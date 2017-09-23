i'm only a casual fan but this was by far the best one since adele imo. they're really fun.



i lost it @ "HE'S FROM NIRVANA???" Reply

looooove them. Reply

Love this. Reply

watching their doc a few years back made me appreciate them more as a band. I recently rewatched it on netflix and i've been blasting their discography all week.



my fav is the end of the doc when Dave was like "if I knew this was what we'd become I would have chosen a better name. Foo Fighters. what the fuck is that"



Edited at 2017-09-23 01:23 am (UTC) Reply

This was so fun! I cracked up half a dozen times, but "He's from Nirvana" and "We never let you in the band" were the best! Reply

this was fun Reply

This was cute. Reply

Damn how can Dave still sing like that? He has such an amazing rock voice. Reply

