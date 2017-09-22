IT (2017) - Creating Pennywise featurette + Variety interview with Jaeden Lieberher

I like how nobody asks this kid about Book of Henry. Reply

Thread

Link

Same, lmao. But I feel like people also quickly forgot about that movie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yikes is it bad? I just downloaded it



Edited at 2017-09-23 01:22 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It....has to been seen to be believed, but I don't think it's all that bad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It pretty much got the film's director fired from Star Wars because it was so bad and they realized his shit personality wouldn't be compensated for in his quality of work ,LoL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol book of Henry wasn't THAT bad tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh lol its that kid! I just watched the trailer again for the film. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that kid who played bill was so good i can't believe i was crying at that scene between him and georgie near the end lmao Reply

Thread

Link

That, and the scene in the basement, were heartbreaking, Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

like i legit was about to ugly cry during that scene Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

When will this likely come out to DVD/streaming? I'm too creeped out to see it at the theater. Reply

Thread

Link

it's not scary at all Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm not into scary movies but this felt like more of a sentimental coming-of-age movie ala Stand By Me with some big scare moments. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

dang didn't even see your comment before mine Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It already leaked in fairly watchable quality. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

its a tough call because it depends what scares you. I was fine give or take the odd part (weird moving people get me) while my friend turned to me 1.5 hr in and was like 'i hate this i wish i didnt come i cant handle it' Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol you'll be fine



this movie is more like stand by me than a horror movie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's suspenseful and pretty relentless, but nothing that will keep you up at night. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My straight macho male 33 year old friend saw it and was shook. Like he almost pissed his pants in the theater lol.



With that said its really not scary, there are a few jumps which caught me every time but I laughed more than I jumped tbh. The dialogue and the kids were fantastic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the only scary thing is the 'jump scares' once the clown APPEARS then it's all good. and this is coming from someone who DOES NOT like horror movies.





that said,

careful with the projector scene. that shit made me scream ksjkjkncf Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really loved all the kids in IT. Reply

Thread

Link

All the kids in IT were so great 😭 Reply

Thread

Link

except the little kid that played georgie tbh. took out with his horrible line delivery in the basement scene Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg the kid is like 5!!! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I think you mean the kid who played stan



There was a guy i my theatre who would literally groan every time the camera panned to him lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this movie wasn't scary and was really long i think i'm too old for 2 hr + movies my back was ACHIN



i THINK i liked it though Reply

Thread

Link

I recently learned that Pennywise is one of the weird looking Skarsgards and not, as I believed, the ginger one from Shameless. Reply

Thread

Link

Lmfaoooooo



My friend and I laughed sf hard in theaters at that scene Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mm this movie was OK im kind of shocked @ its success. Reply

Thread

Link

I loved the kid actors, the dialogue that portrayed how kids actually talk (even it was a little bit stylized/heightened) and the 80s vibe, but something about this movie just fell flat for me. I got bored when they were doing routine of each kid discovering the ~It entity. Reply

Thread

Link

yeah that entity thing went on for ages Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I loved the movie but that part was definitely too repetitive. it felt like one scare right after another so a lot of the tension was lost. It could have been handled better imo. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I still haven't decided if I want to see this. I never read the book or watched the original miniseries. That meme of Pennywise dancing to Cotton Eye Joe is swaying me, though, lol. Anything that ridiculous looking can't be that scary. Maybe on $5 day. Reply

Thread

Link

I never read the book and barely remembered the movie but I loved this movie and saw it twice lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link







Oh Jesus. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

HAHAHA Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





i made



Edited at 2017-09-23 02:01 am (UTC) WHO IS COPYING ME!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!i made this version awhile ago!!!!!!!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAOO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

One of the few kid actors I (a) can actually distinguish from other youths and (b) genuinely like. He was so good & qt in St. Vincent and Midnight Special. <3 Reply

Thread

Link

This kid is talented (i mean i think all the kids are talented) he made me actually care about Bill Reply

Thread

Link