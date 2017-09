This song is fun. I'm still not a fan but the quality has been good this era. Reply

Ugh, I was waiting all day for this to be submitted and when it wasn't I did it when I got home and I did this beautiful, long pretty post with links to all of her pre-releases and a poll and everything. Ah well. :(



Good on you for getting it up here. :)

I feel like she's trying to make two different albums with the songs she's released. This doesn't fit with the title track or You don't do it for me anymore. I always feel like her albums lack focus. Certain individual songs are good but her post Disney albums never feel cohesive.

this album is her Dangerous Woman

It definitely tries to be, ia.

It's important to have dreams.

How many albums has she released in the past 2 years ? It feels like 4 already lollll

Confident (her last CD) was released in 2015 and Demi was released in 2013 before that. (Unbroken in 2011 before that.)

Lol what? The last album she released was Confident on Oct. 2015

Waiting 4 tour dates

i've been bopping to this song ALL DAY

So far i'm 4 for 4. This is definately gonna be her best body of work.

I can't say I like most of her work. Cool for the Summer is my bop, but I just realized that as vocally talented she is, she seems to follow the same music approaches as Kelly Clarkson. It boggles my mind that she does okay, but not as successful as artists like Ariana Grande. I wouldn't be too surprised if Kelly's a huge influence!

She's not as successful as Ari because her music is not as good.

Yeah, it's true. I can't say I have music of hers worth keeping on my iTunes playlist. Her team keeps giving her some productions that are so dated and generic. Maybe, things will change this era? I do like Ariana and her productions. My Everything is my favorite, but Dangerous Women is great, too. Nice that both received recognition by being nominated for Grammy's.

I'd like if it was someone else. Oh well. Have fun, Debbie.

at what point does she just call it quits? I feel like she will stop when she obtains a #1 song. So to that end, should we all just indulge her out of pity & mostly for the sake of our collective well being?

