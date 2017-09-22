Kpop Post: IU,Odd Eye Circle,BP Rania

ok, but OEC's Chaotic & Starlight tho.....



I really like Jinsoul's newer blonde



And Rania can FLOP TBQH Reply

Also, IU's styling in that video is everything? She makes that orange lippy actually look nice Reply

it is def the best kpop song this year OP, we'll see if EXID can top it



i hate the choreo for girl front though it's so static Reply

Yas at your taste, and yasss at you stanning my girls EXID Reply

i love exid with every bone in my body, still so mad their fanmeet here was cancelled bc pgtw sucks Reply

the choreo for breathe heavy is so bad and the girls are never in synch Reply

rania is still trying it, even after they dropped alex? sad Reply

odd eye circle saved my life, kpop, the world etc Reply

We stan LOONA OEC, the rest can go home. Reply

rania girls don't deserve to suffer because of what drm did to alex 🙄 this is their best comeback and concept since demonstrate. Reply

i heard a good kpop song once Reply

was it gangnam style Reply

anyway, it was free somebody 🔥🔥🔥 Reply

Kpop's Carly Rae Jepsen worked her magic again Reply

i underestimated you, that album was 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿👌👌 Reply

i don't know why you would. i have the absolute best taste in all things 😤 and that shit is a legitimate eargasm. Reply

stan a bit!!!! Reply

what ever happened to goddess lim kim

-_- Reply

lmao op no bts song, especially from lyh, belongs in the best kpop songs of the year category. i miss hyyh.



iu is a goddess Reply

I'm loving Odd Eye Circle. I might have to dl their album. Reply

Odd Eye Circle changed my life Reply

I loved "Breathe Heavy" when it came out and was super suspicious that they didn't have the native English speaker like do any of the English version parts oh well. I see they kept her background parts in lol. The choreo. It's bad. Honestly they've been a tacky, tragic mess since debut idt anything can fix it at this point



OEC's mini is perfect. I hope I live to see their actual full group debut.



The visuals of the IU thing are great but like the first Flower Bomb Whatever the music is just... not transformative or interesting enough to warrant a relisten. I get that there is a nostalgia factor that I am missing also but I'd rather just listen to the originals if anything. Reply

choerry gives me so much face what a queen Reply

