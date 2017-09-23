Tamar Braxton is Retiring From the Music Industry to Save Her Marriage

If there are issues I don't think they are at the core work related and her giving up a passion she's harbored for 20 years will only cause tension IMO since it's another thing to feel a rift over. Reply

Especially since it's incredibly likely that the "tension" comes from her being more successful than him. Most men feel emasculated by that because they suck. Reply

Especially since her husband is also her manager .. AND it seems that she got fired from the Real because her husband was a tyrant on set (he was a producer). A mess .. Reply

So if she retires, does he still have a job? Reply

ikr Reply

she is such mess and problematic,instead of working on your marriage you should start first with a " working on your self".

i still think she is quite talented and some of her songs are gold.

love and war was such good album, i also loved angel and demons and king.

she has so much potential that has been wasted on being diva without a body of work to justify it.

Reply

i'd sooner drop the man lmao Reply

for real. any man who wants you to give up things that are important to you isn't worth staying with. Reply

no, unless the career was at stripclub downtown Reply

The idea is pretty laughable. Reply

No, and I hope he wouldn't give one up for me either. Reply

Literally never. I love my line of work. Reply

Is my man a multimillionaire? If not, no Reply

Unless he's rich af and has connections that will allow me to enter a better dream career - no. Reply

Mte Reply

lmao seriously Reply

Same and I'm not even in love with my job.



Money >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Reply

yep, any guy that would ask me to give up my career for him isn't worth shit Reply

i didn't even know she signs. Reply

Me either! Knowing sign language is a helpful skill! Reply

Is she related to Toni Braxton?



Also that cover is... a thing. She looks like a 90's comic book illustration, boob sock and all. Greg Land would be proud. Reply

lmao yes, they're sisters Reply

You're my advisor in this crazy world, queenmvh. Reply

Can this actually be considered retiring? I thought that only happened after a long successful career Reply

A husband who's rumored to have cheated on her.... A husband who's rumored to have cheated on her.... Reply

How does this happen. This shit is a Grecian tragedy. Reply

what is that atrocious dress and shirt? Reply

The dress is because she was doing dancing with the stars and it was the press line right after the show ended. They don't change out of the dance outfits. Now that shirt...a mess. Reply

she don't love haself Reply

oh my ew looks like the dude that TLC sings about in 'Scrubs'. Reply

that's really sad tbh Reply

RIP Tamar. You will always be remembered for gifting the world the Daddy song. Reply

Where is that Vine of that boy singing Love and War and he turns the camera and his brother is in toilet paper dancing in the background lmao Reply

Depends how rich he is....



I can always find another hobby.



Depends how rich he is....

I can always find another hobby.

Her husband is probably shady, but I think that the entertainment biz is probably objectively bad for relationships. There's like 3 famous people who are in longterm marriages lol. It'd be nice if a man for once left the business for his partner though. Reply

He apparently cheats on her and is jealous she's the more popular/rich one in the relationship so probably Reply

IA but I think at the same time if the average person was independently wealthy or at least financially stable and had options average relationships would look more like these peoples'. Reply

