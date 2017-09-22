HP doujinshi &#39;Power Play&#39;

Cumberbatch: We considered housing Syrian refugees... but we had a baby



- Two years ago, Benedict Cumberbatch gave a series of speeches after his performances of Hamlet condemning the government for not accepting more Syrian refugees and imploring the audience to make cash donations before they left

- Cumberbatch was praised for his compassion and most people agreed with his sentiment, but he was also criticized for shouting "Fuck the politicians!" to an audience that included children, as well as for asking people who had just shelled out a significant amount of money for theater tickets to give more cash

- In a recent interview, Cumberbatch says "People were saying, 'You've got a home, why don't you house refugees?' And we did look into it. But we had, then, a very new baby – maybe four or five months old."

- "I understand why some might think I should be housing people instead of complaining about a government not doing it. But I was trying to raise awareness that we can do more as a society."

- Cumberbatch reported that donations from his Hamlet audiences raised over $150,000 for Save the Children

sources: one, two
Tagged: , ,