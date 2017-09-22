People Want to Fuck Pennywise from IT

Jesus, take the wheel. And drive this car straight off a cliff to save us all from ourselves Reply

ONTD do you wanna bust that clussy wide open? Reply

can't wait for clussy to be crowned Oxford Dictionaries' Word of the Year Reply

I'm a little upset that I've seen "claddy" going around after I made a JOKE post on tumblr with that word lol. I never meant for this to happen! Reply

LMAO Reply

STOP making me cackle Reply

I was gonna say, trumpydoesmagic for sure does Reply

you know i do 🤡🍆🍑👅 Reply

I'm still crying over your Claddy comment, don't kill me with adding Clussy to it! 😂😂😂 Reply

CLUSSY???



Honestly, I have been just saying clussy to myself and laughing for the last two days. Reply

some people need their internet cut off. Reply

biiiish, i'm coming 4 u! Reply

the internet was A Mistake. Reply

Al gore, come collect your hoe Reply

i think this every time i see a youtube "celebrity" Reply

considering how pennywise feeds off people's fear, imagine how confused he'd be if he came after these ppl and they just called him daddy. Reply

omg Reply

the movie could have ended after 10 minutes if Pennywise had gone up against some thirsty teenager Reply

Skimmed a smut where he comes in some girls room. And he asks why she’s aroused?? She responds by saying she’s scared and turned on at the same time. Then he’s all of a sudden some virgin clown. Reply

The ultimate defense!! Reply

Lmaoooo Reply

pennywise feeds off people's fear



pennywise is a boggart. when people call him daddy, it's like the Riddikulus spell. Reply

Kids these days Reply

what about the babadook? no one wanted to fuck him? Reply

the babadook wore a fedora no one wants to fuck dudes who wear fedoras Reply

LOL Reply

I think you'll find he wears a stovepipe hat. Reply

This is 100% accurate. I tried telling my BFF that but he didn't listen and spent Halloween alone and miserable as he deserved.

he's good-looking, tbh Reply

he's hot Reply

i see steve buscemi when he looks forward. then he morphs to alex when his eyes look up. Reply

Meh. I recently learned people want to fuck Rick, of Rick and Morty, so I'm basically in a 'humanity was a mistake and nothing can shock me' state of mind today. Reply

i mean i wouldn't be proud of it, but i would probs fuck rick. think of all the insane tricks he's picked up on his adventures. romp of a lifetime Reply

I mean the same things have been said about Benedict Cumberbatch, Sebastian Stan, Steve Buscemi, Tom Hiddlesomething etc etc and that's not taken seriously either so.. whatever!



Edited at 2017-09-22 07:45 pm (UTC)

this disrespect to sebby Reply

ikr?



He might look like a turtle sometimes, but not an EVIL turtle! 🐢 Reply

yah, what's wrong with sebby?? Reply

wow Reply

yo steve buscemi would treat you right



i mean he's not on my list per se but i don't like seeing him in this group Reply

Don't be rude to Steve Buscemi like that. Reply

there is literally no consistency to this list apart from them all being white male homo sapiens Reply

this made me realize bill skarsgard will probably age to look like steve buscemi Reply

how dare Reply

I do want Steve Buscemi to tea Bag me.



Yes. I think he's hot, and I have no idea why.



It's just look at him, you know he's gonna get you to do some sick shit. Reply

they're not talking about Bill, though, they're talking about the disgusting demon character he plays, lol Reply

Leave Steve out of this. He's charming Reply

lol i agree w/ your list! Reply

Shall we not? Reply

i mean he is rly good a slobbering so

