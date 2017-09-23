Nikki Reed Responds to Media Coverage of Ian Somerhalder Throwing Out Her Birth Control
Dear writer. Here's my note to you on irresponsible journalism. pic.twitter.com/eiS8M4y3D0— Nikki Reed (@NikkiReed_I_Am) September 22, 2017
WOMEN'S RIGHTS MATTER, so please don't use false narratives to highlight issues that are truly important!— Nikki Reed (@NikkiReed_I_Am) September 22, 2017
We decided that we wanted to have children together, and it was just time. But unbeknownst to poor Nikki, she didn't realize that I was going to go in her purse and take out her birth control
Wouldn't she have already gotten rid of it herself? Something doesn't add up with Ian's story. Unless they decided and then he got up and went to her purse and made a joke out of officially getting rid of her birth control.