Kris Jenner Addresses Kylie Jenner Pregnancy Rumors



- While sitting front row at Bottega Veneta at Milan Fashion Week this morning, Kris Jenner spoke out on the rumors that Kylie Jenner is pregnant with Travis Scott's baby.
- Jenner said she was surprised to wake up in Milan to the rumors(surejan.gif), but would not confirm if they are true or not. She ended by saying: “It wouldn’t be the family if something didn’t happen every single day.”
- Keeping up with the Kardashians 10 year anniversary episode airs tomorrow on E!.

