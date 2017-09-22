"A Star Is Born" release date moved up to May 2018
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper’s ‘A Star Is Born’ Moves Up To Next Summer https://t.co/FH8f1Du2Ne pic.twitter.com/6qmdc60q1v— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 22, 2017
Lady Gaga's proper film debut, A Star Is Born, directed by and co-starring Bradley Cooper, will now be released on May 18, 2018. It was previously scheduled to be released on September 28 of that year. After Warner Bros. executives saw an early cut of the film, they loved it and decided they want audiences to see it as soon as possible. The new release date suggests a possible Cannes premiere.
source
