"A Star Is Born" release date moved up to May 2018

There should be another post for FFT so we could discuss! Reply

Thread

Link

BCoop looking like the dusty nigga from Supernatural in that picture. Reply

Thread

Link

oh my god LMAO!



Edited at 2017-09-22 08:03 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ew he really does Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

welp Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

good fucking bye Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What no haha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I dont like either of them but these sorts of movies (like Once) always do SO well and are typically overrated Reply

Thread

Link

omg gaga's documentary made me cry LMAOOO when the fan was saying all the ways gaga makes her comfortable and loves supporting her i lost it. Reply

Thread

Link

Does this indicate going for box office over awards? They must think they're gonna make money on it. Reply

Thread

Link

not while gaga is busy writing her oscars speeches! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is he trying to copy Kris Kristofferson's look from the original movie? Reply

Thread

Link

*Kris Kristofferson's look from the 3rd version of this movie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm not a Gaga fan by any means so when I go on the Wikipedia of all the past 'A Star is Born' movies, they list this remake with her gov't name and I'm like...who dat? Reply

Thread

Link

EGOT HA! Reply

Thread

Link

Lady Gaga is a horrible actress. I still cannot believe she won a Golden Globe for American Horror Story. She was unbelievably bad on that show. Reply

Thread

Link

Queen of box office and summer!



Slay me mami Reply

Thread

Link

so it went from a fall/potential awards season release to right before memorial day weekend? that doesn't bode well Reply

Thread

Link

it's a Lady Gaga star vehicle directed by an actor. It was never going to be a serious awards contender. It will still probably get a Golden Globe musical/comedy nom and an Oscar original song nod. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is gonna bomb. Reply

Thread

Link

this pathetic ass bitch, can't sing, can't dance, can't act but of course the fake news media is going to ignore all of this and just give her a best actress oscar, just like they did with american horror story even though her acting in it was the worst. Reply

Thread

Link

lol. so much confidence, right Reply

Thread

Link