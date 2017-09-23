Versace brings out the original supermodels to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Gianni's death
Versace celebrated the 20th anniversary of Gianni's death with bringing out the original supermodels. Cindy, Naomi, Carla, Claudia & Helena. pic.twitter.com/bJoskuFaWZ— IAMFASHION (@IAMFASHlON) September 22, 2017
they brought out cindy crawford, naomi campbell, carla bruni, claudia schiffer and helena christensen
So much emotion tonight walking together in honor of Gianni with @donatella_versace @claudiaschiffer @iamnaomicampbell @cindycrawford @helenachristensen #giannisgirls #gianniforever video credit @nytimesfashion makeup by @patmcgrathreal hair by @guidopalau and music by the unforgettable George Michael #freedom
The 90's supermodels oozed sexuality but on their own accord, they were old enough to have power in that way and they seemed secure in themselves. Had a take no crap attitude (minus a few, i.e. Kate Moss who was the youngster). All I see now is male gaze sexuality. I don't believe fucking Kaia Gerber at 16 or 20 year old Hailey Baldwin are not being exploited. They are simply too young for me to believe the "confident" image they are putting on. But I would believe Linda Evangelista lol.
There's a clear pattern of age in the industry when it comes to exploitation and the "older" supermodels were just more believable, they were confident women that you could aspire to be like. All I see now with i.e. Bella Hadid / Kaia Gerber whatever is someone who is being taken advantage of behind the scenes and probably has very low self esteem and self worth - they're just pretty, they're not muses to be inspired by.
"They were fully-formed women, fully-formed personalities, and they were powerful. And I think, at some point, people got scared of that power. Especially their economic power."
http://www.elle.com/fashion/a28034/myla-dalbesio-model-diversity/
Also re: that article, I always totally forget about Stephanie Seymour's existence for some reason.
So yeah, Carla was def an actual supermodel, it wasn't some jumped-up attempt to hype her fashion career for Sarko's rep.
Carla was a Gianni Versace muse which was why she was there and people definitely knew her during the 90s since she did have a scandalous love life.