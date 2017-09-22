Albert Haynesworth's Ex GF Is Saddened & Humiliated By Domestic Violence Allegations

A POC or a woman... who do you believe, ONTD?



men are scum

white women are the worst





Jackson's former teammates (many are African American)



"She was a blast on our senior trip. We braided each other's hair, sang Brittany songs & shared a bag of chips on the bus ride home. I don't think the KKK allows that!" Reply

Also, it's never surprising when black men rush to save a white woman so. Reply

Why do they ask friends of the couple whether the person in question is an abuser or not? They don't know shit about what happens behind closed doors, and it's the nature of an abuser to be personable and charming around others.



She is saddened and humiliated by the accusations



"Come on Albert, we lived together for over 2 years and have a beautiful biracial baby"



rme, is she really pulling that card ? sis, just sit down & listen to your lawyer's advice to stfu.



wait...there's a baby involved? assuming his allegations are true, i hope he gets full custody. Reply

How is he trash if this story is true? Unless there's more on him that I have no idea about. Reply

he sexually assaulted a waitress and when she went after him for it he said she's doing it bc she's jealous he's dating a white woman + doesn't date black women.



then at the trial he pled no contest so was found guilty bc he didnt want to miss the superbowl, and did some other dickish behaviour.



theres more but this 1 thing pretty much is why everyone hates him. Reply

ewww



then i hope the someone who isn't a pos gets custody of the baby :/ Reply

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Albert_Haynesworth#Legal_issues



https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Albert_Haynesworth#Legal_issues

Fuck him, though. I wiki'd him to see what else he had done, and oddly the sexual assault is the only thing not listed on his wiki, WTF:Fuck him, though.

I'll believe domestic violence accusations until proven otherwise.



