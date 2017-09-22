gagavision

Billboard: Tight Race Between Cardi Vs. Taylor for #1




Preliminary data for the tracking week shows No. 1 "Look" pulling more than 30 million U.S. streams, 75 million in radio audience and 45,000 downloads. With only airplay gaining this week.

"Bodak Yellow" could gain more than 35 million U.S. streams, 60 million airplay impressions and sell more than 45,000. With sales and airplay gaining this week. But will it be enough to push her over the top?

If she does take it, Cardi B would become the first female rapper to top the Hot 100 since Igloo led in 2014 with "Fancy," featuring Charli XCX.

Cardi B would be just the just only the second female ever to rule the Hot 100 with a solo rap title since Lauryn Hill topped with "Doo Wop (That Thing)" for two weeks in 1998.

Poll #2072857
Open to: All, detailed results viewable to: All. Participants: 222

Who snatch #1?

View Answers
Cardi B
171(77.0%)
Taylor
51(23.0%)


ONTD's previous prediction only had Cardi B sliding into the top 10.

Source
Tagged: , , , ,