Celebrities React to Hurricane Maria's devastation

Can you please change Source 3 ( https://twitter.com/nowthisnews ) to https://twitter.com/bep/status/911402931613831169 ? Thank you.

done... but you all realize that the direct tweet source link is embedded in the tweet itself right?

*Sigh* I've asked them about it before, and I'm told to use the direct links to social media posts as the source links, not just the handles or accounts. It's not my rule.

I hope everyone who has had problems contact their family hear from them soon. The not knowing is incredibly stressful.

Have you finally heard from yours?

Not yet. :( My brother did find a video on Facebook that I think was from someone's dashcam and it covers the street my uncle and grandmother live on and you can see her house. It's a grainy video tho so it's hard to tell the extent of the damage.

How about your fiance?



How about your fiance? Reply

I hope you hear from them soon. If you haven't, join the FB group Puerto Rico Maria Updates.

Edited at 2017-09-23 06:09 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-09-23 06:09 am (UTC)

¡¡¡Fuerza Puerto Rico!!! 💓

This is absolutely devastating. I donated to ConPRmetidos but I wish there was more that I could do.

Same here

there's a local restaurant owner here who said he hasn't been able to contact his family in 4 days. i can't imagine knowing that your family's been affected by a disaster and not being able to do anything but wait and hope they're ok.

I was watching the today show broadcast from PR and they're talking about how nobody can get in touch with their loved ones. and I'm like, why the eff can't they set up a damn camera to let people get out to their loved ones that they're okay? like obviously the Today show is able to get some kinda signal out to the rest of the world.

Someone really should do that. And live stream it online or something.



Someone really should do that. And live stream it online or something.

I think this same damn thing every time I see networks reporting from there. I mean, it's vital that people know what is happening and that the story doesn't go away but I worry about the strain on very limited resources when they have networks using generators and supplies to conduct these broadcasts. However, I do know that in situations like this there are many journalists and crews who will abandon post to save anyone they can and give out resources they've brought with them. I can only hope satellite phones are being brought in so people can call their families or record messages.

Or just take pics and then upload them when returning to the States. Put their name, pic, basic info, family/friend knowledge of others into a spread sheet for families to access. Especially for the places that'll take months to get power back. Or is in the flood zone for the dam.

At least be useful if you're going to exploit.



At least be useful if you're going to exploit.

Because many towns are inaccessible, no one can go in or come out due to fallen trees, live wires and flooding. Today a mayor dam burst where 70k people were in danger. There is 1 cellular antena standing. There is no power, the infrastructure is damaged. It is a very complicated and devastating situation.

That's a super common thing right now. I'm one of the fortunate ones whose family never lost signal (it just got spotty every now and then) but communication outside the metropolitan area is just shot. Also transportation is a huge problem right now. Some people can't get out of their towns. Bridges have fallen, the freeway is still littered in many places, and people don't know routes other than the freeway. Air travel has also been an issue; helicopters haven't been able to land in certain towns from which we have no information yet. I can't blame the news teams for not being able to send people information, as much as we're desperate for it.

Edited at 2017-09-23 03:17 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-09-23 03:17 am (UTC)

I haven't seen like, any attention on Dominica. One of my work friends was born there and still has a lot of family there, she hasn't been able to get ahold of them. She let me listen to some recordings on her phone the other day, I couldn't tell if it was a general message or someone sending it to communicate with her directly but it said 95% of the homes in her town lost their roofs and there are bodies everywhere??



I just cannot even fucking imagine how it would feel to have no way of knowing what's going on with your family in a time like this. I couldn't believe she showed up to work all week but she said she needed the distraction. :(

i grew up with a girl whose mother was from there. i haven't seen a lot on the news and people are just being stupid and mixing it up with the dr or saying they didn't even know it existed before this.

That's terrifying to just imagine, my heart goes out to her and everyone else.

Yeah, my family is from there and we haven't heard anything from anyone and the family is scattered up and down the island. I've adopted the 'no news is good news approach' otherwise I'd worry myself sick or drive myself crazy searching for updates online.

The only comforting thing to emerge is seeing the Caribbean islands pulling together to help each other out.



The only comforting thing to emerge is seeing the Caribbean islands pulling together to help each other out.

:( I hope everyone you know is alright.

I'm so sorry. I know exactly how you feel. I hope you hear from them soon.

same, i was searching all over Facebook/the internet for any mentions and images and videos of the area my family lives in yesterday but since it's rural there weren't a lot. i finally found a puma gas station i recognized but that didn't really help. i'm just trying not to think about it.

one of my cousins is traveling tomorrow to look for my parents and sister so i'll hopefully hear about them tomorrow ;/



one of my cousins is traveling tomorrow to look for my parents and sister so i'll hopefully hear about them tomorrow ;/

Here in Miami we were organizing to help both Dominica and PR. A lot of us from PR talk about it because we understand what they are going through but the media has to do better. One of my best friends hasn't heard from her brother since Monday who was there for med school. It is horrific.

What is the best place to donate that actually sends money/relief to the people?

Edited at 2017-09-23 02:48 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-09-23 02:48 am (UTC)

Edited at 2017-09-23 02:51 am (UTC) Someone posted this here: http://remezcla.com/lists/culture/puerto-rico-where-to-donate (I hope those are legit)

http://unidosporpuertorico.com/en/



This is an organization set up by Puerto Rico's First Lady. Anyone have any deets as to whether this is an effective place to donate? It seems like it but I'm not positive.

I've seen numerous sources (and celebrities with direct connections to Puerto Rico) advocate for it so I think it's a safe bet.

Yes, this is a good place to donate. It's even being promoted by local radio stations. Thank you!

I posted the link above, I always go to Charity Navigator. I'm not sure how much information they'll have on smaller, recently-founded charities, but they're a good resource.

Edited at 2017-09-23 03:37 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-09-23 03:37 am (UTC)

just donated to them

I don't trust anything that goes through any of our political parties. Corrupt assholes who are partly to blame for why PR is in such a financial mess and why we can't afford to be better prepared for situations like these.



I know Ricky Martin and Carmelo Anthony have both set up fundraisers. I personally know Melo's foundation is very good and legit.

My best friend hasn't heard from her family yet and I'm sure they're ok, but even if they are physically ok, there's obv going to be a lot for them to deal with. I wish I had the money to not just donate but fly down there and help as much as possible.

I feel so helpless and sad. One of my girlfriends is married to a guy who works for Hydro One as a linesman and I know he's heading down to Puerto Rico to help restore power. I hate how much this is being ignored.



ty to the sweet dogs btw <3



We have to talk about Frida, a very good and brave rescue dog https://t.co/9pWfQqp5U0 pic.twitter.com/fLWUsEYTLS — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) September 22, 2017





I donated to unidosporpuertorico.com/en/ and https://hispanicfederation.org/donate/ I feel so helpless and sad. One of my girlfriends is married to a guy who works for Hydro One as a linesman and I know he's heading down to Puerto Rico to help restore power. I hate how much this is being ignored.ty to the sweet dogs btw <3

The devastation, one after the other, is just utterly heartbreaking. I don't even have words anymore.



We're still waiting for any word on our family friend's mother.

I hope you hear something soon <3

This is all so horrendous and heartbreaking.

Thanks so much for this post! We just got a photo of my fiancé's aunt and uncle that live like three houses down from his parents and they were just hanging out at their home, so we're finally pretty sure they're fine! The lack of communication is awful.



Anyway! Besides donating, PLEASE contact your congresspeople by "texting RESIST to 50409. It allows you to fax your politicians directly to their offices. It will ask you for your zip code and find out who they are then allow you to write a message to them. Beg them for hurricane relief. It’s very easy and more useful than you imagine. Please share, and thank you."



It's super easy and very effective. We need all the help we can get. Reply

I'm glad your fiance knows they're okay! Reply

Thanks! We're still waiting to hear from them, but seeing that photo quelled our fears quite a bit. Reply

I'm so glad that you had confirmation of your family. I hope you can take a moment for self-care, this kind of stress can really run a person down. Blessings to you and your family Reply

I'm not able to donate now, but I sent a fax through this. Thank you so so much for sharing this, I really appreciate it!



And all the love and blessings to yours and your fiancé's family ❤️



Edited at 2017-09-23 04:14 am (UTC) Reply

Glad your family is okay! Reply

So sad about the Caribbean and my country being devastated for natural disasters :( Reply

We still haven't been able to hear from my family in Puerto Rico. I'm almost sure one of my aunts lost her house because it's wood. No way it could have withstood that storm. Thankfully she stayed with her sisters who have sturdier houses but man the thought of her losing everything breaks my heart. I heard the plaza in Ponce was destroyed and Ponce is where my family lives so that doesn't sound promising. I hate that PR got hit like this. Reply

I saw some photos of the plaza de Ponce that actually didn't seem bad. Trees down and branches/leaves everywhere, but the infrastructure itself looked fine for the most part. That said, some parts of Ponce seem to have been very badly affected and there's not much telling what is fine and what's not. From the bit of information we've gotten, my fiancé's family's neighborhood was fine, but our friend's neighborhood like a quarter mile away had two feet of water. I truly hope you hear from your family and they're all right.



I hope this video helps somehow:

Thanks for sharing this. As heartbreaking as it is to see the destruction of the hurricane and to see roofs torn off of buildings and the city I've spent so much time in like that, it's also comforting to see that it looks like some areas of the city aren't so bad off based on those pictures.It's relieving to know that not everything was destroyed or flooded. I'm glad your fiancé's family is ok and that they're neighborhood made it through. Thank you! I'm hoping we hear from them soon and that some kind of cell service gets restored soon somehow. Reply

Girl, Im from Ponce too. I havent heard from my family in three days. Reply

