true or not. She ended by saying: “It wouldn’t be the family if something didn’t happen every single day.”
- Keeping up with the Kardashians 10 year anniversary episode airs tomorrow on E!.
Source 1 2
she's such a horrible mother. her and caitlyn are trash
These people actively put themselves in situations. It's not being quirky, it's not "it wouldn't be our family if something didn't happen every single day". It's poor life decisions that constantly lead to fuckery.
And let's be real - these people LIVE for it.
She ain't shit. She's failed her children in nearly every way.
That's about the only thing, tbh.
okay but this is a child. not just some crazy haha funny news story.
honestly when you are already set for life as a teen, what's stopping you from having kids by 20?
sure, kylie can afford it, but she's been with this guy for what, a few months? and doesn't seem mature enough when her entire life/brand is based on her image. money can only do so much too.
Now they are living in excess and their fame/overexposure has robbed them of any semblance of a normal life. Especially Kylie.
Kylie DOUBLY has nothing to wait for. She's a multi-millionaire not only from the $$$ from the family stuff, but through her own business as well. She doesn't have to worry about money, work, school or anything else. I imagine she and her family don't see that there's anything to wait for.
I mean yeah I would think that I personally would want to hang out and travel and party and do cool stuff .. but Kylie already has access to all of that stuff, in spades. If she wants to have a baby, go for it I guess.
I'd rather have parents that support development in a productive way rather than a superficial one.
If i was pregnant right know i would abort it asap, but i can 100% feel for women who feel some sort of "guilt" or "what if" after an abortion, since society puts so much shame on us and maybe i would feel the same after doing it idk
