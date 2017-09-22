Tyga Klaims Kylie's Baby!

ofc he would claim this, who is surprised? Reply

I'm hoping they've already addressed this possibility and confirmed paternity so this clown has no chance at a settlement, if for no other reason. Reply

this is katastrophik Reply

More like he wishes it was LOLOL



He was very CLEARLY grooming her and hoped his plan would result in this - I remember seeing a video of him saying how he wanted a kid with her and her saying *she* was a kid & didn't want one - but is feeling some type of way that it didn't happen.





After the initial shock for this baby's sake I want to remain optimistic. Sure Kylie's deciding on getting pregnant by a rapist is NAGL but if Nicole Richie can turn her life around with more to fix surely Kylie - who mostly seems like a lazy culture vulture - can hopefully be-alright.mp3 Reply

"Sure Kylie's deciding on getting pregnant by a rapist is NAGL"



I need sources for this because I can't find any beyond rambling by some random producer. Reply

Me too. Someone was posting it all over the other thread but refused to post any more details. Reply

I dunno if they're getting him confused with Ian Connor... Reply

Oh god no. I was going to say that the one silver lining to this was that Tyga wasn't the father but with this....someone take her away from this family! Reply

I think he was joking but no one wants to hear from you Tyga because you're the joke. Reply

He can choke. Reply

I wonder how many of his loans she paid off over the course of their relationship. Reply

It was always amusing to me that he had a show about living lavishly while ducking car notes, repos and not paying rent. LIKE?! Reply

imagine if you got pregnant by this chinless demon

Well if the baby has no lower jaw in the ultrasound we'll know he's telling the truth. Reply

Kylie's old face had a jaw so if the spawn is lucky it could just inherit that one. Reply

LoL, if this poor bb ends up having a weak jaw line... Reply

her reality isn’t much better Reply

I know exactly how that pregnancy would go. Reply

Someone on twitter said Kylie is Kim's surrogate. I'm not ready for these plot twists. Reply

Hmmmm 🤔 Reply

*dons tinfoil hat* I kind of want this to be true. Reply

yea it would be the juiciest gossip I've heard in a long time Reply

let me go troll and say i believe him Reply

We spoke to Kris Jenner about the Kylie baby rumor https://t.co/m3zFVLa7xX — The Cut (@TheCut) 23. September 2017





Did you know the news was going to break while you were there about Kylie?



I just woke up this morning. She’s not confirmed anything. I think it’s kind of wild that everyone is just assuming that that’s just happening.



So you didn’t know that rumor was going to happen?



Something happens every single day. You never know what is going to break at any moment. Reply

This fucking demon of a woman yo lmao Reply

Could you IMAGINE the plot twist of kris not knowing about the pregnancy Reply

lmao amazing Reply

“i just woke up this morning” isn’t even funny yet here i am lmao Reply

you just know that she's waiting for their show to premiere to break the news Reply

LOL what. They planted the story. They want people to watch their stupid special on Sunday. Reply

wtf? but people and E! are reporting it Reply

Lol she doesn't give two fucks Reply

Why the little devil faces? Did he put the Anti-Christ in her? Reply

we should be so lucky Reply

I don’t think he was srs. Seems like he’s just being an asshole. The timeline is a bit 👀 but she did hook up with Travis like a week after dumping Tyga. Reply

Mte, he's just trying to extend his 15 minutes. Reply

yeah he definitely trolling for attention...that's sad huh Reply

