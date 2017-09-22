People Want to Fuck Pennywise from IT
People want to fuck the clown from 'IT': https://t.co/yMSzIIHzbW pic.twitter.com/dJLVB7v3Eq— VICE (@VICE) September 21, 2017
Shortly after IT was released to theaters, Pennywise Confessions popped up on tumblr. http://pennywiseconfessions.tumblr.com/
Usually these types of shameful tumblrs exist to worship uglees like ed sheeran, tom hiddleston and joseph kahn. This time, the hit film is attracting all kinds of weirdos on tumblr with posts like these:
do you want pennywise to eat you out, ONTD?
Honestly, I have been just saying clussy to myself and laughing for the last two days.
pennywise is a boggart. when people call him daddy, it's like the Riddikulus spell.
He might look like a turtle sometimes, but not an EVIL turtle! 🐢
i mean he's not on my list per se but i don't like seeing him in this group
Yes. I think he's hot, and I have no idea why.
It's just look at him, you know he's gonna get you to do some sick shit.