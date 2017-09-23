Tamar Braxton is Retiring From the Music Industry to Save Her Marriage
Tamar Braxton Is Retiring From Music! https://t.co/vAgYIoKoNM #RNGMS pic.twitter.com/aCdlCFsxs2— Power99Philly (@Power99Philly) September 17, 2017
-Her third album, Bluebird of Happiness, will be her final album (
-She tells ET: “There's a lot of things that are going on in my relationship and me being close to this music industry, and whatever I can do to eliminate all of the stress and problems off of my relationship, I would rather do that.”
-Tamar has been vocal about music being her passion. After over a decade of attempting to break-through, she finally found traction in 2013 with Love and War.
ONTD, would YOU give up your career for a man?
i still think she is quite talented and some of her songs are gold.
love and war was such good album, i also loved angel and demons and king.
she has so much potential that has been wasted on being diva without a body of work to justify it.
Money >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
Me either! Knowing sign language is a helpful skill!
Also that cover is... a thing. She looks like a 90's comic book illustration, boob sock and all. Greg Land would be proud.
A husband who's rumored to have cheated on her....
I can always find another hobby.
Edited at 2017-09-23 01:43 pm (UTC)