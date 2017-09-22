Kongrats! Kylie Jenner is Pregnant
#BREAKING: Kylie Jenner is PREGNANT!! 😲 👶 😲 https://t.co/7hdQkzcRLb— TMZ (@TMZ) September 22, 2017
- Kylie is pregnant with her first child and boyfriend Travis Scott
-Began telling friends earlier this month
-They've even begun to tell friends that they are having a girl
source
Edited at 2017-09-22 09:02 pm (UTC)
Its true!
Yiiiikes
KACHING!
Edited at 2017-09-22 09:13 pm (UTC)
Katastrophe
Ratings
Edited at 2017-09-22 09:11 pm (UTC)
Her family failed her in every way possible.
also she hasn't uploaded a new picture of herself on insta in a while 👀👀👀
LMFAO