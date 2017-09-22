Albert Haynesworth's Ex GF Is Saddened & Humiliated By Domestic Violence Allegations
Albert Haynesworth Baby Mama 'Saddened & Humiliated' By Dom. Violence Allegations https://t.co/DdBLEgR90j— TMZ (@TMZ) 22 septembre 2017
Brittany Jackson is claiming the ex-NFL star is lying about her being a racist and violent person.
She is saddened and humiliated by the accusations.
She can not comment at this time about the domestic accusations due to current litigation.
Jackson's former teammates (many are African American) strongly defended her against allegations she's racist.
white women are the worst
😦 shiiit
she knows black people. she surely can't be racist. /s
Their testimony is about as useful as mine would be.
I mean alot of racists (especially those tiki torch wielding, khaki pant wearing ones) get upset when they're accused of being racist.
rme, is she really pulling that card ? sis, just sit down & listen to your lawyer's advice to stfu.
then at the trial he pled no contest so was found guilty bc he didnt want to miss the superbowl, and did some other dickish behaviour.
theres more but this 1 thing pretty much is why everyone hates him.
then i hope the someone who isn't a pos gets custody of the baby :/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Albert_Haynesworth#Legal_issues
Fuck him, though.
The example she use as proof that she's not racist is hilarious. Haven't heard that one before!