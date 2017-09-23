quinn

Liam Gallagher makes tea, praises Taylor Swift and Pharrell Williams



"I don’t know what pop music is. Taylor Swift makes some good pop songs. You know what I mean? ‘Shake It Off’ is a fucking tune. You get ‘Happy’ by Pharrell Williams, which is a great pop song. Some of it is good,” Liam continued. “And then some of it is just fucking meaningless fucking bullshit, you know what I mean?”



