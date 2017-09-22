Raves for Joachim Trier's Thelma at Fantastic Fest
So many beautiful moments have stayed lodged in my brain from THELMA, Joachim Trier's delicately contained Norwegian CARRIE #fantasticfest pic.twitter.com/KYXU3Ber3l— jen yamato (@jenyamato) September 22, 2017
Thelma was a powerful and beautifully shot film about sexuality and superpowers #FantasticFest— Steve Zaragoza (@stevezaragoza) September 22, 2017
#FantasticFest review: Joachim Trier's beautiful coming-of-age nightmare, #Thelma https://t.co/RLm0c257OR pic.twitter.com/epCXNPeQO5— UPROXX (@UPROXX) September 22, 2017
I loved THELMA. Thank god @EvrimErsoy is here programming films for the weirdo European cinephiles. #fantasticfest— Josh Ethier (@josh_ethier) September 22, 2017
THELMA. A considered and tragic look at repression. Piety vs. passion. Deftly wrought genre elements. Plenty to unpack. #fantasticfest— Jon Partridge (@Texas_Jon) September 22, 2017
i thought it was really good, glad its norways pick for the oscars