New poster calls mother! “The most controversial movie in decades”

why did the marketing team for this movie paramount i think make it as a home invasion movie? it wasn't. they can't accept that people didn't like this movie? Reply

Because it is a home invasion movie. Literally. Reply

It's not home invasion if you invite them in and don't want them to leave. Reply

He fucking would lol Reply

This fucking movie. Aronofsky was so heavy-handed with his religious allegory that he made a mess of the movie. Reply

Numbers not going the way you want, Darren? Reply

I'm still firmly Team Didn't Hate It, but yikes @ that poster. Do we need the image of her beat-up face...? It's not like that's a tantalizing hint about the story, it just makes it look like yet another movie where a woman gets beaten up. I mean, the original ones with the paintings were much more weird and intriguing. Reply

mte Reply

I read the Wikipedia entry and it sounds like a clusterfuck. Reply

Same! Plus the killing of a newborn is just too much for me as a mother. Reply

This seems pathetic. Reply

oh it is! Reply

lol a lot of people just didn't like the movie. that's not controversy. I'm curious enough to watch it eventually, but this marketing is a turn off. Reply

That's because normal people are not the main target for these types of movies, idk what production company was thinking when they released it to the masses instead of small groups. Reply

I'm part of the snooty white pretentious elite that this movie should've been aimed at, and I still thought it was a fucking mess. Reply

they gave it a $30million budget for some reason, and they knew a slow rollout would immediately kill WOM. so they released it wide to try and recoup as much money as possible ASAP. Reply

they hired the most marketable actress in america, this was meant for everyone willing to spend money on a ticket



if it wasn't, it'd have gotten a limited release on a minuscule budget Reply

No, I don't see that strategy working for this film. Coming out bold and polarizing was prob the best way to get people talking. Reply

Oh



I was really expecting this poster to be fan-made Reply

I saw it on tumblr and was wondering why people were photoshoping Jen beat up for this. I went on twitter and realized it was a real promotional poster... how? Reply

At first I thought they'd taken a still from Winter's Bone and doctored it up, but this is for real.



Shame because there are so many pretty alternative covers (and the previous official ones, I liked too) Reply

I have a question for those who have seen it.



Did the movie get an F because it was just mismarketed or because the movie is ACTUALLY bad?



I kinda wanna see but I don’t want to spend $12 dollars in a fucking boring movie. Is it boring? Reply

Oh it's bad Reply

Link

So it’s not a case of people expecting, say, a horror movie but getting a drama (although good drama). It’s just a downright bad movie



Okay, I’m definitely not seeing it. Thanks. I work too hard to give my money to JLaw anyways Reply

I fell asleep for like an hour in the middle of it. I was pretty tired so it might not have actually been super boring, but it didn't jump out an grab my attention. Reply

CinemaScore is not the site you want to look for accurate rating, though. It's messy af but not bad, imo. Reply

Both. It's definitely mismarketed, but it's also a bad film. Pretentious and boring Reply

one of the worst films I've ever seen tbh Reply

It's heavy-handed, self-indulgent, overwrought, obvious to the extreme, and empty-headed.



The problem is that it thinks it's incredibly smart and difficult to understand unless you ~~~~get it. Reply

I dont think its bad, I was into it until the third act when it all went to shit. I think its more of the mis-marketing but ofcourse the easily offended on here will say because its bad Reply

it's not bad, it's just not for mainstream audiences. Reply

It's fucking terrible. Reply

Mismarketed and also it's EXACTLY the wrong movie about which to demand an opinion the instant the person walks out of the theatre. It's definitely the kind of thing you have to ponder for a while afterwards, so it doesn't surprise me that people would have an instinctive WHAT THE FUCK??? reaction and give it a bad score when asked right after. :\ Reply

If anyone interested/too lazy to google here's explanation of pretty much everything



http://www.telegraph.co.uk/films/0/mother-meaning-spoilers-biblical-references-ending-explained/

To be honest I don't think movie itself was that bad. It was good and I wanted to know what will happen next. So when the movie was over I did actually understand it, but it wasn't until I got home and googeled all the meanings from it. When I was reading it, I realized how just some part of that movie just skipped my mind, but I do remember it's happening, like basics - that crystal is forbidden fruit, and the sink breaking is - flood etc)If anyone interested/too lazy to google here's explanation of pretty much everything Reply

Adding my two cents: It was pretty much what I expected, as far as being a typical "unusual" Darren Aronofsky movie. The movie itself was okay, but it was very heavy handed and not as fun as some of his other movies. Reply

It was totally marketed as a horror movie. The director dictated all the marketing, he wanted people to think it was a horror movie. He didn't want anyone to know about the great hidden metaphor, he wanted them to discover it for themselves.



Jennifer went around during promo trying to explain what was really going on, against his wishes. Either way, it's a flop movie. After the first dismal weekend box office, Aronofsky started saying it was "a mystery with comedy," and now he's just going with good review comments. It's torture porn, dressed up as something artistic. Don't waste your money. Reply

The first half is very slow and could be considered boring, yes. After that everything happens super fast and is kinda over the top. I enjoyed it but it's not a masterpiece, nor do I think it's controversial. Reply

It's a very sleepy movie and it tries to be more clever and twisty than it actually is. I feel like the story started off as a Horror but then got lost midway through the film. I can understand that hate and bad reviews. Reply

great icon, one my favorite songs by Rhi Reply

Piece of shit movie Reply

It looks boring and just plain bad, not controversial. Also, that new poster is not necessary. Reply

lol yeah no, what a pathetic attempt Reply

I probably have watched more controversial anime than this movie so I doubt I would hate this, plus I like all the actors. I'm not a fan of Aronofsky's work, though. Reply

uh....i haven't seen it yet and i don't like afronosky at all but the spoiler synopsis actually makes me wanna see the movie Reply

