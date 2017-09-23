Astros' Carlos and Jessica set off Hurricane Relief Fund crowdrise with $1 million

Awesome!

This is heartbreaking I cannot believe this happened. 😪😞 I will be donating money & supplies myself . I'm not sure how my extended family is doing either Reply

Thread

Link

Has anyone else made contact with their families or friends? I haven't heard from my great-grandpa or auntie in about a week now. My brother is trying to get a flight down there as soon as he can and I am debating going with him.



Also, where else have you donated, ONTD? Reply

Thread

Link

i havent been able to make contact either...im desperate idk what to do...i know the place some family members lived had to evacuate bc the river that's near their home overflowed but idk if they did indeed evacuate and it's making me anxious...this is horrible



hope you get to make contact with your family soon. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I haven't heard anything. Most of my family is in or around Aguadilla. It's pretty much a "wait and see" situation at this point. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

not yet. I did see pictures/videos of bayamon but i just want them to be okay Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nothing yet. I hope you all are able to get in contact soon. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The lack of comments in all the Puerto Rico/Mexico posts here have been depressing and appalling, I don't know why I expected otherwise. Reply

Thread

Link

yep. pretty much tells you all you need to know about ONTD's users. check all the latino/hispanic posts and you'll see the same shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's really disheartening to see this happen and one natural disaster over another :(. I was in shock over Mexico especially so I was in the city a few years back.



I hope ONTDers in Puerto Rico and their loved ones on the island are safe and sound. It would be really unjust if the US doesn't highlight this since PR is a part of the US. Reply

Thread

Link

Since PR is part of the US, what can we do/say to get our reps and senators to help them? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I personally wouldn't know (I'm Canadian) but I know Charity Navigator is a good source for sending funds towards relief and how they find organizations. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is just horrible. :( my coworker's wife was able to get in touch with her fam but my other coworker wasn't. :( I can't imagine how scary that is



Reply

Thread

Link