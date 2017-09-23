Versace brings out the original supermodels to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Gianni's death

They look so out of place compared to the other models who did the show and it's not just because they are older. They have a completely different look compared to the current crop of runway girls and I have always liked them better. Reply

I totally agree. They're much more interesting. Reply

completely agree Reply

This is true. Reply

IMO the main difference is that 90's supermodels were mid-20's WOMEN while todays supermodels are much younger GIRLS. The oldest being Gigi at barely 22...



The 90's supermodels oozed sexuality but on their own accord, they were old enough to have power in that way and they seemed secure in themselves. Had a take no crap attitude (minus a few, i.e. Kate Moss who was the youngster). All I see now is male gaze sexuality. I don't believe fucking Kaia Gerber at 16 or 20 year old Hailey Baldwin are not being exploited. They are simply too young for me to believe the "confident" image they are putting on. But I would believe Linda Evangelista lol.



There's a clear pattern of age in the industry when it comes to exploitation and the "older" supermodels were just more believable, they were confident women that you could aspire to be like. All I see now with i.e. Bella Hadid / Kaia Gerber whatever is someone who is being taken advantage of behind the scenes and probably has very low self esteem and self worth - they're just pretty, they're not muses to be inspired by. Reply

"They were fully-formed women, fully-formed personalities, and they were powerful. And I think, at some point, people got scared of that power. Especially their economic power."



http://www.elle.com/fashion/a28034/myla-dalbesio-model-diversity/ There's a good interview with casting directorJulia Samersova on elle.com which basically states what you say: Reply

Oh hey you’re posting again. I was wondering what your opinion was about another Helmut Lang renewal. 👀 Reply

helena did not look very happy. it sort of looked like cindy rejected the hand hold. and where the fuck were linda and christy??? Reply

I think Linda got fat Reply

Also re: that article, I always totally forget about Stephanie Seymour's existence for some reason. The photo they used of her in this OG Supermodels Then/Now feature makes her look pretty good, tbh. She was always kind of the supermodel where I objectively could see why she was considered a great beauty but didn't really do it for me personally... but I think having a bit more weight in her face makes her features look much more proportional and attractive (imo at least, like it matters to anyone haha).Also re: that article, I always totally forget about Stephanie Seymour's existence for some reason. Reply

yeah that was odd. they're all holding hands except those two? and helena is like carrying her arm behind her Reply

Yea Linda and Christy were always two of my faves. Always loved Helena too though. Reply

20th annyversary

omgod...

omgod...

sidenote, but i feel like kendall has barely walked any shows this year while gigi and bella are opening and closing all over the place (bella especially walk so many shows) Reply

Thank god, if it means I don't have to see that dead-eyed mug in any more fashion magazines and designers stop trying to pretend she's worth a damn as a model. Reply

Kaia stole her shine tbh Reply

That and I guess she's had too much botox/filler etc to pass as 'natural' looking anymore. Reply

she really did and i love it Reply

she always walked 3/4 runways tops while claiming she ~works hard. she's lazy as hell

I can't stand the hadids too tho



Edited at 2017-09-23 02:34 pm (UTC) Reply

She didn't get into the VS show this year like the Hadid sisters lmao Reply

We are not worthy, not one of us!!!



wtf is claudia schiffer doing there?



wtf is claudia schiffer doing there?

Naomi is the only one worth looking at. Reply

Basically yes. The others just walked while Naomi worked the runway. Reply

all of them with those dresses are kinda giving me "The Muses" from Hercules tease Reply

They really are beautiful women Reply

I will never look this good. Waiting for my skin to start drooping. :( Reply

Those dresses look beautiful on them. Reply

I don't see Carla as a supermodel. She wasn't a part of the original clique either. Reply

She was one of the highest paid models, walked for all the major designers/was in their ads, and she dated eric clapton and mick jagger. Reply

Carla was gorgeous. I mean she still is but she was stunning in ha prime so I totally see it Reply

carla was a queen. i remember as a kid reading my mother's magazines, where they highlighted her money origins and her romance with mick jagger



and then kid napoleon happened Reply

??? Being a supermodel wasn't about being in the clique, Kate and Gisele weren't either but they're def still supermodels.



So yeah, Carla was def an actual supermodel, it wasn't some jumped-up attempt to hype her fashion career for Sarko's rep. Reply

...?



Carla was a Gianni Versace muse which was why she was there and people definitely knew her during the 90s since she did have a scandalous love life. Reply

Iconic

lost my shit when i saw that on my TL/feed sjjssjsjjsjssjjsjsns Reply

tbh its amazing to see the command they have of your attention vs. the models walking the show who looked clunky, awkward, and dull. I was surprised at just how terrible the bulk of the runway walks were. Reply

considering all anyone gives a shit about these days is nepotism and celeb status, i'm not surprised. the "IT" models are just already-famous children of people who ACTUALLY made it on their own (ish). a lot of them wouldn't have fit the bill if they were a name-less model trying to make it. Reply

Bingo. Half the shock over Cindy's daughter's walk comes from the fact that nepotism babies are usually shit at the thing they do so finding one who at least made the damn effort to walk properly in her first season is a positive surprise. Reply

I feel like if they were nameless, they would be laughed at with how awful they are! I knew it was bad, but honestly this runway really brought the point home. Reply

