Drag Queen Nina Bo'nina Brown Says Mexico Earthquake was Karma

People really need to fucking understand what Karma is Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like so many people have heard the word they think they know what it means when they really dont. The same goes for when people use irony. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I blame this dumbass



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao is this her "isn't it ironic"? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Umm this is a bop. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this obvious disrespect to the Verizon Ladies First Tour RN!



i knew it was you with the Alicia Off-Keys sign. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

one of her best songs tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

seriously. stop bastardizing our language. i hate yts for ruining so many of our words. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

can someone pls explain how karma was used wrong? i dont get it Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Girrrrrrl, you'll never make another cent again. Reply

Thread

Link

as if, people are still "living" for her authenticity and sassiness. i mean, sharon needles is still making coins despite all of her shitty behavior. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Played himself... Reply

Thread

Link

What a fucking mess.



She is the perfect example of 'you being your own worst enemy' Reply

Thread

Link

This. She had the same problem on the show. Too bad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sometimes it's better to log off. Reply

Thread

Link

Lol why does everyone scapegoat Mexico for every problem Reply

Thread

Link

I don't know, Mexico has a long history of racism.



Memin's depiction is not accidental nor are his storylines. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

wow, a long history of racism... that really sets Mexico apart from like... no country in the world Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol shut up. a country's history of institutionalized racism does not justify some nobody who apparently films themselves in vertical laughing at mexico for experiencing earthquakes Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Because your country is exempt, am I right? Not even Canada escapes this narrative. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lol vete a la verga Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So do most of the other countries on this planet. What's your point? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

now is NOT the time for this shit, in fact, this shit is NEVER ok jfc Reply

Thread

Link

its all types of wrong Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

To be perfectly fair, Mexico has extreme views on other races, mostly against Black people.



His video may not be the most articulate but no one can deny Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay and Chile have awful views on people (even Latinos) who aren't White or Mestizo. Reply

Thread

Link

it's being "fair" to say they deserved to have their country/city devastated? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didn't say that but I get where Nina is coming from. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I don't think poor articulation is the problem here. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

legit how tf is this relevant? you wanna say this to the kids dying? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so because of that fact it's "fair" to say things like "they deserved it" about a generalization?



talking about poor articulation lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And what the hell that has to do with the earthquake?? Latin-america is racist yes, every latin-american knows that and if they deny it they are lying, but that doesn't mean we deserve all the awful things that have happened to us.



When will gringos stop?? and you are from the US so please first look at your shitty country then criticize our region.

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

damn i didn't realize that valentina and her cabal of psychotic teenage stans were representative of the entire population of mexico. that definitely justifies the horrific earthquake! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I forgot everyone in Mexico thinks and acts the exact same as each other /s Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"lol mexicans died in natural disasters"



"To be perfectly fair," Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Wow, smh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And what does that have to do with the earth shaking and killing people? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Disgusting comment. Do better boo! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Calle la jeta, gringo triplegranhijueputa y su madre. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Vete a la verga [2] Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you have never made a comment that wasn't shit so this isn't surprising Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The people who were the most affected by the earthquake and will suffer the most are impoverished indigenous Mexicans and Mestizos, but sure, keep blaming the entirety of racism on an extremely marginalized, powerless, and mainly destitute group of Mexicans. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this sounds very "build-a-wall-all-mexicans-are-rapists" nagl and it's very insulting to all victims, implying that it's "fair", as if the earthquake and some racist trolls are equal Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's a terrible thing to say

coming from a black person

just...no dont do this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thank god you were here to enlighten us about racism in central/south american countries. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ew Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fuck that. If someone said Chile having a devastating earthquake was karma because of their history with racism, I'd strongly consider punching them. You don't say something like that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wtf is this comment even? As seeyoutuesday said, the people who are hit hardest by this are poor indigenous people, so I hope you've rethought your 'well, Mexico IS racist so I get this!' Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Are you related to the ONTD user who wouldn't donate to the Houston victims too because they deserved it? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hate this fucking comment so fucking much Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Now bitch, americans have called me and my family sandn***er, told my family to go back to their country while on vacation. And when the fucking hurricanes hit USA they didn't doubt in donating.



Your views are disgusting, show what a piece of crap you can be. Vete a la chingada. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Putos gringos.



And I liked her, yikes. Reply

Thread

Link

color me shocked that she calls herself "nina bo'nina" while calling hispanics "wetbacks" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

whats her name got to do with a racial slur? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tbh I'm not surprised. Nina has been messy since ages before drag race when she was featured on Transformations with SJS.



I've heard this "the earthquake was karma to mexicans" a million times already, so instead of worrying about comments coming from irrelevant people, I rather go outside and help my people who are suffering a lot. Just in my neighborhood about 3-4 buildings were absolutely destroyed and many others are in risk of becoming nothing in matter of hours.



Thankfully many other people have been really nice to us, so I'm really grateful for the positive vibes that keeps making us stronger. Reply

Thread

Link

vete a la chingada! Reply

Thread

Link

...can we as a species just stop with the "[natural disaster] is karma/revenge/justice for [incident/person]" bullshit?! Reply

Thread

Link

And also with the 'it's very sad that people died/suffered BUT I get why [person] made this shitty comment because [insert criticism of country]'?! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"You've angered the Gods now you're being punished"



This thought process is in most religions (alive and dead) so I'm not surprised, some theists remain the worst. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seriously



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's gross no matter what they say to justify it and usually throwing stones from glass houses etc Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nina annoyed the shit out of me on drag race and now I feel justified for hating her. She was shitty to Shea, who was TRYING to be nice to her, and just a paranoid, sullen little brat.



And now this? Go fuck yourself, Nina. Reply

Thread

Link

That doesn't even make any sense...

That would only apply if people who directly made fun of him died, not a country.



What a weird thing to say. Reply

Thread

Link