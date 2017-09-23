Liam Gallagher makes tea, praises Taylor Swift and Pharrell Williams

noel and liam's feud is honestly the funniest thing Reply

ia Reply

MTE. I would LOVE to see what ensues if they were ever in the same room together now. Reply

his nickname for noel being potato lmao Reply

I love how they're so consistently petty towards each other. Reply

um...didn't one of them go ape shit and physically assault the other one tho? Reply

This is the closest to cool Taylor will ever come, sis. Reply

lmaoooo, jk jk lmaoooo, jk jk Reply

I still think about this quote almost every single day. Reply

This will always be my favorite Noel quote: Reply

damn lmao, I love this bitter king! <3 Reply

SAVAGE! I love it. Reply

They're from my hometown. :/ Reply

LOL Reply

LMAO Reply

i love this quote. i want to embroider this on something. Reply

Happy was always such an annoying song to me I never got it. Reply

What the fuck is happy about a room without a roof, anyway? Reply

I was at my heaviest weight when Happy was popular. One night I needed to buy some new jeans, and every store I went into had that fucking god awful song playing while I was trying stuff on. And of course nothing fit. After that I never wanted to hear that song again.



At one point I got frustrated and yelled "fuck you Pharrell, nothing fits and there's nothing to be happy about!" and scandalized the old lady working in the plus size department at Dillard's, lmao. Reply

"Shake It Off is a fucking tune." Reply

her hair is so pretty here! Reply

Yes, but what does Noel think. Reply

I love Noel sfm Reply

CACKLING Reply

lmao Reply

lmao Reply

he fucking MAULED him Reply

What are these opinons Reply

lmao dead. Cackled at him saying Noel used to make him his tea. Reply

Yeah cause Shake It Off and Happy have such deep and meaningful lyrics????????? Reply

If I was Taylor Swift I'd retire after hearing this compliment from Liam Gallagher - like, there is no hire honor, this is as good as it can possibly get. I am honored *for* her. Reply

He's had her back for ages. Skip to 0:45





Reply

OMG this fucking throwback with Matt Pinfield! My favorite thing about Leeyum is that you know for every time he has been quoted saying something positive about someone he has likely said 10 other things negative about them, LoL. This was really cute! Reply

that video of him making tea made me laugh louder than I should lmao Reply

Same XD Reply

These are both suck corny dad songs lmao Reply

Lol *such but I enjoy my original comment Reply

Don't do Happy like that sis Reply

lmao what the fuck



shake it off is exactly the kinda song you'd think liam would hate smh Reply

No way. It's right up his alley. This is a man who thought S Club Juniors had some bops and credits Madonna for getting him into music after he heard her song on hospital radio. Reply

s club 8 DID have bops Reply

madonna i understand but s club junior....



lmaooooooo i can't Reply

That video is fucking hilarious. Reply

