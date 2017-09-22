Scott Disick says he tries "to f*** [Kourtney] once a week," is seen kissing Sofia Richie
Scott and Kourtney discuss their relationship in this promo for KUWTK. Scott says stuff like, "I try to f*** her once a week" and "She fell in love with a guy who was kind of fucked up. I treat you like royalty, you don't say hello to me. I spit in your face, you're like 'Hey babe.'"
Scott (34) and Sofia Richie (19) were spotted vacationing in Florida and look like they are officially dating. Scott has three kids with Kourtney (38), ages 2, 5, and 7.
Scott Disick, 34, and Sofia Richie, 19, share a kiss on their balconyhttps://t.co/f41bKHMzHT via @DailyMailCeleb— Juan Wesly (@MR_SAXOBEAT_) September 22, 2017
Sofia Richie and Scott Disick spotted at Miami beach pic.twitter.com/BWnjf7UmQa— Sofia Richie (@SofiaRichieTeam) September 22, 2017
(and also 19? wtf scott, gross)
He's probs a "they gotta make their own mistakes ~~~" parent
I could be confusing the celeb dad and daughter, tho.
They grow up to be 19/20's and start making really fucked up decisions that you can do nothing about no matter how much it kills you.
The most you can hope for is that they start early and clean up their act fast. My brother got into all sorts of trouble that made my parents miserable, but before year 12 ended, he quickly realized he needed to get his shit together.