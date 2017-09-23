September 23rd, 2017, 12:55 am alaimisema Foo Fighters on Carpool Karaoke "James Corden and the Foo Fighters take a drive through Los Angeles singing the band's classics before dropping into a music store for a quick drumming session with Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins."Source. Tagged: dave grohl / foo fighters / nirvana, james corden Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 99 comments Add comment
i lost it @ "HE'S FROM NIRVANA???"
my fav is the end of the doc when Dave was like "if I knew this was what we'd become I would have chosen a better name. Foo Fighters. what the fuck is that"
Edited at 2017-09-23 01:23 am (UTC)