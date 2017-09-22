Albert Haynesworth's Ex GF Is Saddened & Humiliated By Domestic Violence Allegations




Brittany Jackson is claiming the ex-NFL star is lying about her being a racist and violent person.
She is saddened and humiliated by the accusations.
She can not comment at this time about the domestic accusations due to current litigation.
Jackson's former teammates (many are African American) strongly defended her against allegations she's racist.

