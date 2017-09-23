Kris Jenner Addresses Kylie Jenner Pregnancy Rumors

“It wouldn’t be the family if something didn’t happen every single day”...



she's such a horrible mother. her and caitlyn are trash



I have a colleague that thinks she's oh-so-quirky and always makes comments like "this would ONLY happen to me".

These people actively put themselves in situations. It's not being quirky, it's not "it wouldn't be our family if something didn't happen every single day". It's poor life decisions that constantly lead to fuckery.



And let's be real - these people LIVE for it. Reply

She ain't shit. She's failed her children in nearly every way. Reply

At least she’s set all of them up to make enough money to deal with the issues she’s created. Reply

uhhh how about financially? Reply

"nearly"



That's about the only thing, tbh. Reply

who is a rich bitch that isn't a pos (other than me) Reply

I guess shouldn't be surprised, but wouldn't most mothers be the first to know if their kid was pregnant? She must really be shit. Reply

She does know, she's just playing coy. Reply

she probably does know, but is acting like she doesn't cos she'd rather make a big announcement herself when there's $$$ involved. Reply

You're joking right? Of course she knows! Reply

um it was her idea sis Reply

Lmao Reply

lol Reply

loool Reply

lol exactly Reply

she's just a lying liar, waiting for the 10yr anniversary whateveritis Reply

this is pretty sick. how can you just pass this off as a "surprise"?? Reply

what a lovely mother / manager Reply

kris is one morally corrupt bih smh Reply

This gif immediately came to mind when I first heard about the pregnancy rumors. Reply

“It wouldn’t be the family if something didn’t happen every single day.”



okay but this is a child. not just some crazy haha funny news story. Reply

i'm pretty sure kris started having kids by like 21 as well, so she probably thinks its normal. plus kylie is rich AF off her own bizz so it's not like she can't afford it, or has to worry about work, money, school, whatever.



honestly when you are already set for life as a teen, what's stopping you from having kids by 20? Reply

Not being emotionally or mentally stable or mature enough? There is more to parenting than having money to buy your kid shit and hire help. Reply

yeah i know, its just she makes it sound like its just some other crazy thing that happens in the family. like a 'oh, why not?' sort of thing.



sure, kylie can afford it, but she's been with this guy for what, a few months? and doesn't seem mature enough when her entire life/brand is based on her image. money can only do so much too. Reply

I don’t think that Kylie graduated high school. Not disagreeing with anything you said—she clearly has enough money to raise a kid—but she seems woefully unprepared in all other areas. Reply

ummm, living life? lmfao Reply

I see what you're saying. I understand the point of not being emotionally mature, but she's not a regular 20-year-old. She grew up fast, most kids in the spotlight grow up fast, so they have kids young or get married young. Reply

Wow what a coincidence that this pregnancy news was revealed right before their 10th anniversary special thats airing tomorrow!!!



i love how kylie jenner planned her ovulation cycle and decided to get pregnant just so she can announce it when season 10 comes out. Reply

Kris taught ha! Reply

More like she got pregnant and they decided to not announce it until they could use it for something like that? Reply

Ha commitment ! Reply

Kongrats, you made a huge amount of money but kompletely failed as a mother. I believe she does love her kids but sees everything as a business opportunity first, which is why they're all so fucked up and commercializing their bodies/personalities/life as objects. Reply

To me it looks like she wants her family to make enough money to have a great life and she achieved that. Reply

BUt its never enough for people like that, they don't have to keep doing what they're doing they have more than enough. Reply

They had plenty of money to live a "great life" before the show.



Now they are living in excess and their fame/overexposure has robbed them of any semblance of a normal life. Especially Kylie. Reply

Honestly, I kind of weirdly agree. I mean ... most of our mothers didn't want us to have kids "early" because we didn't have enough money to support them. Or we weren't settled in our careers. Or we weren't finished school. That's why most people these days are having kids later -- my grandparents were having babies by 21-23 years old because they didn't have anything to wait for.



Kylie DOUBLY has nothing to wait for. She's a multi-millionaire not only from the $$$ from the family stuff, but through her own business as well. She doesn't have to worry about money, work, school or anything else. I imagine she and her family don't see that there's anything to wait for.



I mean yeah I would think that I personally would want to hang out and travel and party and do cool stuff .. but Kylie already has access to all of that stuff, in spades. If she wants to have a baby, go for it I guess. Reply

they always had money. to her a great life is ~fame and looking hot. it's unhealthy to raise young girls with this mindset Reply

All of these women appear to be riddled with self-esteem issues. That is not a good life.

I'd rather have parents that support development in a productive way rather than a superficial one. Reply

I honestly think she had an abortion before and thats why she's keeping this one



If i was pregnant right know i would abort it asap, but i can 100% feel for women who feel some sort of "guilt" or "what if" after an abortion, since society puts so much shame on us and maybe i would feel the same after doing it idk Reply

yeah, I dont think this is her first pregnancy either Reply

Just out of interest what makes you say that? Reply

I'm so happy I had two abortions. Even if I got pregnant now, 6 years after the last one, I'd still be like... Idk. But it would definitely be the right choice for me, but my emotions might cloud my judgement since I'm so in love with kids and babies and desperately want them, I just know I need my shit far more firmly together before I go there. And my boyfriend is definitely not ready to be a dad. Reply

It wouldn’t be the family if we don’t send each other dog pics on the family group chat. This is straight up parental failure. Reply

do people who get abortions at 20 have failures for mothers?



Edited at 2017-09-23 03:32 pm (UTC) Reply

What are you implying so I know how sarcastic my response needs to be. Reply

The story's true. She's playing dumb like they always do when they don't announce something via IG. Reply

At least she made them all rich because other than that she seems like such a trash person and mother. Reply

this will be her eighth grandchild

She has 6 kids, though, that isn't too crazy of a number. I think this will be Caitlyn's 12th or 13th. (She apparently claims all of her bio and step kids when talking about herself as a grandmother, a stark difference from any other time in their lives). Reply

