I, Tonya, starring Margot Robbie, sets a 2017 awards-qualifying release date

I want to see Allison Janney get a best supporting actress nomination for this, so I have no problem with it.



You also have to admire Margot's ability to get cast in movies with some juice. Reply

when will the trailer drop? Reply

interesting Reply

No Sebastian Stan tag, huh... Reply

the disrespect Reply

Allison Janney is coming for the oscar Reply

She should have EGOT'ed for her role in Drop Dead Gorgeous, TBH. Reply

This movie is a gem and needs to be on iTunes IMMEDIATELY so I can buy it. Reply

That movie should've got all the awards that went to American Beauty tbh.

Reply

I'm lowkey looking forward to seeing this, even though this seems kinda messy, ngl. Reply

No trailer yet? Reply

Not interested in giving money to Tim League. Reply

I am so confused by this movie. I read that it is entirely from Tonya's point of view and Nancy Kerrigan is barely in it. So is it sympathetic to Tonya? Does it actually depict the bullshit story she peddled about not knowing anything about the Kerrigan attack as if it's the truth? And how much is Tonya herself involved in approving the story (it's based on her book, so she must have sold the rights to it)?



It just seems so bizarre and out of left field for major filmmakers to be making a film about Tonya Harding in 2017, and to make it from her point of view could either turn out horrifying or fascinating. Reply

the movie is also heavily based on interviews with tonya and jeff, so it’s mostly through their pov, but it acknowledges that the narrators are unreliable. nancy is barely in it. Reply

mte I'm not interested in something that sympathies these two Reply

you'd believe it was Margot that won the Oscar that season and not Lupita. Smh @ Hollywood Reply

Right? Like the person who won the Oscar vs. the person who was in an Oscar nominated film, and who gets the better/hotter career. It's the white woman, smh. Reply

i mean i'm probably gonna see this purely because i don't understand the narrative they're going for- but also for allison janney Reply

tonya looked like a fug version of amy adams, surprised amy inst playing her? Reply

I'm intrigued by this film. I definitely want to see it. Reply

i thought this movie had shit reviews Reply

it was one of the darlings of TIFF and it’s got p good ratings on imdb and rotten tomatoes, but yeah there were a couple non favorable reviews. Reply

<3 flamingo Reply

ready for margot to get that best actress oscar<3 Reply

Saw this at TIFF and it's actually pretty great and very funny. Reply

