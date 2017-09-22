Cumberbatch: We considered housing Syrian refugees... but we had a baby

At least George Clooney housed a refugee in his house, action speak louder than words. Reply

Yep, and as far as I know he has never referred to black actors as "colored" before. Reply

ew what the fuck? cumberfuck did that? Reply

No wonder he made a convincing "benevolent" slave owner in 12 Years a Slave. Reply

No, not in his house, in a staffed rental home in Kentucky. It's great but the young man in question was not a typical case--he didn't need a lot of additional support. Reply

does he want a fucking gold star? Reply

Mfte Reply

I think the "...but nah" bit makes him ineligible for that sticker. Reply

Of course not, he'd never go for something as "common" as gold, make it Platinum! Reply

Is platinum worth more than diamond or nah? Reply

He does often come across as tone deaf when he thinks he's being helpful, but I'm not sure I can fault him for not being up to hosting strangers in his home when he had a newborn. Reply

Yep. I think what helped save (some of) my sanity was having a routine and predictability when mine was a newborn. I don't know if I would have been up to bringing extra people into my home, either. Reply

I agree Reply

I wouldn't house a stranger in my home period tbh. I don't trust anyone Reply

yeah i live by myself. i'd give children a bed but adult strangers in my home isn't going to happen Reply

I wouldn’t even let my batshit sisters crash at my place for longer than a weekend. Reply

Agreed. He's said a lot of shit in the past but I can't really bash him for putting his child first. It's what most people would do. Reply

Agree Reply

All these British actors sound so stuck up and out of touch. Stop talking. Reply

well i think it's kinda stupid when people are calling for government action to be like 'well why don't YOU do it'. yes, that'd be great, but it shouldn't be entirely up to individuals to lead where the government should be. Reply

ia Reply

Exactly, it's like how I feel about corporations asking people to donate to natural disasters. You make more in a day than I will all year, lead by example, I will donate to people directly affected and not by you so you can write it off on your taxes. Reply

This is exactly how I feel. Reply

mte Reply

THIS Reply

mte Reply

"we can do more as a society but not me specifically as a person" Reply

"And we did look into it. But we had, then, a very new baby"



That's reasonable imo. Hopefully they helped in other ways. Reply

I read this as they were still adjusting to life with a baby, which is fair. Reply

He and his wife both donated art (lol art, it was really bad) that raised a bunch of money, they signed petitions and stuff like that. I get the impression quite a lot of their money has gone to the refugee crisis. It was all of those articles on the Fail where people called him luvvie scum and asked why he wasn't housing any refugees....dude allows what people say about him get to him entirely too much. Just ignore it, bruh, and climb back on your spaceship. Reply

https://torontolife.com/city/life/jim-estill-the-man-who-saved-200-syrian-refugees/ lemme cleanse my palate of this salamander with this story of a businessman who put up $1.5 million for Syrian refugees, gave them jobs and even took out a line of credit for a man to open up his own store Reply

Holy shit that's incredible. <3 Reply

it seems to be raining on my face all of a sudden tbh v weird!



seriously tho, what an angel this guy is <3 Reply

That's amazing <3 Reply

But doe he have a newborn baby!?1?!?!? Reply

Lol Reply

Another palate cleanser, the Toronto locations of Adonis Grocery have been hiring and helping Syrian refugees integrate into Canada.



https://www.thestar.com/news/immigration/2016/03/01/syrian-refugees-find-new-family-at-first-jobs-in-canada.html Holy crap that is amazing!Another palate cleanser, the Toronto locations of Adonis Grocery have been hiring and helping Syrian refugees integrate into Canada.

I recently had to explain to one of my friends about how I'm at "bitch eating crackers" level with Butawhiteboy CantbeKhan and thank God he continually says shit like this to justify my eternal loathing of this lizard. Reply

Guy gets a lot of shit for wording things wrong or w/e, but he seems to be actually quite decent Reply

That's why I have such a problem with him - he seems to be someone who means well (and apparently really nice according to my sister who met in at the Emmys several years ago) but he continuously says stupid shit and doesn't realize how bad he comes across. Reply

I don't follow him too closely, but it almost seems like he tried to fix that, still got shit on, and was like ah fuck ya then lmao Reply

I protest: he says regular, run-of-the-mill stuff all messed up often too, as in he just doesn’t make sense at all. No idea why.



TBH I’m more surprised people don’t know how complicated private housing of refugees can be, but I suppose it doesn't come up bunch. Money is always in shorter supply anyway.

Reply

this is reasonable idk why he has to explain himself, he doesnt have to let anyone into his home he doesnt want to. wtf Reply

he doesnt have to let anyone into his home he doesnt want to



Why does housing a refugee mean literally letting them into your home and not just providing them with a small apartment rent-free until they get on their feet? Reply

wtf Reply

Precisely. He makes enough to buy a small residential building and use it to house the refugees without it being under his roof. He's got a lot more financial options than most people. Reply

How do you know he hasn't done other things to help the refugees? He didn't say that he decided to do nothing at all for refugees because he had a newborn, he just said he decided not to bring them into his own home for that reason. He may very well have given money to help house and support them. Reply

lmao



you guys are too much Reply

I guess a lot of people aren't as familiar Bourgeoisie Capitalist's commentary on the world. I'm genuinely jealous 😭 Reply

Open ur eyes, sheeple



lol, he has no baby lizards. It's all a stunt. First when his "wife" (aka his blackmailer) was "pregnant," she stuffed pillows up her shirt, and then when they were "born," they hired baby actors.Open ur eyes, sheeple

Benefiber stans are a trip. Reply

Are these people as bad as Larries? Reply

Worse, I think. But there's fewer of them. Reply

What a sad life this person must have. Reply

Do these people think he's really with Martin Freeman? Or someone else? Or just that he isn't really in love with his wife? Reply

I can't believe I just read through all that, lol. That is some Supernatural-fangirl-level lunacy. Reply

Are...are we sure this isn't a parody account???? I need to believe that it might be. Reply

Parent

I love reading these. It honestly, 100%, legitimately makes me feel better about my shitty life when I read these nutters blogs and realize they actually believe this shit. To have so much hatred toward a woman who has literally never done anything to them, how sad their lives must be. Reply

Don’t link to my fucking blog again. Reply

man he has a way of saying things...entirely wrong



still tho ia with an above comment, that "why dont YOU!!" may apply here for him since he's a billionaire i guess, but generally an individual doesn't make up for a whole government Reply

Have any of you had a four month old baby? It is freaking hard enough to get through the day as it is without adding on another person to be responsible for. Reply

He's a millionaire. He could pay the rent to house a Syrian refugee. He doesn't literally need to give them his bedroom. He wouldn't even have to do any work, he could have his manager do it all for him while still claiming to the press "I paid a Syrian refugee's rent for a year because the government isn't doing enough to offer them support!"



He went "we looked in to helping and went meh, we're too busy to help people who literally have nothing, and didn't look in to other options. Oh well - but society should still do something!" Reply

MTE. It's like he is or was living in small one-bedroom apartment living pay check to pay check. Reply

where does it say they did nothing after deciding not to house refugees in their home



Edited at 2017-09-23 02:35 am (UTC)

