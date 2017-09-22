Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa on Watch What Happens Live
- Ryan finds it hard to believe that Mariah Carey's production crew on NYE would have made a huge error
- If Kelly had another job, she'd want to be a ballet dancer
- Ryan isn't worried about the return of "American Idol" and isn't sure if it will be one or two live nights a week (Ryan will fly between NYC and LA each week to host both "American Idol" and "Live with Kelly & Ryan")
- Kelly's favorite snack is goldfish crackers
- Ryan calls Kim Kardashian the "diplomat" of her family
- Kelly wants to be adopted by the Kardashians/Jenners
