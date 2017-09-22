Trailer for 'Mayhem' Starring Steven Yeun

So its like a more humorous Belko Experiment? Reply

Thread

Link

i bought tickets to see this Oct. 10th and I am SO ready! Reply

Thread

Link

mostly to watch steven yeun on screen the whole time tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

haha my motivation too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm still so mad he's only voicing the lead in chew instead of playing him. that role would have been so quirky and perfect for him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So Belko experiment x2?



Isn't there a name for this, when studios get like similar scripts and they all come out with movies at the same time with the same premise? Reply

Thread

Link

He deserves better :C Reply

Thread

Link

+1.



C'mon, Hollywood, he was on a hugely successful TV show as one of the most beloved characters. And he seems like a super charming, sweet guy. Don't do him like this! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Reminds me of Shaun of the Dead. I'm in. Reply

Thread

Link

There are so many of these already. Basically this is Belko+Snowpiercer+Exam+Circle+every virus b-movie ever. But hey if it gives POC actor a starring role I'll let it pass. Reply

Thread

Link

I find him so cute. I thought the only way I'd stop watching TWD was if Richonne died, turns out it was him getting his brains bashed in. Who knew?!? Reply

Thread

Link

I think I'm done with TWD. I just lost interest after they killed Glenn. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just watched "okja" last night, I liked it but it needed more steven yeun. lol



This looks fun .. but only bc of steven. I would really like to see him NOT surrounded by blood and viruses!



Reply

Thread

Link

I will sit through anything for this untimely-smashed uberbabe.



Fuck TWD Reply

Thread

Link

"He's covered in blood again, why is it he's always covered in blood?"







(Sorry Ginny!) Reply

Thread

Link

cannot wait for this Reply

Thread

Link

I’m into it Reply

Thread

Link

Reminds me of 28 Days Later except the lead is less lost, haha.

Yay, Steven! I hope people enjoy it and him! Want to see him in all the things and rooting for him. Reply

Thread

Link

This gorgeous man needs better and more leading roles. Reply

Thread

Link

If the trailer didn't have the only good parts, this could be awesome. Reply

Thread

Link

Looks fun! Reply

Thread

Link

this looks terribly low budget and cringey...that said, i love steven yeun and i would literally watch him in everything so im not even gonna complain because the more steven in films the better Reply

Thread

Link

i will watch literally anything with my baby in it, FUCK ME UP!!! he deserves everything!!! Reply

Thread

Link

will watch solely for steven the actual blessed angel that he is Reply

Thread

Link