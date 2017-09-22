This was one of the darkest King stories I ever read. I'm actually kind of grossed out to imagine it on screen. Reply

It really was. I'm curious to see whether they'll take a supernatural/horror thriller route with this, or if they'll attribute the supernatural elements to guilt-induced psychosis.

What's so gross about it? Is it really gory? (Spoil me please!)

A father and son conspire to murder their wife/mom. They slit her neck and throw her down a well. Rats take up residence in the well and eat away at her body. The rats also take over the farm, biting the udder off a cow, biting off the dad's finger, etc. In the end the rats eat the dad alive.

i mean does everything he write have to be adapted?

Why not?

I'd rather see King adapted than another shitty self-published YA series

i'm sad those are our choices

he's one of the most iconic writers of all time. in an era of sequels, superhero movies, remakes, boring biopics, and nostalgia catering, why wouldn't hollywood want to milk every last drop out of one of the most creative living people on this earth?

There isn't enough time to adapt everything he's written. He's one of the most prolific writers ever. He's written about 100 books and hundreds of short stories. If you keep seeing his work being adapted, that's one of the reasons. There's a lot to choose from.

You would think that Stephen King is the only horror writer around. Off the top of my head there's some good stuff by Robert Bloch, Theodore Sturgeon, MR James, my bb John Collier (it would be hard to do his own brand of nightmare though), Ramsey Campbell, Charles Beaumont, Shirley Jackson _OK she has her share of adaptations too), Algernon Blackwood, and the lesser known Poe stories.



And those are just British/American ones.



Any others/any recs?

Paul Tremblay is pretty good.



Ooh, thanks for the rec! I'm looking at his stuff now!

IDK if he's really horror (his books show up under sci-fi & fantasy on amazon) but I've enjoyed all of Christopher Buehlman's books that I've read with one exception.

I want someone to make an anthology series bringing all the old Point Horror books to life

I still want an adaptation of McCammon's Blue World. Complete with horseshoe crab.

was the book good?



also, i love his social media posts about his dog lol

omg you guys I heard It was the best horror movie ever then I watched sh"It" and didn't get scared at all. I soon realized it was an R rated CGI fest targeted at 14 year olds & 40-something year olds so then I understood it wasn't a horror movie at all but just a clever marketing ploy

It is definitely hyped. Its not really scary at all. I liked it, but I wouldn't call it groundbreaking.

I really enjoyed it but I feel like it was definitely a dark comedy, not a horror film

The one Stephen King adaptation I really want but no one seems interested in doing is Eye of the Dragon. It's my favourite book of his.

i live in fear that someone's gonna try and adapt it bc it's my second favorite from him and they'll just fuck it up tbh

Someone on here recced that book of his about the kids that are forced to go on that really long walk, to see who is last one standing.



I would really love a movie adaption of that!

I'm reading that one rn! It's riveting honestly.

What book? I'm intrigued.

The Long Walk.

It might've been me because that's my fave King novel. It's sooooo good. I would kill for a movie adaptation!

Ohhh this looks good!

Oooooh I think I read this novella of his. I forget which book it's in. But it's vaguely familiar. And is that Carrie Coon I see??

It's in Full Dark, No Stars.

damn.



between it, the dark tower , </i> gerald's game</i>, the mist, and mr. mercedes and this stephen king is really having a moment, but he's not being all in your face about it, which i love.



Edited at 2017-09-23 06:17 am (UTC)

damn a lot of bitter bettys in here. let the man enjoy his moment.

Thread

I was scared watching IT. Not going to be watching this lol

Everyone, please watch Mr. Mercedes, the latest King's adaptation. Brilliant series starring Brendan Gleeson and Harry Treadaway.

