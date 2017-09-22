IT (2017) - Creating Pennywise featurette + Variety interview with Jaeden Lieberher
The cast and crew discuss how Bill Skarsgård brought Pennywise to life. Features a Stephen King cameo.
Variety sat down with IT star Jaeden Lieberher, who plays Bill Denbrough. They discuss the film's success, horror movies, preparing for the role, casting Bill for Chapter 2, and most importantly, a DELETED SCENE!!!
"Were there any scenes cut that you really liked?
I did have this scene where I climb up the tower at the end. When I’m chasing after Georgie, I climb the tower and I’m at a one-on-one confrontation with Pennywise and then I say that I’m not afraid of him, that none of the losers are afraid of him, and that’s how we beat him. But they took those lines and put toward the end, right after our big fight. So I had this whole thing where Bill Skarsgard is grabbing me and pushing me off the ledge, and I had to wear this harness. That was a more difficult scene."
this movie is more like stand by me than a horror movie
With that said its really not scary, there are a few jumps which caught me every time but I laughed more than I jumped tbh. The dialogue and the kids were fantastic
that said,
careful with the projector scene. that shit made me scream ksjkjkncf
There was a guy i my theatre who would literally groan every time the camera panned to him lol
i THINK i liked it though
My friend and I laughed sf hard in theaters at that scene
i made this version awhile ago!!!!!!!!!!
