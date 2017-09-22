Drag Queen Nina Bo'nina Brown Says Mexico Earthquake was Karma
-Nina faced racism, primarily from some fans of Valentina during and after this season of RPDR. Though Valentina and many of her fans have denounced the racism - Nina has chosen to blame all Mexicans for the vitriol she has received from a select few racist trolls.
-When the recent devastating earthquakes hit Mexico, Nina said it was karma for the racism. "Ya know, like, teaching people to be better people (
-Calls out a specific troll: "This is the face of a pathetic Mexican... this is what I do to you people."
-"Girl they are angry. The Mexicans are angry. I'm an idiot and y'all still had an earthquake. Doesn't matter what you call me, you still had an earthquake. Anyway, there's tragedies every day [laughs]."
Source
#veryfewonthatleveltbh
i knew it was you with the Alicia Off-Keys sign.
She is the perfect example of 'you being your own worst enemy'
Memin's depiction is not accidental nor are his storylines.
His video may not be the most articulate but no one can deny Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay and Chile have awful views on people (even Latinos) who aren't White or Mestizo.
talking about poor articulation lmao.
When will gringos stop?? and you are from the US so please first look at your shitty country then criticize our region.
"To be perfectly fair,"
coming from a black person
just...no dont do this
Your views are disgusting, show what a piece of crap you can be. Vete a la chingada.
And I liked her, yikes.
I've heard this "the earthquake was karma to mexicans" a million times already, so instead of worrying about comments coming from irrelevant people, I rather go outside and help my people who are suffering a lot. Just in my neighborhood about 3-4 buildings were absolutely destroyed and many others are in risk of becoming nothing in matter of hours.
Thankfully many other people have been really nice to us, so I'm really grateful for the positive vibes that keeps making us stronger.
This thought process is in most religions (alive and dead) so I'm not surprised, some theists remain the worst.
And now this? Go fuck yourself, Nina.
That would only apply if people who directly made fun of him died, not a country.
What a weird thing to say.