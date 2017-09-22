i love cows Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

HI BB! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

but actually I'm out so have a good night everyone Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well that was anti-climactic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hi and bye <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



















here are some gifs of a desert hedgehog i made over a year ago! poor thing never made the cut for an animal facts post. Reply

Thread

Link

I want a hedgehog Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg so cute Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

toooo cute Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

We have so many wild hedgehogs here in christchurch. It's so weird. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

cutie pie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I honestly want a pet hedgehog, they’re sooo cute 😩😍 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i loved those posts Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg so cute :D Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg precious and important Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That is so brilliant! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hey Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It over 12 o'clock so it's technically September 23th which means it's my 23rd BIRTHDAY! :D

Reply

Thread

Link

happy birthday! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thank you! ~ ♥ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

happy birthday! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

aww it's your golden birthday, happy birthday! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

happy birthday!! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Happy birthday! 🎊 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Happy Birthday! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

happy birthday! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

happy birthday!! i hope you have a good day! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Happy birthday! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

happy birthday! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Happy birthday, bb!! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

happy golden birthday! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

happy birthday to you! my birthday is monday!! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

happy birthday 🎉🍰 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

uuu golden birthday! congrats Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Happy Birthday! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link



happy birthday bb! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Happy birthday!! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

happy birthday bb!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

happy birthday! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Happy Birthday, bb! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Happy birthday! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Happy birthday 🎈🎉🎊🎂🎁 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

happy birthday! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Happy Birthday! Have a good one! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

happy happy birthday! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Happy birthday!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm about 400 pages into It and gd Stephen King's constant recycling of characters and the way he writes women is fucking EXHAUSTING.



Imo, The Stand is his opus. I think I'm done with this one and am just gonna reread that. Reply

Thread

Link

Why are they so fidgety!? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

its a natural reaction to fidget when u see someone else fidgeting Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Nerves? A lot of people "preen" when nervous/uncomfortable. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Stimulants Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

where is kylie Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao when i saw the post abt kylie being pregnant the first thing that came to my mind was the post abt this interview and someone asking where kylie was. i guess now we know Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Decided to go back on the cesspool that is Tinder so I can try all of the expensive sushi restaurants. Anyway, yesterday I glammed myself up and was literally heading out the door when the guy texted me apologizing that he's stuck at work but is free on Saturday.



I was so pissed and normally I'd tell him to fuck off but I really want my free uni so I'm seeing him tomorrow and I'm gonna order the most expensive thing as punishment then unmatch his ass. Reply

Thread

Link

what if he says you guys go half half or you each pay for ur own?

then you've screwed urself out of a meal



i never trust dudes on dates and always make sure i have enough to cover both of us



Edited at 2017-09-22 11:03 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YEa, I was sitting next to a couple, they looked high school age, last time I went for sushi and she forgot her wallet and I guess he did too so he apparently went to her house to get hers and she had to awkwardly sit there and he wasn't back by the time we left, not chancing it lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Already told him he's buying me sushi and I'll be guilting him the entire time for cancelling on me last minute. I am going to have my free sushi, god damn it! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ugh i made this mistake. the dude picked the place and i ended up really not liking the menu or my meal and he was like "why dont you cover this one". luckily i had JUST enough to cover us both. now i just default to paying for my half unless offered. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I haven't been in a FFAF post in YEARS. How do these go down?



I'm seeing Jinkx Monsoon tonight! Hanging out with my sis and we have great seats. Reply

Thread

Link

They go down in about three hours but welcome back! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Have fun! I saw her a few years ago after her season ended. :D Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's too hot in Chicago. I'm so done. I'm SO done. Reply

Thread

Link

ikr?! though i'm trying to enjoy it because i'm sure that when winter hits, i'll be wishing it were 90 degrees again. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have a 10 min walk to the train and for the last two days as soon as I get to the platform I feel beads of sweat dripping down my back. its horrible. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao at Alex <3, and that article's sub-headline: "Sure." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That Alex like, lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG HI FIRST PAGE Reply

Thread

Link

i interviewed for a job today but im such a recluse/agoraphobic now that i dont want it anymore D: well and its so freaking far away and im paranoid of public transportation. damn you outskirts of town living! Reply

Thread

Link