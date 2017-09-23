Nikki Reed Responds to Media Coverage of Ian Somerhalder Throwing Out Her Birth Control

she's just as fucked up as he is. they deserve each other



I am not going to listen to the podcast because...priorities...but if her husband said that, that was really fudging irresponsible/stupid of him to say. Reply

If it weren't true, she or her husband should've clarified what he meant. Reply

Mess. Aren’t they a part of Hillsing Church? 💀 Reply

I don't think so? Lol who knows with these celebs though. Reply

Pastor Dickmatyz probably convinced Ian to do it imo. Biebs, Kyrie and now Ian being controlled by ha Reply

they named their daughter bodhi soleil, so they seem more ~spiritual to me than anything Reply

I.....bye. I'm not even going there because I didn't listen to the podcast but some things you don't talk lightly about but whatever. Let my man try to take my birth control to get me pregnant. I will dump his ass so fast!! Reply

Just because you were happy to be pregnant and have a child does not make it any less fucked up that he did that in the first place. Reply

did he really do it or was it a joke trying to be ott about how badly he wanted a baby? don't want to listen to the podcast lol Reply

He still messed with her reproductive rights without her knowledge. Regardless if she got pregnant or not, that is still abusive. Of course she is defending him too. Reply

But what does it matter if he dropped them if she knew what he was doing and accept it? I mean, she could buy more pills if she didn't want to get pregnant and kick his ass.

I'm probably missing a lot of contexts, tbh. Reply

the original quote said he threw them out without her knowledge. Reply

"stirring up drama without my approval" lol Reply

Do I think it mattered to her, probably not, but people need to learn that just because you think is cute in your relationship doesn't mean it needs to be a story to tell. Reply

Yeah ia with this. Telling it like it was supposed to be this "cutesy" story just makes it seem like throwing out someone's bc pills without telling them is an okay thing to do, which it is not.



Yeah but... if they had already agreed to have a child, why did he feel the need to go behind her back and dump out her birth control?



We decided that we wanted to have children together, and it was just time. But unbeknownst to poor Nikki, she didn't realize that I was going to go in her purse and take out her birth control



Wouldn't she have already gotten rid of it herself? Something doesn't add up with Ian's story. Unless they decided and then he got up and went to her purse and made a joke out of officially getting rid of her birth control. Reply

didnt listen to the podcast but unless ian was replacing the pills (sounds like he wasnt) the likely scenario could be that shed see that she didnt have any pills and he used that to convince her to not get anymore, start a family, it's time, etc etc. my ex would say the same thing to me, he told me to stop taking the pill when i ran out so i stopped him from entering my vagina Reply

