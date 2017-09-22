Tyga Klaims Kylie's Baby!
Now Tyga is claiming to be Kylie Jenner’s Baby Daddy.... 👀 pic.twitter.com/ax8J5o1PoU— Shady Music Facts (@TheShadyFacts) September 22, 2017
Tuna took to Snapchat to proclaim the baby daddy is not Travis Scott, but Tyra himself!! He has since deleted the post.
Maury is on stand-by.
damn. How is babby formed tbh
He was very CLEARLY grooming her and hoped his plan would result in this - I remember seeing a video of him saying how he wanted a kid with her and her saying *she* was a kid & didn't want one - but is feeling some type of way that it didn't happen.
After the initial shock for this baby's sake I want to remain optimistic. Sure Kylie's deciding on getting pregnant by a rapist is NAGL but if Nicole Richie can turn her life around with more to fix surely Kylie - who mostly seems like a lazy culture vulture - can hopefully be-alright.mp3
I need sources for this because I can't find any beyond rambling by some random producer.
Did you know the news was going to break while you were there about Kylie?
I just woke up this morning. She’s not confirmed anything. I think it’s kind of wild that everyone is just assuming that that’s just happening.
So you didn’t know that rumor was going to happen?
Something happens every single day. You never know what is going to break at any moment.