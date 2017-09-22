Scott Disick says he tries "to f*** [Kourtney] once a week," is seen kissing Sofia Richie



Scott and Kourtney discuss their relationship in this promo for KUWTK. Scott says stuff like, "I try to f*** her once a week" and "She fell in love with a guy who was kind of fucked up. I treat you like royalty, you don't say hello to me. I spit in your face, you're like 'Hey babe.'"

Scott (34) and Sofia Richie (19) were spotted vacationing in Florida and look like they are officially dating. Scott has three kids with Kourtney (38), ages 2, 5, and 7.





