Richard Madden misses his Game of Thrones cloak

he looks handsome enough usually Reply

And I miss Richard on the show 😢😢 Reply

He's so sexy ugh. Reply

The

Fucking

Time





I'm so glad he's been more active on Instagram lately because I love seeing his gorgeous face lmao



And also this:



Is he still dating with Jenna? Reply

Nope. She's dating her co-star from her show and I think Richard's been spotted with Ellie Bamber (although they could be fuck buddies). Reply

lmao @ us basically giving the same answer. Reply

Great minds think and time alike LMAO. Reply

We're just reporting the facts, tbh.

I especially lol'd at the fact that we both couldn't be bothered to remember Jenna's man's name. Reply

That's because he fugly and definitely a downgrade from Richard. Reply

That's a pretty high bar tbh (imo but I'm super biased).

Reply

Nope. They broke up a while ago.

She's with her Victoria co-star now (idr his name but it's Prince Albert)

And Richard, last I saw something, was with Ellie Bamber, but idk how serious that is yet. Reply

I tried to watch that show but Jenna looks weird with blue eyes and movie was far better tbh. Reply

mte irt her blue eyes. It looks so fake, too.

But it seems like a good show tbh, I just rather keep Rupert Friend as the Prince Albert of my mind Reply

LOL I'm hesitant to watch the show because I love the movie so much and I've heard TV!Albert is great but I don't want them to replace the Rupert Friend & Emily Blunt in my mind. Reply

lmao this is me.



I read the book based on the show and then immediately had to watch the movie after. Rupert as Albert is the reason I even like him at all and erased from my mind the fact that he was Wickham on Keira's P&P Reply

SAME! I didn't even realize he was Wickham when I watched The Young Victoria. Kind of like when I fell in love with Hector in Troy and didn't realize that Eric Bana was also King Henry in The Other Boleyn Girl LOL. My sister loves Rueprt Friend in Homeland so I've seen scenes of him in that but I'm still like nah I just want him to be Albert forever. (Not at the same level of Matthew Macfayden in P&P though where I don't find him attractive outside of that role but find him very attractive as Darcy) Reply

THAT'S EXACTLY ME LMAO

I find Rupert charming irl, I like him as Quinn and all, but as Albert he's like... Goals.

And Matthew Macfayden does it for me as Darcy but other that I'm like "yeah, I'm gonna pass". Reply

his face looks superimposed onto that photo lmao Reply

Lmao if it hadn't come from his actual page I wouldn't doubt that.

As it is it was so precious. Reply

awww that's adorable! Reply

that picture kills me! i can't with all the cuteness ;__; Reply

Also I downloaded The Hood Maker so k should probably go watch it smdh. Reply

I miss this flop!character too. Both he and Michelle made such wonderful dynamic (although Robb and Catelyn were so effing dumb). Still wish they didn't do the whole OC thing with Talisa instead of Jeyne. Reply

Just go buy one of those IKEA rugs, you nerd. Reply

Robb was such an idiot, but damn I loved looking at him.



I really hope they get him(and everyone else dead) back to be shown as whites during the final season



WHAT A FUCKING WASTE if they don't Reply

Dying at "whites" 😂😂😂 Reply

its more likely they'll do an emotionally manipulative stark family reunion in bran's mind or in death or some shit Reply

He actually seems to be having a pretty decent career post-GOT so good for him. I do miss Robb though (despite his poor decisions). Reply

You're right that his career is decent, but I wish it was better tbh Reply

Him and Renly were my kings tbh, Reply

he was so pretty on GOT. still kinda pissed they didn't ignore the books and let him live. even if that messes up the story. idc, i want that eye candy Reply

I think they should bring back all of the dead characters for a dance number in the final episode Reply

It should end like Les Mis tbh.

All de dead characters back to welcome Jon Snow into the afterlife while singing do you hear the people sing. Reply

I still want him to dick me down





(Wow my first comment in like 3 years) Reply

I love him sfm. ugh Reply

I miss him on GOT. He's way better looking than Jon Snow. Reply

That goes without saying. Reply

I am obsessed with his looks. Reply

