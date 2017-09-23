quinn

Richard Madden misses his Game of Thrones cloak


"I'm sure people are constantly disappointed when they meet me in person. I'm not as tall as they expect and I probably don't look as imposing. That's what's so good about the 'Game of Thrones' costumes. All the cloaks and armour make you look massive. When I'm sitting there in jeans and a jumper it's not got quite the same effect."

Source: 01,02
