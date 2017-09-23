Tamar Braxton is Retiring From the Music Industry to Save Her Marriage



-Her third album, Bluebird of Happiness, will be her final album (or so she says).
-She tells ET: “There's a lot of things that are going on in my relationship and me being close to this music industry, and whatever I can do to eliminate all of the stress and problems off of my relationship, I would rather do that.”
-Tamar has been vocal about music being her passion. After over a decade of attempting to break-through, she finally found traction in 2013 with Love and War.

Source

ONTD, would YOU give up your career for a man?
