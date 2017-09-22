128 Second with Sarah Silverman | Vanity Fair
Actress and comedian Sarah Silverman explains why she'll only eat "top shelf" fruit, her dream job as a masseuse and why you shouldn't complain about stirring natural peanut butter.
What was the first R-rated movie you saw??
I wanted to go see The Reaping because I really liked AnnaSophia Robb at the time, but I ran out of the theater early because I got too shook.
I want to say the first R-rated movie I watched in full was Georgia Rule
The first R-rated movie I saw in theaters was The Blair Witch Project, and I think I was more scared/excited that they would kick me out for being underage than I was for the movie. (they did not kick me out)
On video, hmm... possibly Terminator 2? That shit would be edited to PG-13 nowadays.
go big or go home lol
So I guess it was probably Wild Orchid when it was broadcast on tv.
I have seen so many R-rated movies on the big screen before I even hit puberty because nobody gave a fuck in the backwaters of Europe I sometimes called home.
1992: freeze_i_say's 10th birthday celebrations conclude with catching Prince of Tides on the big screen.
1992: freeze_i_say's father is bored so we end up strolling to the local theatre and watching The Unforgiven. It was probably 23:00 on a Sunday night too.
San Francisco, July 1996: freeze_i_say you cannot see Bertolluci's Stealing Beauty because R-rating
Backwaters of Europe, October 1996: freeze_i_say thinks Liv Tyler is the bees knees but Stealing Beauty is pretentious bullshit.
My bff's sister was 13 when she swanned in the local cinema with her middle school crew to catch the Eyes Wide Shut matinee because why not.
M E M O R I E S TBH
first r movie i saw was pretty woman or silence of the lambs. forget which