New poster calls mother! “The most controversial movie in decades”
Darren Aronofsky just posted a new poster for mother! asking you to watch the movie and decide for yourself.
Is mother! the most controversial movie in decades ONTD?
#controversy #mothermovie YOU DECIDE pic.twitter.com/gBSDrD4jnJ— darren aronofsky (@DarrenAronofsky) 22 de setembro de 2017
Presenting a very serious quiz that will determine whether or not you will like #MotherMovie https://t.co/gcJMvxSZpY— Vulture (@vulture) 22 de setembro de 2017
Is mother! the most controversial movie in decades ONTD?
if it wasn't, it'd have gotten a limited release on a minuscule budget
I was really expecting this poster to be fan-made
Shame because there are so many pretty alternative covers (and the previous official ones, I liked too)
Did the movie get an F because it was just mismarketed or because the movie is ACTUALLY bad?
I kinda wanna see but I don’t want to spend $12 dollars in a fucking boring movie. Is it boring?
Okay, I’m definitely not seeing it. Thanks. I work too hard to give my money to JLaw anyways
The problem is that it thinks it's incredibly smart and difficult to understand unless you ~~~~get it.
If anyone interested/too lazy to google here's explanation of pretty much everything
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/films/0/mother-meaning-spoilers-biblical-references-ending-explained/
Jennifer went around during promo trying to explain what was really going on, against his wishes. Either way, it's a flop movie. After the first dismal weekend box office, Aronofsky started saying it was "a mystery with comedy," and now he's just going with good review comments. It's torture porn, dressed up as something artistic. Don't waste your money.
It looks boring and just plain bad, not controversial. Also, that new poster is not necessary.