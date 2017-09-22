Justin Bieber Speaks on #BLM
Caption:
- I am a white Canadian and I will never know what it feels like to be an african American but what I do know is I am willing to stand up and use my voice to shine light on racism, because it's a real thing and it's more prevalent now than I have ever seen in my lifetime.. we are all Gods children and we are ALL EQUAL
Source
When will Selena?
when will taylor tbh
+
Re: +
yah such a long way...
i don't know what to say.
Edited at 2017-09-22 11:22 pm (UTC)
thanks for the exposure! maybe his 13 year old fans will call their senators!
bieber has a much older fanbase too, embarrassingly enough, not to mention completely batshit insane live and die for him fans, so him speaking out could actually be helpful if he actually continues to do it correctly.
And now that Justin has done the bare minimum, what other white popstar will the ONTD Taylor Swift stans point to to detract from criticism towards their face?
speak for yourself
I wish my fellow black people would stop applauding whites for doing the bare minimum.
If it wasn't a white person with a racist past, I wouldn't be so skeptical.