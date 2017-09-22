LJFAIL

People Want to Fuck Pennywise from IT




Shortly after IT was released to theaters, Pennywise Confessions popped up on tumblr. http://pennywiseconfessions.tumblr.com/

Usually these types of shameful tumblrs exist to worship uglees like ed sheeran, tom hiddleston and joseph kahn. This time, the hit film is attracting all kinds of weirdos on tumblr with posts like these:





do you want pennywise to eat you out, ONTD?
