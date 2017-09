This would be the shittiest Groundhog Day ever, Reply

Thread

Link

I am so tired of the Groundhog Day trope Reply

Thread

Link

I hope she says "bing!" when she finds out who the killer is Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is going to be so fucking bad and I can't wait to see it Reply

Thread

Link

honestly the trailer i saw didn't look half bad and even seemed kind of humorous but that TITLE



UGH Reply

Thread

Link

that wasn't the original title...I cant believe they changed it to something so awful! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm excited for this, but I wish they didn't show all the jump scare moments in the trailer. It really ruins the experience. Reply

Thread

Link

Phil... Phil Connors? Reply

Thread

Link

This looks fun, but PG-13? Really? Reply

Thread

Link

I just want someone to spoil me. Who's the killer? Reply

Thread

Link

Excited for this tbh Reply

Thread

Link

It's gonna be such a bad movie, and I can not fucking wait to see it! Reply

Thread

Link

idk the mask takes me out of it. and now i'll have in da club stuck in my head lol Reply

Thread

Link

Can't wait to see this! Reply

Thread

Link

this looks fun but the PG-13 rating is disappointing, could have been great with an R rating Reply

Thread

Link

so it's basically before i fall, but with murder Reply

Thread

Link

I hate horror movies that are PG13 give me the gore! Reply

Thread

Link

this looks enjoyable and stupid, which is what i like in a horror film tbh Reply

Thread

Link

I want to see something fun and dumb this October and this movie looks like it could be it. Reply

Thread

Link

can I try to make a guess only with the trailer and say the killer is the girl with the cupcake? Reply

Thread

Link

Bet it's the dude whose dorm she wakes up in. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

honestly i jsut want this fucking trailer to be off my timeline its so fucking dull Reply

Thread

Link

This showed before IT and mother!, and now I kinda wanna go see it. Reply

Thread

Link

Saw the preview to this before IT, looked stupid...still does Reply

Thread

Link

this idea bums me out so deeply. but i'll still watch it! Reply

Thread

Link