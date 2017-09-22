jade-christmas

Justin Bieber Speaks on #BLM



Caption:

  • justinbieberI am a white Canadian and I will never know what it feels like to be an african American but what I do know is I am willing to stand up and use my voice to shine light on racism, because it's a real thing and it's more prevalent now than I have ever seen in my lifetime.. we are all Gods children and we are ALL EQUAL


Source
When will Selena?
Tagged: , ,