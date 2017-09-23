Richard Madden misses his Game of Thrones cloak
.@_richardmadden misses his @GameOfThrones character and so do we. https://t.co/7YuSSYUrHo pic.twitter.com/r1atlWXKEr— GQ South Africa (@GQdotcoza) 22 Eylül 2017
"I'm sure people are constantly disappointed when they meet me in person. I'm not as tall as they expect and I probably don't look as imposing. That's what's so good about the 'Game of Thrones' costumes. All the cloaks and armour make you look massive. When I'm sitting there in jeans and a jumper it's not got quite the same effect."
The
Fucking
Time
I'm so glad he's been more active on Instagram lately because I love seeing his gorgeous face lmao
And also this: https://instagram.com/p/BY4-ZwTALnO/
I can't deal
I especially lol'd at the fact that we both couldn't be bothered to remember Jenna's man's name.
She's with her Victoria co-star now (idr his name but it's Prince Albert)
And Richard, last I saw something, was with Ellie Bamber, but idk how serious that is yet.
But it seems like a good show tbh, I just rather keep Rupert Friend as the Prince Albert of my mind
I read the book based on the show and then immediately had to watch the movie after. Rupert as Albert is the reason I even like him at all and erased from my mind the fact that he was Wickham on Keira's P&P
I find Rupert charming irl, I like him as Quinn and all, but as Albert he's like... Goals.
And Matthew Macfayden does it for me as Darcy but other that I'm like "yeah, I'm gonna pass".
As it is it was so precious.
WHAT A FUCKING WASTE if they don't
All de dead characters back to welcome Jon Snow into the afterlife while singing do you hear the people sing.
(Wow my first comment in like 3 years)