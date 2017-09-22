Kpop Post: IU,Odd Eye Circle,BP Rania
IU-Last Night Story
Odd Eye Circle- Girl Front (stage debut)
BP Rania- Breathe Heavy (minus Alex cause she's out)
Source:https://www.youtube.com/embed/cxcxskPKtiI
S2:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q1a48RPJFxY
S3:https://www.youtube.com/embed/2ASHP8QF3vs
ONTD,is Loonatic by OEC the best kpop song released this year? or is it Mic Drop?
I really like Jinsoul's newer blonde
And Rania can FLOP TBQH
i hate the choreo for girl front though it's so static
We stan LOONA OEC, the rest can go home.
-_-
iu is a goddess
OEC's mini is perfect. I hope I live to see their actual full group debut.
The visuals of the IU thing are great but like the first Flower Bomb Whatever the music is just... not transformative or interesting enough to warrant a relisten. I get that there is a nostalgia factor that I am missing also but I'd rather just listen to the originals if anything.