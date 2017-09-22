My mom was watching Final Destination 3 so I saw some scenes from that when I was 10 or 11. That tanning bed scene though...



I wanted to go see The Reaping because I really liked AnnaSophia Robb at the time, but I ran out of the theater early because I got too shook.



I want to say the first R-rated movie I watched in full was Georgia Rule Reply

First R rated movie I saw was American Beauty Reply

Same here! Reply

Coming to America was the first R rated movie I ever saw but the first one I saw in theaters was the first Resident Evil. Reply

Mine was also a sexual awakening! Interview with a Vampire. Reply

I still can't believe she's almost fifty.



The first R-rated movie I saw in theaters was The Blair Witch Project, and I think I was more scared/excited that they would kick me out for being underage than I was for the movie. (they did not kick me out)



On video, hmm... possibly Terminator 2? That shit would be edited to PG-13 nowadays.



I don't even remember, the first one that comes to mind is My Cousin Vinny, I think I was like 6? Unless something was overtly violent or sexual my parents never cared about us watching what they were. Reply

silence of the lambs, probably



go big or go home lol Reply

That's a classic, tho. It's like getting your eventual intro. to film homework done early. Reply

In theaters--Lethal Weapon 2 \old. Reply

Trainspotting is the first grown-up movie I can remember seeing in the cinema. My mum took me to see it cos she'd heard it was good lol. we loved it Reply

Are you american jw Reply

Uh no Reply

I've always wondered if it was true that the movie was re-dubbed or had subs for american audiences who couldn't follow the original accents. Reply

Oh, i see. Surely not, imagine lol Reply

Probably braveheart at like 4 Reply

I was four when I saw The Mission on the big screen when it was released and you would have thought that the brutal massacre of the Guarani would merit an R-rating but no, apparently it has a PG rating.



So I guess it was probably Wild Orchid when it was broadcast on tv. Reply

lol this was cute Reply

Love this post OP <3



I have seen so many R-rated movies on the big screen before I even hit puberty because nobody gave a fuck in the backwaters of Europe I sometimes called home.



1992: freeze_i_say's 10th birthday celebrations conclude with catching Prince of Tides on the big screen.



1992: freeze_i_say's father is bored so we end up strolling to the local theatre and watching The Unforgiven. It was probably 23:00 on a Sunday night too.



San Francisco, July 1996: freeze_i_say you cannot see Bertolluci's Stealing Beauty because R-rating

Backwaters of Europe, October 1996: freeze_i_say thinks Liv Tyler is the bees knees but Stealing Beauty is pretentious bullshit.



My bff's sister was 13 when she swanned in the local cinema with her middle school crew to catch the Eyes Wide Shut matinee because why not.





M E M O R I E S TBH Reply

she's coming off like an asshole here. idk.



first r movie i saw was pretty woman or silence of the lambs. forget which Reply

