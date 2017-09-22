Liam Payne on 1D, remembering famous cities, and mental health in music
- The interview starts with the sentence: "It must have been well over a year now, when Liam Payne realised he had absolutely nothing to say."
- Can't remember the name of Milan despite having performed there many times
- On mental health: "We couldn't go anywhere. It was just gig to hotel, gig to hotel. And you couldn't sleep, because they'd still be outside. People were speaking to me about mental health in music the other day, and that's a big issue. Sometimes you just need some sun, or a walk."
- Talks about how people were constantly criticizing his body and how it messed with his head, especially because he was secretly struggling with a drinking problem at the same time.
- This comes months after Liam said that it didn't "make any sense" to him that ex-bandmate Zayn Malik spoke candidly about the struggles he faced and the negative experiences he had while he was in 1D.
idk maybe it's just because i've also struggled with depression and anxiety and a huge part of overcoming it for me was going on long walks everyday and just simply being outdoors. it's not a cure all, i also went to therapy and took meds, but simple things can help a lot, too for some people.
it's not like he said that they are a cure-all for depression
‘One of the problems was that we never stopped to celebrate what we’d done. I remember us winning loads of American Music Awards and then having to get on a plane straight away. It got to the point where success was so fluid. I don’t even know what happened to our songs, we just sang them, then sang some more. It was like a proper, hard job. Non-stop. I can concentrate a lot more now.’
There is nothing wrong with what he's saying.
That sounds like a nightmare
finding birth certificates etc
I legit would not like to be that famous ever!
So he couldn't get Zayn's struggle but he felt pressure? Such a typical white boy. Can only see or care about his issues. Or maybe because he was dealing with a drinking problem he didn't notice Zayn's struggle?
this makes me sad tbh. idk how anyone can be mad at any of them for wanting to get out of that environment
Lol, I think someone should tell Harry he can stop playing now.
Zayn said he never really wanted to be there, but can you blame him for letting all those negative experiences color his overall experience?
don’t get me wrong, zayn had every right to leave the band and talk about what he went through while he was there and how he was mistreated. but him saying that he never wanted to be in the band isn’t genuine to me when you see how he talked about it in the early years
That being said, it's completely true that people are far too dismissive with Zayn's experience as well, so.
def not the showiest, but not the best singer? in what world was he not the best singer in 1d?
It's 2018, no one cares about words
he looks good in recent interviews tho?