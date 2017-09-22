Raves for Joachim Trier's Thelma at Fantastic Fest

i didn't realise they were showing this at london film fest. i will def be seeing it then



I hope it doesn't take long to get an online stream/rip/whatever the term is these days. I'm old, so...



Edited at 2017-09-22 10:10 pm (UTC)

saw it tonight (it's in cinemas already in norway), and it was very, very good. loved talking through it after as well, i think it's a good sign when people have interpreted things differently and we can discuss afterwards Reply

a thriller with lesbians and superpowers? sign me the fuck up Reply

