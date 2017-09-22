Celebrities React to Hurricane Maria's devastation
'Today, Puerto Rico needs our help. I urge you to support and donate.' pic.twitter.com/bUQ8BR59Yc— NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 22, 2017
Puerto Rico & parts of the Caribbean were recently hit by the massive Hurricane Maria and the entire island is without power. Celebrities have reacted on social media & are urging for people to donate and send their thoughts & prayers to those who have lost everything.
The destruction in Mexico and Puerto Rico is heartbreaking. Continuing to pray for everyone affected. 🙏🏼— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) September 21, 2017
Our hearts go out to the people of Mexico and Puerto Rico. We stand with you and support you. pic.twitter.com/nIypnUZbJ8— Black Eyed Peas (@bep) September 23, 2017
Keeping the people of Puerto Rico and those affected by #HurricaneMaria in my thoughts ❤️🇵🇷— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) September 22, 2017
Please RT + STAND with our brothers + sisters in Puerto Rico by supporting one of these local organizations: https://t.co/DHj4Lp1nEN pic.twitter.com/GFeLIGocqm— COMMON (@common) September 22, 2017
#PuertoRico! @RedCross Emerg App “I’m Safe” button-allows users to post on social to let fam know u're OK- or Text ‘GETEMERGENCY’ to 90999.— Rosie Perez (@rosieperezbklyn) September 22, 2017
My love and prayers to Puerto Rico.— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 22, 2017
To everyone waiting to hear from loved ones in Puerto Rico... I cannot imagine the anguish. We are all with you. Hang in there. ❤️🇵🇷❤️🙏🏽— Melissa Fumero (@melissafumero) September 21, 2017
We need all the help we can get. https://t.co/rLd3EwkWyV @Lin_Manuel pic.twitter.com/AI6XWmGWWv— Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) September 21, 2017
Hello hello hello:https://t.co/7mxSUJK8dq pic.twitter.com/VKNKnQzPPQ— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 21, 2017
I hope any ONTDers with connections to Puerto Rico are hanging in there! Let us know how we can help!
I just cannot even fucking imagine how it would feel to have no way of knowing what's going on with your family in a time like this. I couldn't believe she showed up to work all week but she said she needed the distraction. :(
The only comforting thing to emerge is seeing the Caribbean islands pulling together to help each other out.
one of my cousins is traveling tomorrow to look for my parents and sister so i'll hopefully hear about them tomorrow ;/
This is an organization set up by Puerto Rico's First Lady. Anyone have any deets as to whether this is an effective place to donate? It seems like it but I'm not positive.
I know Ricky Martin and Carmelo Anthony have both set up fundraisers. I personally know Melo's foundation is very good and legit.
I feel so helpless and sad. One of my girlfriends is married to a guy who works for Hydro One as a linesman and I know he's heading down to Puerto Rico to help restore power. I hate how much this is being ignored.
ty to the sweet dogs btw <3
We're still waiting for any word on our family friend's mother.
Anyway! Besides donating, PLEASE contact your congresspeople by "texting RESIST to 50409. It allows you to fax your politicians directly to their offices. It will ask you for your zip code and find out who they are then allow you to write a message to them. Beg them for hurricane relief. It’s very easy and more useful than you imagine. Please share, and thank you."
It's super easy and very effective. We need all the help we can get.
And all the love and blessings to yours and your fiancé's family ❤️
