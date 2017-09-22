cirilla

IT (2017) - Creating Pennywise featurette + Variety interview with Jaeden Lieberher


The cast and crew discuss how Bill Skarsgård brought Pennywise to life. Features a Stephen King cameo.


Variety sat down with IT star Jaeden Lieberher, who plays Bill Denbrough. They discuss the film's success, horror movies, preparing for the role, casting Bill for Chapter 2, and most importantly, a DELETED SCENE!!!


"Were there any scenes cut that you really liked?
I did have this scene where I climb up the tower at the end. When I’m chasing after Georgie, I climb the tower and I’m at a one-on-one confrontation with Pennywise and then I say that I’m not afraid of him, that none of the losers are afraid of him, and that’s how we beat him. But they took those lines and put toward the end, right after our big fight. So I had this whole thing where Bill Skarsgard is grabbing me and pushing me off the ledge, and I had to wear this harness. That was a more difficult scene."

