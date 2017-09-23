april

Versace brings out the original supermodels to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Gianni's death



they brought out cindy crawford, naomi campbell, carla bruni, claudia schiffer and helena christensen



So much emotion tonight walking together in honor of Gianni with @donatella_versace @claudiaschiffer @iamnaomicampbell @cindycrawford @helenachristensen #giannisgirls #gianniforever video credit @nytimesfashion makeup by @patmcgrathreal hair by @guidopalau and music by the unforgettable George Michael #freedom








