Moheetoe

Kpop Post: IU,Odd Eye Circle,BP Rania

IU-Last Night Story



Odd Eye Circle- Girl Front (stage debut)


BP Rania- Breathe Heavy (minus Alex cause she's out)



Source:https://www.youtube.com/embed/cxcxskPKtiI
S2:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q1a48RPJFxY
S3:https://www.youtube.com/embed/2ASHP8QF3vs

ONTD,is Loonatic by OEC the best kpop song released this year? or is it Mic Drop?
Tagged: , , ,