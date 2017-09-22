Drag Queen Nina Bo'nina Brown Says Mexico Earthquake was Karma


-Nina faced racism, primarily from some fans of Valentina during and after this season of RPDR. Though Valentina and many of her fans have denounced the racism - Nina has chosen to blame all Mexicans for the vitriol she has received from a select few racist trolls.
-When the recent devastating earthquakes hit Mexico, Nina said it was karma for the racism. "Ya know, like, teaching people to be better people (though 99.99% of Mexicans don't know who tf she is)."
-Calls out a specific troll: "This is the face of a pathetic Mexican... this is what I do to you people."
-"Girl they are angry. The Mexicans are angry. I'm an idiot and y'all still had an earthquake. Doesn't matter what you call me, you still had an earthquake. Anyway, there's tragedies every day [laughs]."

Source
