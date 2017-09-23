Astros' Carlos and Jessica set off Hurricane Relief Fund crowdrise with $1 million
During a postgame interview on Friday night, Beltran - a 20 year veteran of the MLB - said, "I think the only way that I can motivate people to contribute and help my country is by me acting the way I act. Right now, our country is suffering from a devastating hurricane - not only one but two in a row – and I just want to help as much as I can."
Like many people with family in Puerto Rico, he hasn't had contact with his loved ones in four days.
For those of you looking for information, there's a group on FB entitled Puerto Rico Maria Updates you can join. Simply search the group (left-hand side) if you're looking for information about a specific area.
Carmelo Anthony of the Knicks has donated 50k, set up a YouCaring donation page, and written a wonderful piece in The Players Tribune:
"Right now, as I’m sitting here on Thursday night, there’s thousands of little kids sitting in the dark. They might not have a roof over their heads anymore. Their houses might be totally destroyed. Their refrigerators aren’t running. They might not have much food or clean water to last them the week. Where are they sleeping tonight? What are they gonna eat tomorrow? What the hell is going to happen to these kids? This is what’s running through my mind right now. We have to do something to help these kids and their families. I’m half Puerto Rican, and I’m proud of it. Puerto Ricans are my people. But this is about more than that. Puerto Ricans are our fellow Americans. Puerto Ricans are our fellow man. They need our help."
(mods, i hope this goes through because i am no good with embedding anything ever)
source1, source2, source3, source4, source5
This is heartbreaking I cannot believe this happened. 😪😞 I will be donating money & supplies myself . I'm not sure how my extended family is doing either
Also, where else have you donated, ONTD?
hope you get to make contact with your family soon.
I hope ONTDers in Puerto Rico and their loved ones on the island are safe and sound. It would be really unjust if the US doesn't highlight this since PR is a part of the US.