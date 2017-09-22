Cumberbatch: We considered housing Syrian refugees... but we had a baby
- Two years ago, Benedict Cumberbatch gave a series of speeches after his performances of Hamlet condemning the government for not accepting more Syrian refugees and imploring the audience to make cash donations before they left
- Cumberbatch was praised for his compassion and most people agreed with his sentiment, but he was also criticized for shouting "Fuck the politicians!" to an audience that included children, as well as for asking people who had just shelled out a significant amount of money for theater tickets to give more cash
- In a recent interview, Cumberbatch says "People were saying, 'You've got a home, why don't you house refugees?' And we did look into it. But we had, then, a very new baby – maybe four or five months old."
- "I understand why some might think I should be housing people instead of complaining about a government not doing it. But I was trying to raise awareness that we can do more as a society."
- Cumberbatch reported that donations from his Hamlet audiences raised over $150,000 for Save the Children
Agreed. He's said a lot of shit in the past but I can't really bash him for putting his child first. It's what most people would do.
That's reasonable imo. Hopefully they helped in other ways.
seriously tho, what an angel this guy is <3
Another palate cleanser, the Toronto locations of Adonis Grocery have been hiring and helping Syrian refugees integrate into Canada.
TBH I’m more surprised people don’t know how complicated private housing of refugees can be, but I suppose it doesn't come up bunch. Money is always in shorter supply anyway.
Why does housing a refugee mean literally letting them into your home and not just providing them with a small apartment rent-free until they get on their feet?
still tho ia with an above comment, that "why dont YOU!!" may apply here for him since he's a billionaire i guess, but generally an individual doesn't make up for a whole government
He went "we looked in to helping and went meh, we're too busy to help people who literally have nothing, and didn't look in to other options. Oh well - but society should still do something!"
Housing wasn’t the big challenge with the Syrian refugees—and many from other countries tbh--it was money. You need money to go through the process. I don't understand why he responded to this, though, it's empty AF criticism. Most people aren't suitable for housing refugees for a variety of reasons and really $$ is more helpful.