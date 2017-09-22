roman polanski needs to die already Reply

WHY CAN'T ROMAN POLANSKI GET CANCER OF THE DICK Reply

idk why but this made lmao! Reply

I love that people are finally seeing her for the basic that she is. Polanski is a serial rapist and should be dead. Reply

can this finally be the year polanski & woody allen bite the dust Reply

want to watch for the women, won't watch because of polanski unless i am straight up pirating it bc i don't even want to give him netflix/etc. streaming views Reply

So Roman Polanski has a tag but it took years for Queen of Quebec Celine Dion to have one. SMH. Reply

Why the fuck would she want to work with him Reply

Because he's a misunderstood arteeeeeste and maybe she can get an Oscar from the unholy deal. Reply

Disappointed in Eva :( Reply

*sigh* @ Eva Reply

What true story is this based on? Shit looks crazy. Reply

1) Eva noooooo :((((((((

2) Well, this is un-Googleable. Reply

Too bad cause I liked her in penny dreadful Reply

Fuck y'all. Reply

keep it Reply

Shame Polanski hasn't died yet. Reply

I understand why everyone wants Woody Allen and Polanski's death, but i'm so not ready for their canonization when they die. Reply

That's why I'd prefer ruin of image and finances. Reply

If rape and child molestation can't manage to ruin them, then nothing will.



I'll be satisfied with them dying in such horrendous pain that no opiate in this world is strong enough to block it. Reply

at least they won't be able to abuse anyone else if they're dead Reply

Ew. You too, Eva? Reply

I'm so glad my love for Eva was tampered by a friend's obsessive love for her. Still disappointed she chose to work w/ this pedophile, guess she wants that ~real artiste~ vibe. Reply

I keep forgetting he's still doing movies. Trash. Reply

Snooze Reply

idc for this movie pero eva es tan bonita, too bad she's fucking up with these film choices Reply

Just die already you piece of dried up Gorilla faeces. Reply

the trailer makes me laugh for some reason. Reply

disappointed but not surprised tbh Reply

I think it's time I start doing Delta Airline type cancellation with actresses and actors. I mean this hobby of watching is addicting anyway, I can cut back.

I've done it musicians why does HW get a pass. Reply

i shouldnt even be surprised but im still disappointed. i used to really love eva Reply

i will never forgive eva for deciding to work with him :( Reply

i was wondering why this seemed so weird then i realized it's because eva is speaking french for once. this looks v. tedious Reply

NOOOO EVA WHAT ARE YOU DOING Reply

Im sorry Eva but I have to cancel u Reply

hasn't she already worked with him? maybe I'm confusing her with someone else. either way, ugh.

Even if Hollywood wants to pretend that the Woody Allen allegations have no traction because there was no criminal charge filed or whatever, but Polanski is a convicted fugitive. They really can't deny that. Reply

give it up already, roman. i mean: give up. Reply

huh i didn't realize she was french Reply

Eva no :((( Withdrawing my stan card. Reply

i side-eye emmanuelle seigner for still being married to him but at the same time she was like 22 when they married and he's 30+ years her senior so i guess he did a number on her as well Reply

