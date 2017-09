that video still...his transformation into Mick Jagger is complete. Reply

I watched the livestream last night. He did good with that dry ass crowd lmao They woke up a little bit during some of the sets but every year the audience seems full of dead ass people. Why go? I lose my shit at concerts. I get my money's worth. Fuck that!



Great gowns, beautiful gowns. Reply

wow he can't sing Reply

HE'S GONNA BE ICONIC!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!JAGGER OF OUR GENERATION!!!!





don't @ me Reply

I'm just imaging what Nina Garcia would say if someone on Project Runway made this look with that fit Reply

His skin looks really good... what've you been doing lately, Harold? What's your new secret Reply

just because it's gucci doesn't mean you should wear it harry smh Reply

He looks good. He should pick better outfits more often. Reply

Cosplaying as Original Harley Quinn and breaking gender stereotypes yet again! Reply

I prefer the floral suits. The baby blue one he was wearing looked nice.



I also wish for the long hair. Yeah, I said it. Reply

