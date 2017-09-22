Liam Payne on 1D, remembering famous cities, and mental health in music

Sometimes you just need some sun, or a walk



yes vitamin d that depression cure-all ahhh Reply

liam's vitamin d could cure all my ailments Reply

I don't think he's trying to say the going out in the sun is gonna cure everything. He's just saying that being forced to stay inside like that plays a role in the mental health of artists. Reply

met, I checked out there Reply

i took that as him saying he was stuck inside all day and it was bad for his mental health, so he personally needed to go outside and get some sun, take a walk, because his mental health was at risk being in a hotel all day.



idk maybe it's just because i've also struggled with depression and anxiety and a huge part of overcoming it for me was going on long walks everyday and just simply being outdoors. it's not a cure all, i also went to therapy and took meds, but simple things can help a lot, too for some people. Reply

I mean he was talking about his experience, and the boys were very confined and guarded at all times so I'm sure that's bound to fuck with your head at some point. Reply

that's a fair statement tbh.



it's not like he said that they are a cure-all for depression Reply

He said absaloutely nothing wrong. It’s obvious to anyone with basic comprehension skills that he was saying being cooped up everyday was making him depressed and that he’d have felt better if he could go outside. Reply

OP just picked the most wank bait-y quotes to start wank, and it works cause no one reads:



They followed Simon's omertà ("relentless enthusiasm at all times, please") and never discussed any negative aspects of their experience, but he says there were moments of burnout and claustrophobia: ‘Cabin fever. It sent me a bit AWOL at one point, if I’m honest. I can remember when there were 10,000 people outside our hotel. We couldn’t go anywhere. It was just gig to hotel, gig to hotel. And you couldn’t sleep, because they’d still be outside. People were speaking to me about mental health in music the other day, and that’s a big issue. Sometimes you just need some sun, or a walk.’



‘One of the problems was that we never stopped to celebrate what we’d done. I remember us winning loads of American Music Awards and then having to get on a plane straight away. It got to the point where success was so fluid. I don’t even know what happened to our songs, we just sang them, then sang some more. It was like a proper, hard job. Non-stop. I can concentrate a lot more now.’



There is nothing wrong with what he's saying.

his lack of sex appeal is astonishing tbqh Reply

i know Reply

it's one thing to be kinda dumb, but he also seems weirdly hostile and negative. I just recoil from him... Reply

Good God is he dumb. Reply

We couldn't go anywhere. It was just gig to hotel, gig to hotel. And you couldn't sleep, because they'd still be outside.







That sounds like a nightmare Reply

same, especially after that channel 4 documentary on how stalker-ish 1d stans could be

finding birth certificates etc



I legit would not like to be that famous ever! Reply

Omg whaaaat what documentary is this. Reply

So he couldn't get Zayn's struggle but he felt pressure? Such a typical white boy. Can only see or care about his issues. Or maybe because he was dealing with a drinking problem he didn't notice Zayn's struggle? Reply

he said he understood why zayn left bc he was unhappy etc in 2015, then when he had a single to promote he said he didn't get zayn's negative experience in 1D, bc it was fun, like "uni on stereoids". he probably saw people dragging him on social media and changed his tune later again (started name dropping him in interviews). Reply

yup...you know how yts can be wilfully ignorant when they want to Reply

‘It’s great that people can see what we’re really like away from each other,’ Payne says. ‘It got to a point in the band where we were just playing characters, and I was tired of my character.’



this makes me sad tbh. idk how anyone can be mad at any of them for wanting to get out of that environment Reply

Lol, I think someone should tell Harry he can stop playing now. Reply

don’t get me started sis! Reply

This just confirms my theory that at the end no one could stand the other and played the friendships for fan service Reply

this articulate, intelligent king!!!! Reply

mwah <3 Reply

he's so unlikeable and dumb Reply

also - wasn’t that liam comment about not understanding zayn after zayn said he never wanted to be in the band in the first place and hated it all along? cause I didn’t understand that comment either, it clearly wasn’t true lol that’s why liam was saying how much fun they used to have together. zayn definitely went through a lot of shit and it wasn’t a good environment for him especially towards the end so those comments make sense but to say he never liked being in the band at all?? it doesn’t add up



Edited at 2017-09-23 03:58 am (UTC)

That comment is from earlier this year about how he doesn't understand why Zayn feels "scorned" and why he's said some of the things he's said about his time with 1D when it was wonderful for the rest of them. It just completely diminishes Zayn's struggles with his own disordered eating, his anxiety, and the insane amount of racism and body shaming lobbed at him by 1D fans while he was still in the group.



Zayn said he never really wanted to be there, but can you blame him for letting all those negative experiences color his overall experience? Reply

Speaking to Zane Lowe, the 23-year-old said: “I think I always kind of wanted to go, from the first year, really. I never really wanted to be there in the band, I just gave it a go because it was there at the time.”



don’t get me wrong, zayn had every right to leave the band and talk about what he went through while he was there and how he was mistreated. but him saying that he never wanted to be in the band isn’t genuine to me when you see how he talked about it in the early years



Edited at 2017-09-23 04:18 am (UTC)

Right?! He never said that. He's always said he was grateful. I don't get why people kept ignoring that. Reply

tbh that's how I always interpreted the whole thing as well. like, Liam's comments were nagl but I didn't read any ill intent into it re: Zayn's mental health. idk though :/ Liam's always come off as a foot-in-mouth speaker but sometimes I feel people do the most with him.



That being said, it's completely true that people are far too dismissive with Zayn's experience as well, so. Reply

People always take that comment of his out of context and act like Zayn hasn't changed his tune himself. Reply

he's so lovable and hot Reply

he's so stupid and hot. Reply

the best combination Reply

lol this comment vs the one above yours Reply

Neither was the showiest or best singer; but they kept things ticking over.



def not the showiest, but not the best singer? in what world was he not the best singer in 1d? Reply

yeah. Zayn's voice was my favorite but Liam was the best singer and the one who saved them when they performed Reply

I saw a review for harry’s la show where the person said he was the best singer in the band (along with zayn) and I was just like..... liam is right there Reply

right? i h8 to be here defending Liam of all people but he's defs the best singer. Reply

it's funny watching their X factor vids now, they were all just Liam's back up Reply

mte, it's obvious Simon just put them together because he didn't think Liam was ready to go solo yet. they later grew into their voices (and looks), but Liam's voice and confidence literally carried them through the competition and first album. Reply

Zayn had the best voice but Liam was the best singer. Reply

Add the other pics from the shoot tho



















It's 2018, no one cares about words Reply

these pics look awful



he looks good in recent interviews tho? Reply

I didn't want to be the one to say it first, but omg! They are horrible. Reply

omg is he doing a bieber face??? these pix are awful, im sorry Reply

the last pic is kinda hot, but in a dirty kinda way, like you dont date or marry this guy, you let him smash for a night or 3 and its rly good. Reply

it's no longer ratalouis. rataliam has made his appearance. Reply

the second pic nnnnnnnmmmmmmmmmm Reply

Omfg that second pic lol Reply

looking like mark wahlberg at his roughest. Reply

he's so ugly omg Reply

Constipated seksi face in ever single picture... is that his main "look" these days? Reply

Still 2017 sis. Or are you in another dimension rm? Reply

Omg the wrinkled brow over and over again Reply

What's that face? I normally find him cute but wtf? Reply

yikes, he looks really bad here. op made the right decision Reply

These look like someone snapped the pics while he was about to say something. Reply

and people are still wondering why zayn left. Reply

