Scott Disick says he tries "to f*** [Kourtney] once a week," is seen kissing Sofia Richie

okay but Facebook just told me kylie is pregnant?



(and also 19? wtf scott, gross) Reply

Thread

Link

there was a 1500+ comment post about that haha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

okay i'll scroll... i've had my nose in a book all week studying. ugh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg I have to catch up!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i was late to the party too, i can't Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sofia..love yourself girl Reply

Thread

Link

How does he eat these young famous girls? Like I'd get it if they were nobody fame whores but these girls already got it. Like what do they have to benefit from Scott fucking Disick? Lmao. Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao *get these famous young girls. I'm on a roll with typos today. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was so confused. I thought you were wondering how he performs oral sex. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

doesn't he have a big dick? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sofia seems like a mess all around and used to hang out with rich middle aged men during yachting season so idk its sad but not surprising Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

19-year-old girls rarely ever have the best judgment when it comes to men. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this family is so trashy Reply

Thread

Link

Scott Disick, 34, and Sofia Richie, 19



Reply

Thread

Link

This is me reacting to any and all of the "news" reported in this post Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Pathetic Reply

Thread

Link

lionel is the worst parent i s2g Reply

Thread

Link

Scott seems like a pretty bad dad too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You'd think he would have learned from Nicole, but ¯\_(ツ)_/¯



He's probs a "they gotta make their own mistakes ~~~" parent Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's a cool dad Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It's actually weird to me because I think I saw a post here months ago where she calls him out because she somehow got alerted that he was tracking her phone to see where she was? So you'd think he'd be a bit more strict, or I guess he doesn't interfere with her relationships.



I could be confusing the celeb dad and daughter, tho.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

holy fuck, he's gross. Reply

Thread

Link

im all for coparenting but hes always around kourtney and they're basically living the same life still, and i just dont get it. if you're split up go away, live seperate lives. Reply

Thread

Link

they won't get that $$$ if they do that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

because he's a part of their family. his parents are gone, he has no siblings, so her family is his family now, he'll always be a part of their lives. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

its one thing to be part of their lives cause they share children, but another to be doing E! interviews with them and living with them/hanging out like he still lives there. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Reading this back, it's kind of sad (perhaps moreso for me as I am also an only child and I just have my mom left). :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

His parents are gone? As in, theyre dead? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i kinda wonder if they were ever a serious couple? like, did she ever actually like him or did she just want kids with him? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I know Lionel won't come get his daughter, but where is her mom? Reply

Thread

Link

Sophia's mom is a hot mess. She was 18 and hooking up with Lionel when he was in his thirties. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This toxic mess of a family, they all seem so fucked up in their own unique ways. I would pity them all if they weren't so awful. Reply

Thread

Link

Lucky Kylie has so many (0) healthy relationships in her family to model her own after. Reply

Thread

Link

i feel like everyone is revenge fucking. like kourtney fucked jbieber, so scott is fucking sofia. sofia is fucking scott to get back at jbieber or something. sofia save yaself. it's a mess. kourtney and scott need to stop fucking with each other and get back together. they're both doing the most



Edited at 2017-09-23 01:43 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

hollywood is so incestuous tbh lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's been dating that 24 yr old model for almost a year now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Kylie and robert are revenge fuckers too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is like the biggest reason I don't ever want to have kids.



They grow up to be 19/20's and start making really fucked up decisions that you can do nothing about no matter how much it kills you. Reply

Thread

Link

MTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

1+ plus im really awkward around kids (im on the autistic spectrum so that explains that lol) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link